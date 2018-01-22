AutoGuide recently obtained a California Air Resources Board (CARB) document listing the pairings for the 6.2L V8 and various transmissions for the 2019 Camaro and Corvette. In the 'Trans Type' column, the Camaro is listed with M6, M7, and SA8. The middle one is the interesting bit as it hints that the Camaro will get a seven-speed manual.

AutoGuide believes the seven-speed in question is the one used in the Corvette. But there arises an issue with this conclusion. The seven-speed manual transmission for the Corvette mounts at the rear axle, whereas the manual transmission for the Camaro mounts at the engine. So GM could either figure out some way of finagling the Corvette's seven-speed into the Camaro or there is something else in the works.

We'll be keeping a close eye on this.

Source: AutoGuide