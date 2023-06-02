Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    The Cadillac GT4 - A Cadillac Crossover you can't have.... for now

    General Motors has recently been in the habit of releasing vehicles in China before bringing them to the U.S.  Buick released the Envista in China back in September of 2022 but waited until just a few weeks ago to announce the Envista for the U.S. Similar patterns have happened with the Cadillac XT4 and Buick Encore GX. We suspect the same thing is happening here with the Cadillac GT4 that debuted Monday in China.

    What is it?

    large.2024CadillacGT4China0008.pngThe Cadillac GT4 is essentially a slightly fastback version of the Cadillac XT4. While decidedly less "coupe" shaped than the Buick Envista, the GT4 stretches the vehicle's look and gives it a more low-slung side profile.

    The interior of the GT4 is essentially a direct carryover from the XT4 with a large, curved 33-inch-diagonal infotainment and gauge screen that sweeps two-thirds of the way across the dash. Other available features include a 15-speaker AKG Audio system, HD streaming mirror, heads-up display, haptic seats, and iKey wireless entry.

    large.2024CadillacGT4China0003.webpFor China, the GT4 is powered by either a 1.5-Liter turbo or a 2.0-liter turbo 4-cylinder, both with a 48V mild hybrid system.  While power specs for the 1.5-liter are not discussed, the 2.0L is listed at 233 horsepower, roughly the same as the 235 horsepower in the U.S. version.  Buyers can select front or all-wheel drive.

    What will we get?

    While the overall vehicles that are sold in both the U.S. and China by GM are essentially similar, the details and features often change.

    Don't expect the U.S. version of the GT4 to come with a mild-hybrid system, 1.5T, or iKey, but the AKG Audio system, HD Mirror, and heads-up display will probably make it over. A feature that the US may get that China does not is massaging seats.

    Cadillac has choices on where to build the GT4. The XT4 hasn't been selling in large volumes and it shares its U.S. production line with the Chevy Malibu in Kansas City, so GM could decide to build it there. Or, with the possibility of the GT4 being a low-volume model, they could just as easily ship it over from China.

    In China, and with the lower spec 1.5T, the GT4 will have a base price around the equivalent of $31,000, and we suspect that number will be higher in the U.S. as the 2024 XT4 has a base price of $39,090.

    While Cadillac has no official word yet, we expect to hear something soon about the GT4 for the U.S. market.

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    David

    Will be interesting to see how GM/Cadillac if they do bring it here will make it a Performance SUV as the current numbers for China with Hybrid is nothing spectacular. 

    smk4565

    I assumed this was China only.  China is toughing up emissions standards this year, and that is a cheap EV battleground there.  This could be a short lived product as an ICE car might be a real hard sell in China in 5 years.  And Cadillac needs to get their American line to EV in a hurry, because the ICE line is dying on the vine, time to scrap CT4, CT5, XT4, XT5, XT6 and start all over for their 4th or 5th brand overhaul in the past 25 years.   

