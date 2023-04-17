Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Buick adds a coupe shaped Envista crossover to the lineup

      A new model to slot above the Encore GX

     

    large.2024-buick-envista-avenir-004.webpToday, Buick released details and images of their sleek new Envista crossover finally bound for the US and slotting just below the new Buick Encore GX in the lineup. We saw an earlier version of this car last September when the Buick Envista was released in China. While Buick is not labeling the Envista a crossover coupe, with a fastback profile, that is the segment the Envista largely falls into. However, with a base price starting at $23,495, it could be considered the only entry in the crossover coupe segment.

    Envista will be available in three trims, Preferred, Sport Touring (ST), and Avenir, with base prices of $23,495, $25,195, and $29,195, respectively. Styling pulls from the Buick Wildcat EV concept that debuted last year.

    large.2024-buick-envista-avenir-006.webpThe Envista is based on the same platform as the Encore GX, though with a 4-inch longer wheelbase and an 11-inch growth in length. A lower profile roof to accommodate the fast-back shape reduces height by about 3 inches.

    An updated version of the 1.2-liter turbocharged inline 3-cylinder is lighter and uses fewer parts but is expected to maintain around the same output with 136 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque from 2500 - 4000 rpm. Unlike the Encore GX, Buick opted to stick with a 6-speed automatic, and only front-wheel drive will be available for now. This will provide the Envista with a 28 city / 32 highway / 30 combined fuel economy rating. Standard on the ST and optional on the Avenier is an upgraded Watts Link suspension for improved handling and isolated ride.

    Much of the Encore GX interior is found in the Envista, and that includes an Ultrawide 19-inch Infotainment plus Digital Gauge cluster that work in tandem. Buick QuietTuning, of course, is standard.

    large.2024-buick-envista-st-102.webp

    Contrary to its $24k base price, the Envista comes with a host of safety technologies with all models coming standard with the Buick Driver Confidence package. This package includes automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, intellibeam automatic high-beams, and a high-definition rear vision camera.  Additional available technologies include lane change alert, side blind zone alert, adaptive cruise control, and rear cross traffic alert.

    large.2024-buick-envista-avenir-008.webpThe Encore GX has always been one of those vehicles that is bigger inside than it is outside and that carries over to the Envista. The cargo room behind the rear seat is rated at 20.7 cubic feet, and with the seats folded, expands to 42 cubic feet. Accessing that is made easier with an available power liftgate.

    The seats get unique stitching depending on trim and all models are equipped with a flat bottom steering wheel.

    The Envista will enter production in May of 2023.

     

     

    David

    Interior is nice, I am sure this will attract those that wanted a car but will settle for the coupe style SUV. The face on it is just a head shaker for me as I find nothing attractive about it.

    • Agree 2
    surreal1272
    1 hour ago, David said:

    Interior is nice, I am sure this will attract those that wanted a car but will settle for the coupe style SUV. The face on it is just a head shaker for me as I find nothing attractive about it.

    My exact same thoughts. Nice interior but absolutely boring and bland on the outside. Some questionable visual elements as well. 

    smk4565

    The price is attractive, it is pretty cheap, if you can live with the weak power train and no AWD.  Which the Kia Seltos has AWD and a 1.6 turbo optional.  The Corolla Cross has more power too.  But if you want crossover coupe, here you go.

    David
    11 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    The price is attractive, it is pretty cheap, if you can live with the weak power train and no AWD.  Which the Kia Seltos has AWD and a 1.6 turbo optional.  The Corolla Cross has more power too.  But if you want crossover coupe, here you go.

    AWD is not needed on everything in a product portfolio. For Buick, this entry level CUV on such a low price point should serve them well for those wanting the CUV Coupe format and do not care about FWD versus AWD.

    This will be very popular I would think in southern states.

    Drew Dowdell
    13 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    The price is attractive, it is pretty cheap, if you can live with the weak power train and no AWD.  Which the Kia Seltos has AWD and a 1.6 turbo optional.  The Corolla Cross has more power too.  But if you want crossover coupe, here you go.

