Offering up to 492 Miles of Range the 2025 Chevrolet Silverado EV is here.

Chevrolet has announced the 2025 Silverado EV pickup truck and stated that customers in 2024 stated the following two barriers to purchasing an EV Pickup, Range and Price.

For the 2025 model year, Chevrolet has introduced the LT trim, a more affordable package to the launch edition RST package and is expanding the WT offerings.

Let's kick it off with keeping to the bullet points of what is in the Silverado EV LT pickup truck:

300 kW DC public fast charging

Standard 18-inch aluminum wheels, with accessory 22-inch wheels available later in the model year

Unique lower front fascia and uplevel exterior lighting, including illuminated front gold bowtie

Standard 17.7-inch-diagonal center infotainment screen paired with 11 inch-diagonal driver informational center

12,500 lb towing5 capacity and 1,800 lb payload

Up to 765 lb-ft torque and 645 horsepower7 with Wide Open Watts mode

Available in six exterior colors, including trim-exclusive Blue Smoke Metallic

Standard Multi-Flex Tailgate

408 miles of range1 on a full charge

A Premium Package is available later in the model year and adds the following features:

Available Multi-Flex Midgate, which offers up to 10 feet and 10 inches of load floor when paired with the standard Multi-Flex Tailgate

Available Super Cruise8, the only hands-free advanced driver assistance system to offer hands-free trailering, will be active on about 750,000 miles of roads in the U.S. and Canada by the end of 2025

22-inch machined-face aluminum wheels

390 miles of range1 on a full charge

The Work Truck or WT trim offers the following:

With 492 miles of range1 available on the Max Range Silverado EV Work Truck, the range leader in electric trucks can now go even further.

The Work Truck continues to be available to commercial customers and will launch with a starting MSRP of $69,4952 for the extended range battery pack, offering 422 miles of range1.

More choices will be available for Work Truck – including a new Slate Gray exterior color.

For the 2025 RST Silverado EV trim:

The Silverado EV RST will be available with two different battery pack options and offers a max range of 460 miles.

The 2025 Silverado EV RST also includes Sidewinder as standard equipment. Sidewinder, one of Silverado EV RST’s standard four-wheel steering modes, allows all four wheels to turn in the same direction and move the truck diagonally at speeds up to 20 mph. The feature, selectable from the infotainment screen, gives drivers a new way to conquer everything from rugged terrain to tight parking spaces.

2025-Silverado-EV-RST-Sidewinder.mp4

The RST is available in six exterior colors, including trim-exclusive Zephyr Blue Matte Metallic.

A quick breakdown of the horsepower and torque by trim line: