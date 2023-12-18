Jump to content
Get the Cheers & Gears App! ×
News
Reviews
Discussons
Activity
Create New...
Close
  • Anthony Fongaro
    Anthony Fongaro

    By Anthony Fongaro

    The Final Chevrolet Camaro Has Been Made

      The last ever Camaro is a manual ZLE 1LE.

    It's the end of the road for the Chevrolet Camaro. The final Camaro was a ZL1 1LE with a manual transmission. As of now, there are no images of the final Camaro. Chevy didn't tell a spokesperson from Motor1 whether they would keep it or sell it to a customer. 

     A Chevrolet spokesman said in a statement "Camaro is a passion product. It has developed a fan base worldwide and brought people into Chevrolet dealerships for generations. The sixth generation specifically represented athleticism and composure – exuding confidence on the road and dominance on the track."

    Chevy had previously announced in March 2023 that the Camaro would retire after the 2024 model year. The final edition for the Camaro is a 350-unit Collector's Edition. ZL1 Camaros come with Panther Black Matte paint and the unit number. Lower trim levels receive a Panther Black Metallic paint with satin black stripes. 

    The current Camaro ran from 2010 to 2023. Throughout the years it had various inline-four, V6, and V8 engines. The Camaro ZL1 has a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 creating 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft. It came with either a six-speed manual or a ten-speed automatic. Currently, there are no confirmed plans for a replacement for the Camaro. 

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    surreal1272

    Despite the criticisms about its interior and cave like feel, I had no issues with either. My only issue was actually getting in and out of it. The A pillars on most coupes are a problem for me but the Camaro was definitely worse than average. Once inside though, that was a great driving car and I have driven the V6, the 4 banger, and the SS (Sadly, only moved a ZL1 out of a showroom because sales people can't drive sticks these days lol). Just a solid ride overall and handles above its weight class so what's not to love about the driving aspects of it? It was, once again, cheated by GM neglect though but maybe it pops back up down the road in EV form. 

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell

    Getting in and out of the Camaro was an issue, and I’m fairly limber. But once inside, it fit me so perfectly. It was one of the best ergonomic cars I’ve ever driven. The balance of the platform is fantastic and even in V6 form is more than enough to get you in trouble. 
     

    great car and sad to see it go

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×

  • Latest News

    2024 Lexus GX Price Starts at $64,250 and Tops Out Over $80,000

    Since the reveal of the 2024 Lexus GX, we have seen the new designs, trim levels, and off-roading prowess. Now, Lexus has revealed pricing increases compared to its predecessor. The entry GX500 in Premium trim starts at $64,250. Top-tier Luxury+ trim levels increase the price to $81,250.  For those seeking additional features in the Premium trim, the higher-tiered  Premium+ trim, priced at $69,250, offers additional features that will be disclosed at a later time. High-end Luxury and Luxury

    Lexus

    Cadillac Announces the 2026 Vistiq

    Cadillac showed the first images of the coming 2026 Cadillac Vistiq EV today. This vehicle slots above the Lyriq and below the Escalade IQ in Cadillac's EV lineup, effectively taking the ICE-powered Cadillac XT6's spot on the electric side of the lineup. Though they did not provide any technical details, we can assume it will ride on the Ultium platform and come in single-motor rear-wheel and dual-motor front-wheel drive configurations with 340+ horsepower to 500+ horsepower, respectively.  GM's

    Cadillac

    More Than 2 Million Teslas Are Recalled Due to Autopilot Errors

    The National Highway Safety Administration (NHTSA) has received a recall from Tesla covering 2,031,220 vehicles. Products affected span from the 2012-2023 Model S, 2016-2023 Model X, 2020-2023 Model Y, and 2017-2023 Model 3. These recalls are for those vehicles with Autosteer. Tesla's Autosteer system, in certain scenarios, would fail to consider driver awareness or emergency driver intervention. This leads to potential misuse or cancellation issues.  After testing the Autosteer technology,

    Tesla


  • Community Hive Community Hive

    Community Hive allows you to follow your favorite communities all in one place.

