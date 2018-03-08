NHTSA document filings are always interesting as they give us a possible look into the future into an automaker's lineup. Case in point, Jalopnik reports recent filings by GM list a model called the Chevrolet Bolt Incomplete. This is listed alongside commercial models like the Cadillac XTS. A GM representative confirms this will be going into production and said, "This is a new way for fleet customers to leverage the Bolt EV’s incredible range.” No other details were given by the representative.

But the folks at ChevyBolt.org were able to uncover a fleet order guide listing a few more details on the Bolt Incomplete.

The rear seats will be removed along with the floor mats and air bags to make for a small cargo area

Will not be available with either the Comfort and Convenience or Driver Confidence Packages to help with pricing

16-inch steel wheels wrapped in all-season rubber will be standard

Production will take place at Orion Assembly before being shipped off to Knapheide Truck Equipment in Flint for the build out. It will then return to Orion to be sent out.

This could be the perfect vehicle for those doing local deliveries such as auto part stores.

