2027 Chevrolet Bolt is Back Under $30,000

One of the most popular electric vehicles is back and with a starting price of $28,995 including the $1,395 DFC charge will be one of the most affordable EVs on the American Market.

Chevrolet had promised to have the new Bolt under $30,000 and will start with shipping a mid-level LT model Bolt starting at $29,990 with an entry level Bolt later in the 2027 model year at $28,995. The Bolt will join the Chevrolet family of EVs that includes Equinox, Blazer and Silverado EVs.

The 2027 Chevrolet Bolt is equal in size to the 2024 Bolt EUV, there will not be a smaller version below this. The 2027 Chevrolet Bolt will have the following:

GM-estimated 255 miles of range

Peak charging speed of 150 kW+, more than 2.5x faster than the previous Bolt EV. Charges 10% to 80% in 26 minutes with public DC fast charging

First Chevrolet with native NACS charging port

New, sporty RS trim

Larger 11.3-inch-diagonal infotainment screen for navigation, playlists, and entertainment apps like Angry Birds, HBO Max, and more through Google built-in, plus a larger 11-inch-diagonal driver information screen

Available Super Cruise driver assistance technology with more hands-free miles than ever before

More than 20 standard safety and driver assistance features6 including Intersection Collision Mitigation, Rear Automatic Braking and Rear Cross Traffic Alert with Braking

Refined new interior with open console and all-new passenger dash storage

Multiple USB-C ports and available wireless phone charging

Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) bi-directional capability

The 2027 Bolt will use the X76 electric drive train that is already well used in other GM EV models such as the Equinox. This allows the Bolt to offer the most advanced EV powertrain to date. The Bolt benefits from a blended regenerative braking system for even more efficiency. Whether or not the driver engages One-Pedal Driving mode, software in the Bolt prioritizes technology that returns braking energy back to the battery for improved range. The braking system has been optimized for consistent pedal feel during both regen and friction braking, a key improvement over the previous Bolt.

The Bolt has one of the most modern driver and center infotainment systems along with Super Cruise using the Google apps store and google maps. In keeping with what customers have asked for, when parked or charging, the 2027 Bolt offers premium in-vehicle entertainment apps like Angry Birds, Chrome, GameSnacks, HBO Max, Tubi, Prime Video, and more, so you can stream, game, or browse the internet from your dashboard. And the list of apps available for download via Google Play keeps growing.

The Bolt has plenty to love as for the 2027 model year, they have updated the fast charging to 150 kW a huge upgrade over the original 50 kW and with most drivers charging from home, it has an 11.5 kW onboard charging controller allowing you to charge with ease overnight. The system also comes V2H or Vehicle to Home bidirectional allowing for the Bolt to power your home when the electrical panel is properly equipped. GM also listened to customers of the earlier generation Bolt about the need for physical buttons and less touch screen as well as wireless charging.

For those that like specification sheets:

BATTERY SYSTEM:

Type: Rechargeable energy storage system

Battery Chemistry: Lithium Iron Phosphate in prismatic can cells

Battery Rated Energy: 65 kWh

HVAC System: GM Energy Recovery (heat pump) for active cabin and battery heating and cooling

Warranty: 8 years / 100,000 miles of battery coverage

ELECTRIC DRIVE:

Type: Single motor and gearset

Motor: Permanent magnetic drive motor

Power: 210 hp

Torque: 169 lb-ft

Final Drive Ratio (:1): 11.59:1

CHARGING:

AC Charging: 11.5kW capable

DC Charging: 150kW capable

CHARGING TIMES:

120V (1.4 kW): Approximately 4 miles of range per hour of charge

240V (7.7kW Dual-Level Charge Cord): Approximately 26 miles of range per hour of charge

240V (11.5 kW)2: Approximately 40 miles of range per hour of charge

DC Fast Charge (Public): 10% to 80% in 26 minutes

CHASSIS & SUSPENSION:

Front and Rear Suspension: Front Suspension: Independent MacPherson strut-type with direct-acting solid stabilizer bar

Rear Suspension: Compound crank (torsion beam) with coil springs

Steering Type: Column-mounted electric power steering

Steering Ratio: 16.7:1

Turning Circle, Wall to wall (ft. / m): 37.7 / 11.5

Brake Type: Four-wheel disc with ABS; electro-hydraulic; partially regenerative

Brake Rotor Size (in. / mm): 11/ 276 vented (front) 10 / 264 solid (rear)

Wheels: 17-inch aluminum

Tires: Michelin 215/50R17 all-season

EXTERIOR DIMENSIONS:

Wheelbase (in. / mm): 105.3 / 2675

Overall Length (in. / mm): 169.6 / 4307

Overall Width (in. / mm): 69.7 / 1770 (without mirrors) 80.1 / 2035 (with mirrors extended)

Overall Height (in. / mm): 63.9 / 1622

Track Width (in. / mm): Front: 59.5 / 1511 Rear: 59.5 / 1511

Ground Clearance (in. / mm): 5.6 / 141

INTERIOR DIMENSIONS:

Headroom (in. / mm): 1st row: 40.0 / 1016 (without sunroof) 1st row: 39.1 / 992 (with sunroof) 2nd row: 37.8 / 960 (without sunroof) 2nd row: 37.8 / 960 (with sunroof)

Legroom (in. / mm): 1st row: 44.3 / 1124 (max) 2nd row: 39.1 / 993

Shoulder Room (in. / mm): 1st row: 54.6 / 1387 2nd row: 52.0 / 1320

Hip Room (in. / mm): 1st row: 51.3 / 1304 2nd row: 50.1 / 1273



WEIGHTS & CAPACITIES:

Base Curb Weight (lb. / kg): 3776 / 1713

EPA Passenger Volume (cu. ft. / L): 96.6 / 2735

Cargo Volume1 (cu. ft. / L): 56.3 / 1594 (rear seat folded) 16.2 / 458 (behind rear seat )



SAFETY & DRIVER AWARENESS FEATURES: