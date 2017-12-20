Jump to content

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    2019 Chevrolet Cruze May Lose the Manual

    There's a CVT in the cards as well

    The number of models that you can get with a manual transmission has been declining over the past few years. For the 2019 model year, there could be another one off the list.

    The Truth About Cars has been going through General Motors' VIN decoder document for the 2019 model year. One of the items they have discovered is the 2019 Chevrolet Cruze will lose the six-speed manual for both the gas and diesel engines. It also looks like a CVT will become available. The document doesn't list what model the CVT could go in - our guess is that it could be an high-mileage eco model.

    Now, GM could change what is listed in the documents in the future. Under NHTSA regulations, an automaker can add new information on models up until 60 days before the start of production.

    We'll keep you posted.

    Source: The Truth About Cars
    Pic Credit: William Maley for Cheers & Gears

    2019 Chevrolet Cruze VIN Decoder.jpg

    Edited by William Maley


    Drew Dowdell

    I'm guessing it's gone.   The take rate on it has got to be super low and it's not like the Cruze is selling like gangbusters.  The Civic stole any thunder it might have had.   

    The diesel hatch with a manual was a pleasant enough of a drive, but I wouldn't have missed it in that car if it were only an auto. 

    dfelt

    Yea, I doubt many left can drive a manual plus the auto's get superior gas mileage, so there really is little reason to waste R&D dollars on a manual.

    CVT :o That SUCKS MAJOR!, I have not driven one that I would recommend.

    At first, I thought my son's Patriot with the CVT was awesome and it did well but at 80K miles, it was slipping and even though his had the trail rated package and trans cooler, it started to go downhill fast. 

    Pass on all CVT based auto's for me.

