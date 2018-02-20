Plans for A Seven-Speed Manual Camaro Appears To Be Scrapped

About a month ago, we reported on a California Air Resources Board (CARB) document that revealed the 2019 Camaro could be getting a seven-speed manual for the 6.2L V8. At the time, speculation was that the manual transmission could come from the Corvette. But it appears this dream has been popped.

Last week, Bozi Tatarevic on Twitter uncovered that the document listing the seven-speed manual for the Camaro was marked as a canceled. A new document uploaded on the same day shows the 'Trans Type' being a six-speed manual and 10-speed automatic. CarBuzz speculates that the seven-speed transmission has been pushed back to 2020. Our guesses as to why GM pulled the seven-speed off the CARB document could either be that GM ran into issues with fitting the Corvette's seven-speed in the Camaro - the transmission mounts on the rear-axle in the Corvette while the Camaro mounts it at the engine. There could also be the issue of transmission being slightly too expensive for the Camaro.

Source: hoonable on Twitter, (2), CarBuzz