Jump to content
News
Reviews
Discussons
Activity
Create New...
Close

  • 💬 Join the Conversation

    CnG Logo SQ 2023 RedBlue FavIcon300w.png
    Since 2001, Cheers & Gears has been the go-to hub for automotive enthusiasts. Join today to access our vibrant forums, upload your vehicle to the Garage, and connect with fellow gearheads around the world.

     

  • G. David Felt
    G. David Felt

    By G. David Felt

    2027 Chevrolet Bolt is Back Under $30,000

      Chevrolet thought everyone would pay close to six figures for an EV, but the OE Bolt proved them wrong and as such they choose to bring it back, check out the updated 2027 Chevrolet BOLT.

    One of the most popular electric vehicles is back and with a starting price of $28,995 including the $1,395 DFC charge will be one of the most affordable EVs on the American Market.

    2027 Chevrolet Bolt RS

    Chevrolet had promised to have the new Bolt under $30,000 and will start with shipping a mid-level LT model Bolt starting at $29,990 with an entry level Bolt later in the 2027 model year at $28,995. The Bolt will join the Chevrolet family of EVs that includes Equinox, Blazer and Silverado EVs.

    The 2027 Chevrolet Bolt is equal in size to the 2024 Bolt EUV, there will not be a smaller version below this. The 2027 Chevrolet Bolt will have the following:

    • GM-estimated 255 miles of range
    • Peak charging speed of 150 kW+, more than 2.5x faster than the previous Bolt EV. Charges 10% to 80% in 26 minutes with public DC fast charging
    • First Chevrolet with native NACS charging port
    • New, sporty RS trim
    • Larger 11.3-inch-diagonal infotainment screen for navigation, playlists, and entertainment apps like Angry Birds, HBO Max, and more through Google built-in, plus a larger 11-inch-diagonal driver information screen
    • Available Super Cruise driver assistance technology with more hands-free miles than ever before
    • More than 20 standard safety and driver assistance features6 including Intersection Collision Mitigation, Rear Automatic Braking and Rear Cross Traffic Alert with Braking
    • Refined new interior with open console and all-new passenger dash storage
    • Multiple USB-C ports and available wireless phone charging
    • Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) bi-directional capability

    The 2027 Bolt will use the X76 electric drive train that is already well used in other GM EV models such as the Equinox. This allows the Bolt to offer the most advanced EV powertrain to date. The Bolt benefits from a blended regenerative braking system for even more efficiency. Whether or not the driver engages One-Pedal Driving mode, software in the Bolt prioritizes technology that returns braking energy back to the battery for improved range. The braking system has been optimized for consistent pedal feel during both regen and friction braking, a key improvement over the previous Bolt.

    2027 Chevrolet Bolt Dash with SuperCruise

    The Bolt has one of the most modern driver and center infotainment systems along with Super Cruise using the Google apps store and google maps. In keeping with what customers have asked for, when parked or charging, the 2027 Bolt offers premium in-vehicle entertainment apps like Angry Birds, Chrome, GameSnacks, HBO Max, Tubi, Prime Video, and more, so you can stream, game, or browse the internet from your dashboard. And the list of apps available for download via Google Play keeps growing.

    The Bolt has plenty to love as for the 2027 model year, they have updated the fast charging to 150 kW a huge upgrade over the original 50 kW and with most drivers charging from home, it has an 11.5 kW onboard charging controller allowing you to charge with ease overnight. The system also comes V2H or Vehicle to Home bidirectional allowing for the Bolt to power your home when the electrical panel is properly equipped. GM also listened to customers of the earlier generation Bolt about the need for physical buttons and less touch screen as well as wireless charging. 

    2027 Chevrolet Bolt buttons and wireless charging

    For those that like specification sheets:

     

    BATTERY SYSTEM: 

    • Type:     Rechargeable energy storage system 
    • Battery Chemistry:    Lithium Iron Phosphate in prismatic can cells
    • Battery Rated Energy:    65 kWh
    • HVAC System:    GM Energy Recovery (heat pump) for active cabin and battery heating and cooling
    • Warranty:    8 years / 100,000 miles of battery coverage

    ELECTRIC DRIVE:

    • Type:     Single motor and gearset
    • Motor:    Permanent magnetic drive motor
    • Power:    210 hp 
    • Torque:     169 lb-ft
    • Final Drive Ratio (:1):    11.59:1

    CHARGING:

    • AC Charging:    11.5kW capable
    • DC Charging:    150kW capable
    • CHARGING TIMES:
    • 120V (1.4 kW):    Approximately 4 miles of range per hour of charge
    • 240V (7.7kW Dual-Level Charge Cord):    Approximately 26 miles of range per hour of charge
    • 240V (11.5 kW)2:    Approximately 40 miles of range per hour of charge
    • DC Fast Charge (Public):    10% to 80% in 26 minutes

    CHASSIS & SUSPENSION:

    • Front and Rear Suspension:    Front Suspension: Independent MacPherson strut-type with direct-acting solid stabilizer bar 
    • Rear Suspension: Compound crank (torsion beam) with coil springs
    • Steering Type:    Column-mounted electric power steering
    • Steering Ratio:     16.7:1
    • Turning Circle, Wall to wall (ft. / m):     37.7 / 11.5
    • Brake Type:    Four-wheel disc with ABS; electro-hydraulic; partially regenerative
    • Brake Rotor Size (in. / mm):
      • 11/ 276 vented (front) 
      • 10 / 264 solid (rear)
    • Wheels:    17-inch aluminum
    • Tires:    Michelin 215/50R17 all-season

    EXTERIOR DIMENSIONS:

    • Wheelbase (in. / mm):    105.3 / 2675
    • Overall Length (in. / mm):    169.6 / 4307
    • Overall Width (in. / mm):    
      • 69.7 / 1770 (without mirrors)
      • 80.1 / 2035 (with mirrors extended)
    • Overall Height (in. / mm):    63.9 / 1622
    • Track Width (in. / mm):    
      • Front: 59.5 / 1511
      • Rear: 59.5 / 1511
    • Ground Clearance (in. / mm):     5.6 / 141

    INTERIOR DIMENSIONS:

    • Headroom (in. / mm):    
      • 1st row: 40.0 / 1016 (without sunroof)
      • 1st row: 39.1 / 992 (with sunroof)
      • 2nd row: 37.8 / 960 (without sunroof)
      • 2nd row: 37.8 / 960 (with sunroof)
    • Legroom (in. / mm):    
      • 1st row: 44.3 / 1124 (max)
      • 2nd row: 39.1 / 993
    • Shoulder Room (in. / mm):  
      •  1st row: 54.6 / 1387
      • 2nd row: 52.0 / 1320
    • Hip Room (in. / mm):    
      • 1st row: 51.3 / 1304
      • 2nd row: 50.1 / 1273

    WEIGHTS & CAPACITIES:

    • Base Curb Weight (lb. / kg):    3776 / 1713 
    • EPA Passenger Volume (cu. ft. / L):     96.6 / 2735
    • Cargo Volume1 (cu. ft. / L):    
      • 56.3 / 1594 (rear seat folded)
      • 16.2 / 458 (behind rear seat )

    SAFETY & DRIVER AWARENESS FEATURES:

    • Airbags: Frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger, and roof-rail mounted head-curtain for outboard seating positions. Includes passenger sensing system for front passenger
    • Standard Tire Pressure Monitor System (includes tire fill alert) 
    • Standard Safety: Content includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Side Bicyclist Alert, Intersection Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Zone Steering Assist and IntelliBeam auto high beams
    • Standard Safety Alert Seat and Rear Seat Reminder
    • Available Tech Package. Content includes HD Rear Vision Camera Mirror, HD Surround Vision, and Traffic Sign Recognition  

     

     

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    Drew Dowdell

    Before anyone complains that there isn't an increase in range, they switched to LFP batteries that have a lower energy density but a much better fast charge resilience profile.  LFPs last a lot longer without degradation, they are cheaper and more environmentally friendly, and can fast charge better and without long term damage.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    G. David Felt

    For those wondering about specifications of the last model Bolt EUV, here were some basic specifications:

    Powertrain: Electric motor with 200 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque.
    Battery: 65 kWh lithium-ion battery, providing an estimated range of 247 miles on a full charge.
    Dimensions: Length of 169.5 inches, width of 71.7 inches, and height of 63.4 inches.
    Cargo Space: 16.3 cubic feet behind the rear seats, expandable to 57 cubic feet with the seats down.
    Fuel Economy: Estimated 125 MPGe in the city and 104 MPGe on the highway.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    I wish it looked more like the Trax, which I think is really well styled for a cheap car.  I think the price on the Bolt is good, the range and performance is fine for a sub $30k car.  It does look a lot like the old Bolt EUV which doesn't have good promotions.   Stretch the wheelbase 4 inches and drop the roof 2 inches and widen it 2 inches and they'd be on to something.