    The Corolla Cross is downright homely.  I was behind one in traffic not that long ago and didn't bother to look at the badge at first... and my thoughts were "is that some last gen Mexican market RAV-4? What's it doing in the U.S.?"

    I agree on the powertrain, but they could make it AWD easily if the demand is there.  It's only $4k more than a Trax and I'm sure it is much more serene inside with the QuietTuning.

    smk4565
    1 hour ago, David said:

    AWD is not needed on everything in a product portfolio. For Buick, this entry level CUV on such a low price point should serve them well for those wanting the CUV Coupe format and do not care about FWD versus AWD.

    This will be very popular I would think in southern states.

    I don't think they need AWD, not everyone does, and they went for price and simplicity of trim levels and single power train, which is how you keep cost down.  Buyers over estimate the need for AWD, just like they over estimate the need for 300+ mile EV's when they only drive 25 miles a day.

    This actually undercuts the Encore by $3,000, which I am not sure why that old Encore is even around still, but in that regard this should sell because it looks better than the other 2 small Buick SUVs and it is the cheapest Buick SUV.

    Drew Dowdell
    45 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    I don't think they need AWD, not everyone does, and they went for price and simplicity of trim levels and single power train, which is how you keep cost down.  Buyers over estimate the need for AWD, just like they over estimate the need for 300+ mile EV's when they only drive 25 miles a day.

    This actually undercuts the Encore by $3,000, which I am not sure why that old Encore is even around still, but in that regard this should sell because it looks better than the other 2 small Buick SUVs and it is the cheapest Buick SUV.

    The old Encore got canned a month or two ago. Any new ones you see are just leftover.

    32 minutes ago, SDotJizzle said:

    On another forum I advocated for Buick to build a LWB C1 based Coupe Ute based on the Enclave...think this but almost full sized.  

    You're getting warmer GM/Buick

    I've been pretty disappointed in the latest Buick offerings. Only the Enclave and Envision feel like what they should be. Friend of mine just got a brand new Envision Avenir and it's really nice.

    smk4565
    8 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    The old Encore got canned a month or two ago. Any new ones you see are just leftover.

    I've been pretty disappointed in the latest Buick offerings. Only the Enclave and Envision feel like what they should be. Friend of mine just got a brand new Envision Avenir and it's really nice.

    The Encore is still on their website, but the Encore GX and Envista will suffice for 2024 model year I am sure.  And really the whole line up is pretty disappointing, there are a lot of better SUV's than an Envision, and Palisade, Telluride or Mazda CX-90 are better than an Enclave.  GM's crossovers are pretty aged and tired.  And if they don't care because they are just letting them run out the clock and putting money in EVs, that's fine, as long as they can crank up EV production in a hurry.

    Drew Dowdell
    18 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    The Encore is still on their website, but the Encore GX and Envista will suffice for 2024 model year I am sure. 

    Yeah, as a 2022.... and it's currently *checks watch* 2023. The 2024 Envista and Encore GX come out next month.

    David
    14 hours ago, NINETY EIGHT REGENCY said:

     

    I wonder why such an old transmission as 6spd is so yesteryear and they have their awesome 9spd transmission, so why 6spd I have to wonder.

    surreal1272
    17 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    The price is attractive, it is pretty cheap, if you can live with the weak power train and no AWD.  Which the Kia Seltos has AWD and a 1.6 turbo optional.  The Corolla Cross has more power too.  But if you want crossover coupe, here you go.

    If I hand you some actual apples, will you compare them to other apples or do you just whip out the oranges like you are doing here?

    riviera74

    Buick does need new product pronto.  It is nice that Buick nearly doubled sames in 2022.  But the industry keeps moving every year.  The Enclave NEEDS Mazda's CX-90 interior STAT (or at least very close to that), and so does the Envision.  As for the Envista crossover coupe, I will pass.  I do NOT like crossover coupes, regardless of make.  What's the point of having a crossover if you are reducing storage space in the back?

    smk4565
    10 hours ago, David said:

    I wonder why such an old transmission as 6spd is so yesteryear and they have their awesome 9spd transmission, so why 6spd I have to wonder.

    Because... money.

    David
    19 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Because... money.

    Yes that would be true, but I have to still question if there is an engineering reason behind this.

