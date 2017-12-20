2019 Chevrolet Cruze May Lose the Manual

The number of models that you can get with a manual transmission has been declining over the past few years. For the 2019 model year, there could be another one off the list.

The Truth About Cars has been going through General Motors' VIN decoder document for the 2019 model year. One of the items they have discovered is the 2019 Chevrolet Cruze will lose the six-speed manual for both the gas and diesel engines. It also looks like a CVT will become available. The document doesn't list what model the CVT could go in - our guess is that it could be an high-mileage eco model.

Now, GM could change what is listed in the documents in the future. Under NHTSA regulations, an automaker can add new information on models up until 60 days before the start of production.

We'll keep you posted.

Source: The Truth About Cars

Pic Credit: William Maley for Cheers & Gears