    • Agree 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    G. David Felt
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    I wish it looked more like the Trax, which I think is really well styled for a cheap car.  I think the price on the Bolt is good, the range and performance is fine for a sub $30k car.  It does look a lot like the old Bolt EUV which doesn't have good promotions.   Stretch the wheelbase 4 inches and drop the roof 2 inches and widen it 2 inches and they'd be on to something.

    Clearly Chevrolet is going for family looks and they are keeping this Bolt inline with the past generation.

    In order, Bolt, Equinox, Blazer

    Chevrolet Bolt 2027 DriverFront.jpg2025-chevrolet-equinox-ev-lt-305.jpgChevrolet Blazer EV SS Media Drive 00172.jpg

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    1 hour ago, G. David Felt said:

    Clearly Chevrolet is going for family looks and they are keeping this Bolt inline with the past generation.

    In order, Bolt, Equinox, Blazer

    Chevrolet Bolt 2027 DriverFront.jpg2025-chevrolet-equinox-ev-lt-305.jpgChevrolet Blazer EV SS Media Drive 00172.jpg

    I actually think the EV Equinox and Blazer are too long and low.  The ICE Equinox looks better.  And the Equinox EV doesn't have the painted C-pillar like the 1997 Mercedes ML that the Equinox later adopted and the GLE and Equinox still do after all these years.   

    The problem with the Bolt's look is it a 2027 model that looks like a 2020 model.  I know they didn't want to spend a lot of money on it to keep cost down but I feel like they could have tweaked the styling a little more to make it look new.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    8 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    The problem with the Bolt's look is it a 2027 model that looks like a 2020 model.  I know they didn't want to spend a lot of money on it to keep cost down but I feel like they could have tweaked the styling a little more to make it look new.

    I think its an appropriate update to keep with the times. I don't think they'll keep it in production long. Maybe 3 years and then a new platform. Being the cheapest non-Nissan EV, having pretty fast charging, and available super cruise makes it a compelling entry. 

    • Agree 2
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442

    I also wanted a Bolt to be styled significantly different than the previous version.  More to it than that, I wanted a new platformed Bolt.  But I understand ALL the reasons why it was done the way it was.  And applaud the effort either way.   phin has similar stats as the Bolt has. 

     

    The BYD Dolphin  is a very direct competitor to the Bolt. I havent had time to contrast and compare but Im willing to assume greatly that the  BYD  Dolphin has similar stats as the Bolt has. 

    They even have the same shape.  I would assume that this type of shape is favoured by the Asian markets.  GM had the Asian markets in mind a decade ago I presume.  Just like the Sonic.  Now Im just rambling on about nothing... 

    BYD DOLPHIN: Agile and Versatile Hatchback | BYD Europe

     

    image.thumb.png.24b9a1d8737c242552d4151627d6ceb4.png

     

    2023-BYD-Dolphin-Malaysia-spec-sheet-2.jpg

     

    BYD Dolphin Interiors

    Dolphin measures 4,290 mm in length, 1,770 mm in width, 1,570 mm in height and has a wheelbase stretching 2,700 mm long. There is a 345L boot space, which can be expanded to 1,310L with 60:40 split rear seats. Design is fairly conservative and will not split opinions at all. Rear connected tail lights with Build Your Dream (BYD) lettering gets interesting LED signatures.

     

    https://www.rushlane.com/byd-dolphin-ev-trademarked-in-india-427-kms-range-5-star-ncap-safety-12488094.html

     

    • Like 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    G. David Felt
    2 hours ago, oldshurst442 said:

    I also wanted a Bolt to be styled significantly different than the previous version.  More to it than that, I wanted a new platformed Bolt.  But I understand ALL the reasons why it was done the way it was.  And applaud the effort either way.   phin has similar stats as the Bolt has. 

     

    The BYD Dolphin  is a very direct competitor to the Bolt. I havent had time to contrast and compare but Im willing to assume greatly that the  BYD  Dolphin has similar stats as the Bolt has. 

    They even have the same shape.  I would assume that this type of shape is favoured by the Asian markets.  GM had the Asian markets in mind a decade ago I presume.  Just like the Sonic.  Now Im just rambling on about nothing... 

    BYD DOLPHIN: Agile and Versatile Hatchback | BYD Europe

     

    image.thumb.png.24b9a1d8737c242552d4151627d6ceb4.png

     

    2023-BYD-Dolphin-Malaysia-spec-sheet-2.jpg

     

    BYD Dolphin Interiors

    Dolphin measures 4,290 mm in length, 1,770 mm in width, 1,570 mm in height and has a wheelbase stretching 2,700 mm long. There is a 345L boot space, which can be expanded to 1,310L with 60:40 split rear seats. Design is fairly conservative and will not split opinions at all. Rear connected tail lights with Build Your Dream (BYD) lettering gets interesting LED signatures.

     

    https://www.rushlane.com/byd-dolphin-ev-trademarked-in-india-427-kms-range-5-star-ncap-safety-12488094.html

     

    Before Idiot47's tariff war and his new 100% tariff on top of existing tariffs, I suspect GM had always figured they would build the Bolt to be in the Asian market as well as other markets like North America.

    Sadly, incompetent morons that clearly think Habeus Corpus is a person and not rights are too dumb to understand that global market we are in and the 1% is destroying America!

    One has to wonder how long American Auto Companies can survive with such poor government leadership.

    • Agree 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    8 hours ago, G. David Felt said:

    Before Idiot47's tariff war and his new 100% tariff on top of existing tariffs, I suspect GM had always figured they would build the Bolt to be in the Asian market as well as other markets like North America.

    Sadly, incompetent morons that clearly think Habeus Corpus is a person and not rights are too dumb to understand that global market we are in and the 1% is destroying America!

    One has to wonder how long American Auto Companies can survive with such poor government leadership.

    He should do 100 million percent tariffs.  Go for the gusto.

    I think short term the car companies can still make money from financing, parts, warranties, and same with dealers, make money in the F&I office and in the service dept.  Tariffs will hurt profits for sure.  Longer time I think they are toast if we don't mine lithium and rare earths in the US and manufacture semiconductors in the US, or have way to import them without tariffs.  

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    On 10/11/2025 at 9:07 AM, oldshurst442 said:

    The BYD Dolphin  is a very direct competitor to the Bolt. I havent had time to contrast and compare but Im willing to assume greatly that the  BYD  Dolphin has similar stats as the Bolt has. 

    Your China-mobile has less range(WLTP estimates are always considerably more optimistic than EPA) and much slower charging rates, typical Chinese garbage. 

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442
    3 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Your China-mobile has less range(WLTP estimates are always considerably more optimistic than EPA) and much slower charging rates, typical Chinese garbage. 

    Anything better than American garbage.

    Your industry will disappear if and when Canada decides to let in Chinese EVs.  Canada could produce them saving Canadian jobs while yet another industry will disappear from the US and then you phoques will resort to more violence killing yourselves to death.  That is why Canada will never become the 51st state.  There will be nothing left of the US...     With friends like Americans, who the phoque needs enemies... 

    Besides, China would make for a better ally.   The irony.  

     

    • Haha 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442

    What to know about National Guard deployments in Chicago and Portland - 6abc Philadelphia

     

    Canadians love to live free.   Americans are subordinate phoques. 

    Canada is truly the land OF the free.  True north STRONG and free. 

    Greatwhitenorth Merch & Gifts for Sale | Redbubble

     

     

     

    God bless America

    How photographers captured the Trump assassination attempt

     

    You phoques will need ALL the divine intervention from ALL religions to help you!!!

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    G. David Felt
    1 hour ago, oldshurst442 said:

    What to know about National Guard deployments in Chicago and Portland - 6abc Philadelphia

     

    Canadians love to live free.   Americans are subordinate phoques. 

    Canada is truly the land OF the free.  True north STRONG and free. 

    Greatwhitenorth Merch & Gifts for Sale | Redbubble

     

     

     

    God bless America

    How photographers captured the Trump assassination attempt

     

    You phoques will need ALL the divine intervention from ALL religions to help you!!!

