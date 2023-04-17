Buick adds a coupe shaped Envista crossover to the lineup

Today, Buick released details and images of their sleek new Envista crossover finally bound for the US and slotting just below the new Buick Encore GX in the lineup. We saw an earlier version of this car last September when the Buick Envista was released in China. While Buick is not labeling the Envista a crossover coupe, with a fastback profile, that is the segment the Envista largely falls into. However, with a base price starting at $23,495, it could be considered the only entry in the crossover coupe segment.

Envista will be available in three trims, Preferred, Sport Touring (ST), and Avenir, with base prices of $23,495, $25,195, and $29,195, respectively. Styling pulls from the Buick Wildcat EV concept that debuted last year.

The Envista is based on the same platform as the Encore GX, though with a 4-inch longer wheelbase and an 11-inch growth in length. A lower profile roof to accommodate the fast-back shape reduces height by about 3 inches.

An updated version of the 1.2-liter turbocharged inline 3-cylinder is lighter and uses fewer parts but is expected to maintain around the same output with 136 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque from 2500 - 4000 rpm. Unlike the Encore GX, Buick opted to stick with a 6-speed automatic, and only front-wheel drive will be available for now. This will provide the Envista with a 28 city / 32 highway / 30 combined fuel economy rating. Standard on the ST and optional on the Avenier is an upgraded Watts Link suspension for improved handling and isolated ride.

Much of the Encore GX interior is found in the Envista, and that includes an Ultrawide 19-inch Infotainment plus Digital Gauge cluster that work in tandem. Buick QuietTuning, of course, is standard.

Contrary to its $24k base price, the Envista comes with a host of safety technologies with all models coming standard with the Buick Driver Confidence package. This package includes automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, intellibeam automatic high-beams, and a high-definition rear vision camera. Additional available technologies include lane change alert, side blind zone alert, adaptive cruise control, and rear cross traffic alert.

The Encore GX has always been one of those vehicles that is bigger inside than it is outside and that carries over to the Envista. The cargo room behind the rear seat is rated at 20.7 cubic feet, and with the seats folded, expands to 42 cubic feet. Accessing that is made easier with an available power liftgate.

The seats get unique stitching depending on trim and all models are equipped with a flat bottom steering wheel.

The Envista will enter production in May of 2023.