    Follow on Community Hive

  • Subscribe to Cheers & Gears

    Cheers and Gears Logo

    Since 2001 we've brought you real content and honest opinions, not AI-generated stuff with no feeling or opinions influenced by the manufacturers.

    Please consider subscribing. Subscriptions can be as little as $1.75 a month, and a paid subscription drops most ads.*
     

    You can view subscription options here.

    *a very limited number of ads contain special coupon deals for our members and will show

  • Posts

    • Drew Dowdell
      The Suburban and Yukon XL. Longest running continuous nameplate of all time.

      By Drew Dowdell · Posted

      Well, Suburban. Yukon only goes back to the late 1900s.
    • Drew Dowdell
      Chevrolet News:The Final Chevrolet Camaro Has Been Made

      By Drew Dowdell · Posted

      Getting in and out of the Camaro was an issue, and I’m fairly limber. But once inside, it fit me so perfectly. It was one of the best ergonomic cars I’ve ever driven. The balance of the platform is fantastic and even in V6 form is more than enough to get you in trouble.    great car and sad to see it go
    • surreal1272
      Chevrolet News:The Final Chevrolet Camaro Has Been Made

      By surreal1272 · Posted

      Despite the criticisms about its interior and cave like feel, I had no issues with either. My only issue was actually getting in and out of it. The A pillars on most coupes are a problem for me but the Camaro was definitely worse than average. Once inside though, that was a great driving car and I have driven the V6, the 4 banger, and the SS (Sadly, only moved a ZL1 out of a showroom because sales people can't drive sticks these days lol). Just a solid ride overall and handles above its weight class so what's not to love about the driving aspects of it? It was, once again, cheated by GM neglect though but maybe it pops back up down the road in EV form. 
    • surreal1272
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By surreal1272 · Posted

      "He only points out problems from 40 years ago"-Anonymous poster   Some replies, though, practically writes themselves. https://www.yahoo.com/autos/gm-issues-stop-sale-silverado-171436319.html   Figure it out GM.
    • Anthony Fongaro
      Chevrolet News:The Final Chevrolet Camaro Has Been Made

      By Anthony Fongaro · Posted

      It's the end of the road for the Chevrolet Camaro. The final Camaro was a ZL1 1LE with a manual transmission. As of now, there are no images of the final Camaro. Chevy didn't tell a spokesperson from Motor1 whether they would keep it or sell it to a customer.   A Chevrolet spokesman said in a statement "Camaro is a passion product. It has developed a fan base worldwide and brought people into Chevrolet dealerships for generations. The sixth generation specifically represented athleticism and composure – exuding confidence on the road and dominance on the track." Chevy had previously announced in March 2023 that the Camaro would retire after the 2024 model year. The final edition for the Camaro is a 350-unit Collector's Edition. ZL1 Camaros come with Panther Black Matte paint and the unit number. Lower trim levels receive a Panther Black Metallic paint with satin black stripes.  The current Camaro ran from 2010 to 2023. Throughout the years it had various inline-four, V6, and V8 engines. The Camaro ZL1 has a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 creating 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft. It came with either a six-speed manual or a ten-speed automatic. Currently, there are no confirmed plans for a replacement for the Camaro.  View full article

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

×
×
  • Create New...

Hey there, we notice you're using an ad-blocker. We're a small site that is supported by ads or subscriptions. We rely on these to pay for server costs and vehicle reviews.  Please consider whitelisting us in your ad-blocker, or if you really like what you see, you can pick up one of our subscriptions for just $1.75 a month or $15 a year. It may not seem like a lot, but it goes a long way to help support real, honest content, that isn't generated by an AI bot.

See you out there.

Drew
Editor-in-Chief

I've whitelisted
Continue without support

Write what you are looking for and press enter or click the search icon to begin your search