    Chicago restaurants are refusing to feed the ICE / Guard which is good, force them to leave.

    I suspect Trump stagged the shot to get elected as otherwise he would have lost again. This whole Circus Clown show is pathetic.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442
    2 minutes ago, G. David Felt said:

    Chicago restaurants are refusing to feed the ICE / Guard which is good, force them to leave.

    @ccap41

    I guess when American troops cross our border to try to annex Canada  

    Ryan Gosling Laugh GIF - Ryan Gosling Laugh Laughing - Discover & Share GIFs

     

    all we have to do is to close all access to food?

    Nearly 70% of American soldiers are obese or overweight: study

     

    I guess this guy WAS right after all...

    Pete Hegseth | Signal, Tattoos, Harvey Milk, Secretary Defense, Military Career, & Facts | Britannica

     

     

     

    Real hard to do though...

    Your society is addicted to that shyte

    US general declares war on junk food - ABC News

    Did RFK Jr. eat McDonald's in that viral pic aboard Trump's plane? Here's the answer | Back Page | unionleader.com

     

     

    The jokes just write themselves while STILL stating TRUTH...

    @ccap41

    Are you still mad at me poking fun of your useless country? 

    You know why your trolling does not bother me?

    Because its just that...trolling. With FAKE rhetoric. 

    In my case denouncing YOUR dumb ass country...well...reality must be a bitch to face it. 

    Elbows up, Canada.

     

     

     

    • Haha 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442
    29 minutes ago, G. David Felt said:

    I suspect Trump stagged the shot to get elected as otherwise he would have lost again. This whole Circus Clown show is pathetic.

    Who knows what is real or fake with this administration?

    What is real though, whether ICE agents and National Guard troops are quelling domestic criminal violence or not, and whether American citizens are 'peacefully' protesting or not,  reality is that Americans are living under military rule no matter how you slice it.  And more cities to come under military watch whether Americans  protesting peacefully or not.  

    Peaceful protest?

    The National Guard is still there watching every move innocent Americans are making.  ICE agents are using force to eliminate, in a literal sense, using deadly force on other human beings whether illegally there or not.  All the while, innocent American citizens are STILL being intimidated by all this whether or not food is accessible to ICE agents/national Guard.  And innocent Americans are in way, next in line to be eliminated if they do not comply...

    Use gun violence to riot?

    Marshal law.  Which will probably lead to killings of all kinds in the streets. 

    This administration has got you people coming AND going... 

     

    Edited by oldshurst442
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    G. David Felt
    8 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    @ccap41

    I guess when American troops cross our border to try to annex Canada  

    Ryan Gosling Laugh GIF - Ryan Gosling Laugh Laughing - Discover & Share GIFs

     

    all we have to do is to close all access to food?

    Nearly 70% of American soldiers are obese or overweight: study

     

    I guess this guy WAS right after all...

    Pete Hegseth | Signal, Tattoos, Harvey Milk, Secretary Defense, Military Career, & Facts | Britannica

     

     

     

    Real hard to do though...

    Your society is addicted to that shyte

    US general declares war on junk food - ABC News

    Did RFK Jr. eat McDonald's in that viral pic aboard Trump's plane? Here's the answer | Back Page | unionleader.com

     

     

    The jokes just write themselves while STILL stating TRUTH...

    @ccap41

    Are you still mad at me poking fun of your useless country? 

    You know why your trolling does not bother me?

    Because its just that...trolling. With FAKE rhetoric. 

    In my case denouncing YOUR dumb ass country...well...reality must be a bitch to face it. 

    Elbows up, Canada.

     

     

     

    Interesting fact is that the Red States are the fattest states around with the worse health, worse healthcare and laziest people doing minimal effort for a paycheck. Compared to the Blue states which are funding the country and get very little back. 

    Maybe it is time for the United Wealthy States of America and let the Red States become the United States of Poverty, ill health, narcissistic idiots! :P 

    Weird but quality of products built in Red States leaves much to be desired.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    G. David Felt
    2 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    Who know what is real or fake with this administration. 

    What is real though, whether ICE agents and National Guard troops are quelling domestic criminal violence or not, and whether American citizens are 'peacefully' protesting or not,  reality is that Americans are living under military rule no matter how you slice it.  And more cities to come under military watch whether Americans  protesting peacefully or not.  

    Peaceful protest?

    The National Guard is still there watching every move innocent Americans are making.  ICE agents using force eliminate, in a literal sense, other human beings whether illegally there or not.  All the while, innocent American citizens are STILL being intimidated by all this whether or not food is accessible to ICE agents/national Guard.

    Use gun violence to riot?

    Marshal law.

    This administration has got you people coming AND going... 

     

    Now that we have covered the hourly Politics of North Versus South, lets return to our regularly scheduled discussion of this EV. 

    It will compete against BYD, I think for a commuter auto, this is good and should do good, sadly, GM and Ford days of selling in Canada and Mexico are over. Their market will shrink and even with Ford in Europe, their sales have tanked due to Idiot47 and as such, I do not see much growth for Ford or Cadillac in Europe. There are superior products from Korea to choose over garbage Tesla, Ford, or GM.

    Before anyone says but you were a GM fan. Yes, I used to own all GM products for 34 years, but not any longer as I move to better products from other companies that do not dictate what I can and cannot do with my auto. Ford might have AA/CP but they are 400V tech and are years away from updating them. GM is also 400V tech for the most part and even on their full-size trucks and SUVs are not really a true 800V system, but then GM chooses what you can and cannot do with your auto including what you can and cannot buy from the GM controlled Google Store.

    As such, American Auto industry has died as they have given up choice.

    • Agree 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442
    3 minutes ago, G. David Felt said:

    Before anyone says but you were a GM fan

    Still am.

    Unfortunately though, many Americans, in BLUE states, blue states on the BORDER of US and Canada, INCLUDING New York AND Michigan, but we will stick to Michigan since I agree, we must put other politics away of it does NOT pertain to the automobile industry...

    Michiganders WORKING at GM, Ford and Chrysler factories, most of these factory workers have BOUGHT INTO the rhetoric that Canada is bad.  

    So...Ill adopt Chinese EVs.  Its for the GREATER good for MY country.

    Like I stated before, with friends like Americans, who needs enemies?

    Ill take my chances with the Chinese. 

    And Chinese EVs in 2025 are on par, or maybe even better than, anything that comes out of Detroit.  

     

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    G. David Felt
    1 hour ago, oldshurst442 said:

    Still am.

    Unfortunately though, many Americans, in BLUE states, blue states on the BORDER of US and Canada, INCLUDING New York AND Michigan, but we will stick to Michigan since I agree, we must put other politics away of it does NOT pertain to the automobile industry...

    Michiganders WORKING at GM, Ford and Chrysler factories, most of these factory workers have BOUGHT INTO the rhetoric that Canada is bad.  

    So...Ill adopt Chinese EVs.  Its for the GREATER good for MY country.

    Like I stated before, with friends like Americans, who needs enemies?

    Ill take my chances with the Chinese. 

    And Chinese EVs in 2025 are on par, or maybe even better than, anything that comes out of Detroit.  

     

    FAILURE, better to buy Korean EV as the testing in Europe does not show that all Chinese are making good EVs yet. I think Korea is a better choice for you.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Support Real Automotive Journalism

    Cheers and Gears Logo

    Since 2001, Cheers & Gears has delivered real content and honest opinions — not emotionless AI output or manufacturer-filtered fluff.

    If you value independent voices and authentic reviews, consider subscribing. Plans start at just $2.25/month, and paid members enjoy an ad-light experience.*

    You can view subscription options here.

    *a very limited number of ads contain special coupon deals for our members and will show

  • Posts

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

×
×
  • Create New...

Important Information

We have placed cookies on your device to help make this website better. You can adjust your cookie settings, otherwise we'll assume you're okay to continue.

Hey there, we noticed you're using an ad-blocker. We're a small site that is supported by ads or subscriptions. We rely on these to pay for server costs and vehicle reviews.  Please consider whitelisting us in your ad-blocker, or if you really like what you see, you can pick up one of our subscriptions for just $1.75 a month or $15 a year. It may not seem like a lot, but it goes a long way to help support real, honest content, that isn't generated by an AI bot.

See you out there.

Drew
Editor-in-Chief

I've whitelisted
Continue without support

Write what you are looking for and press enter or click the search icon to begin your search