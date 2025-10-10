2027 Chevrolet Bolt is Back Under $30,000

One of the most popular electric vehicles is back and with a starting price of $28,995 including the $1,395 DFC charge will be one of the most affordable EVs on the American Market.
Chevrolet had promised to have the new Bolt under $30,000 and will start with shipping a mid-level LT model Bolt starting at $29,990 with an entry level Bolt later in the 2027 model year at $28,995. The Bolt will join the Chevrolet family of EVs that includes Equinox, Blazer and Silverado EVs.
The 2027 Chevrolet Bolt is equal in size to the 2024 Bolt EUV, there will not be a smaller version below this. The 2027 Chevrolet Bolt will have the following:
- GM-estimated 255 miles of range
- Peak charging speed of 150 kW+, more than 2.5x faster than the previous Bolt EV. Charges 10% to 80% in 26 minutes with public DC fast charging
- First Chevrolet with native NACS charging port
- New, sporty RS trim
- Larger 11.3-inch-diagonal infotainment screen for navigation, playlists, and entertainment apps like Angry Birds, HBO Max, and more through Google built-in, plus a larger 11-inch-diagonal driver information screen
- Available Super Cruise driver assistance technology with more hands-free miles than ever before
- More than 20 standard safety and driver assistance features6 including Intersection Collision Mitigation, Rear Automatic Braking and Rear Cross Traffic Alert with Braking
- Refined new interior with open console and all-new passenger dash storage
- Multiple USB-C ports and available wireless phone charging
- Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) bi-directional capability
The 2027 Bolt will use the X76 electric drive train that is already well used in other GM EV models such as the Equinox. This allows the Bolt to offer the most advanced EV powertrain to date. The Bolt benefits from a blended regenerative braking system for even more efficiency. Whether or not the driver engages One-Pedal Driving mode, software in the Bolt prioritizes technology that returns braking energy back to the battery for improved range. The braking system has been optimized for consistent pedal feel during both regen and friction braking, a key improvement over the previous Bolt.
The Bolt has one of the most modern driver and center infotainment systems along with Super Cruise using the Google apps store and google maps. In keeping with what customers have asked for, when parked or charging, the 2027 Bolt offers premium in-vehicle entertainment apps like Angry Birds, Chrome, GameSnacks, HBO Max, Tubi, Prime Video, and more, so you can stream, game, or browse the internet from your dashboard. And the list of apps available for download via Google Play keeps growing.
The Bolt has plenty to love as for the 2027 model year, they have updated the fast charging to 150 kW a huge upgrade over the original 50 kW and with most drivers charging from home, it has an 11.5 kW onboard charging controller allowing you to charge with ease overnight. The system also comes V2H or Vehicle to Home bidirectional allowing for the Bolt to power your home when the electrical panel is properly equipped. GM also listened to customers of the earlier generation Bolt about the need for physical buttons and less touch screen as well as wireless charging.
For those that like specification sheets:
BATTERY SYSTEM:
- Type: Rechargeable energy storage system
- Battery Chemistry: Lithium Iron Phosphate in prismatic can cells
- Battery Rated Energy: 65 kWh
- HVAC System: GM Energy Recovery (heat pump) for active cabin and battery heating and cooling
- Warranty: 8 years / 100,000 miles of battery coverage
ELECTRIC DRIVE:
- Type: Single motor and gearset
- Motor: Permanent magnetic drive motor
- Power: 210 hp
- Torque: 169 lb-ft
- Final Drive Ratio (:1): 11.59:1
CHARGING:
- AC Charging: 11.5kW capable
- DC Charging: 150kW capable
- CHARGING TIMES:
- 120V (1.4 kW): Approximately 4 miles of range per hour of charge
- 240V (7.7kW Dual-Level Charge Cord): Approximately 26 miles of range per hour of charge
- 240V (11.5 kW)2: Approximately 40 miles of range per hour of charge
- DC Fast Charge (Public): 10% to 80% in 26 minutes
CHASSIS & SUSPENSION:
- Front and Rear Suspension: Front Suspension: Independent MacPherson strut-type with direct-acting solid stabilizer bar
- Rear Suspension: Compound crank (torsion beam) with coil springs
- Steering Type: Column-mounted electric power steering
- Steering Ratio: 16.7:1
- Turning Circle, Wall to wall (ft. / m): 37.7 / 11.5
- Brake Type: Four-wheel disc with ABS; electro-hydraulic; partially regenerative
-
Brake Rotor Size (in. / mm):
- 11/ 276 vented (front)
- 10 / 264 solid (rear)
- Wheels: 17-inch aluminum
- Tires: Michelin 215/50R17 all-season
EXTERIOR DIMENSIONS:
- Wheelbase (in. / mm): 105.3 / 2675
- Overall Length (in. / mm): 169.6 / 4307
-
Overall Width (in. / mm):
- 69.7 / 1770 (without mirrors)
- 80.1 / 2035 (with mirrors extended)
- Overall Height (in. / mm): 63.9 / 1622
-
Track Width (in. / mm):
- Front: 59.5 / 1511
- Rear: 59.5 / 1511
- Ground Clearance (in. / mm): 5.6 / 141
INTERIOR DIMENSIONS:
-
Headroom (in. / mm):
- 1st row: 40.0 / 1016 (without sunroof)
- 1st row: 39.1 / 992 (with sunroof)
- 2nd row: 37.8 / 960 (without sunroof)
- 2nd row: 37.8 / 960 (with sunroof)
-
Legroom (in. / mm):
- 1st row: 44.3 / 1124 (max)
- 2nd row: 39.1 / 993
-
Shoulder Room (in. / mm):
- 1st row: 54.6 / 1387
- 2nd row: 52.0 / 1320
-
Hip Room (in. / mm):
- 1st row: 51.3 / 1304
- 2nd row: 50.1 / 1273
WEIGHTS & CAPACITIES:
- Base Curb Weight (lb. / kg): 3776 / 1713
- EPA Passenger Volume (cu. ft. / L): 96.6 / 2735
-
Cargo Volume1 (cu. ft. / L):
- 56.3 / 1594 (rear seat folded)
- 16.2 / 458 (behind rear seat )
SAFETY & DRIVER AWARENESS FEATURES:
- Airbags: Frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger, and roof-rail mounted head-curtain for outboard seating positions. Includes passenger sensing system for front passenger
- Standard Tire Pressure Monitor System (includes tire fill alert)
- Standard Safety: Content includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Side Bicyclist Alert, Intersection Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Zone Steering Assist and IntelliBeam auto high beams
- Standard Safety Alert Seat and Rear Seat Reminder
- Available Tech Package. Content includes HD Rear Vision Camera Mirror, HD Surround Vision, and Traffic Sign Recognition
