Buick Introduces All-New Envista Compact SUV in China

The all-new Buick Envista compact SUV Embodies Buick's new global design language for the 21st century. The Buick Envista comes with the latest connectivity features, an efficient intelligent propulsion system and the first adoption of Tune Melody subwoofer 3D surround audio system, providing the demanding 21st century generation of buyers with a truly dynamic SUV mobility experience.

The Envista represents the pure expression of the Buick design taken to the next level in this modern dynamic style. Per Buick, this expressive new face incorporates a forward-leaning nose with a low-mounted, wide-open modern grille in this all-new body-mounted tri-shield badged Buick. There is sophisticated styling starting with chrome accents to give it a premium smooth silhouette. The focus is that it conveys motion even when standing still.

The Envista will be available with the GS package meeting customers' needs for a personalized experience. This includes exclusive black mesh grill and signature GS Elements.

The Buick Envista is built on the All-New Global BFI platform that uses a one-piece high-strength body structure, providing excellent passive safety protection.

The Envista has the following proportions that deliver spacious interior and segment-leading legroom in the second row. The goal was an airy environment with a sense of lightness that flows throughout.

Overall length of 4,638 mm or 183 inches

Overall width of 1,816 mm or 72 inches

Overall height of 1,565 mm or 62 inches

Overall wheelbase of 2,700 mm or 107 inches

The all-new cockpit system incorporates dual 10.25 inch high-definition touchscreens in the center stack and gauge cluster for a seamless integration inspiring driver confidence through easy access to vehicle controls and readability.

Highlights of the intelligent digital user experience.

An integrated dual 10.25-inch touchscreen featuring high definition and smooth operation

An optimized UI design employing a customized card-style interface

The all-new Baidu intelligent voice command system that supports voice interruption and multi-round interaction, multimedia research and customized voice configuration, making human-machine interaction more convenient and intuitive

The on-board Baidu navigation system featuring gesture control functionality, allowing seamless transit of navigation information from the center stack to the gauge cluster

Wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless charging support, along with support for multiple over-the-air (OTA) upgrades to keep its connectivity system up to date over time

The interior is done in premium soft leather and suede from the sporty flat bottom steering wheel to the dash and seats ensuring a premium feel.

Envista has a roomy interior with up to 28 storage spaces and 1,273 liters or 45 Cubic ft of cargo space. The latest eConnect system optimized to work with enhanced connectivity features giving a more dynamic, intuitive, digitalized user experience.

Buick is proud to be the launch of GMs all-new Tune Melody Subwoofer 3D surround audio system giving a refined audio experience.

All Envista's are equipped with a 1.5L Turbo four-cylinder direct injected Ecotec engine paired to a chain drive transmission (CVT) delivering 135 kW or 181 hp ensuring a quick 0 to 100 km or 0 to 62.5 MPH time of 7.9 seconds.

The all-new BFI Global platform has a new enhanced chassis and suspension system providing comfort with precise control.

The all-new Envista will feature the latest Buick eCruise 360 degree surround view driver-assist technology to provide peace of mind.

Intuitive and Advanced Connectivity is as follows:

Adding more personality besides the black mesh grill that comes in the GS package is that you also have 18" black painted wheels paired with Red Brake calipers for a youthful, sporty appearance. Customers can also choose from 6 exterior colors paired with 20 colors of paint protection film for a very personalized look.