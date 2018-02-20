Jump to content

  • William Maley
    Plans for A Seven-Speed Manual Camaro Appears To Be Scrapped

    Dashed dreams

    About a month ago, we reported on a California Air Resources Board (CARB) document that revealed the 2019 Camaro could be getting a seven-speed manual for the 6.2L V8. At the time, speculation was that the manual transmission could come from the Corvette. But it appears this dream has been popped.

    Last week, Bozi Tatarevic on Twitter uncovered that the document listing the seven-speed manual for the Camaro was marked as a canceled. A new document uploaded on the same day shows the 'Trans Type' being a six-speed manual and 10-speed automatic. CarBuzz speculates that the seven-speed transmission has been pushed back to 2020. Our guesses as to why GM pulled the seven-speed off the CARB document could either be that GM ran into issues with fitting the Corvette's seven-speed in the Camaro - the transmission mounts on the rear-axle in the Corvette while the Camaro mounts it at the engine. There could also be the issue of transmission being slightly too expensive for the Camaro.

    Source: hoonable on Twitter, (2), CarBuzz

     


    User Feedback


    dfelt

    I honestly am not surprised as I would have to question the R&D money spent on making this happen in today's age of auto everything. I am surprised GM would even still bother to do a Manual. The take rate must be low single digit sales percentage.

    riviera74

    Well, this is the USA.  Oldsmobile invented the automatic in 1940.  Ever since WWII, manual transmissions have been on a death spiral just about everywhere. Besides, who takes a Camaro racing?

    aurora97

    Couldn't have been applied for the Alpha Platform call overall?  Not only would a 7-speed manual Z/28 with the new LT5 been sweet, they could have made the CTS-V with the LT4 engine come to the dealerships having a 7-speed manual.  I guess there were no business numbers to justify the effort and cost.  Argh.

