The Final Chevrolet Camaro Has Been Made

It's the end of the road for the Chevrolet Camaro. The final Camaro was a ZL1 1LE with a manual transmission. As of now, there are no images of the final Camaro. Chevy didn't tell a spokesperson from Motor1 whether they would keep it or sell it to a customer.

A Chevrolet spokesman said in a statement "Camaro is a passion product. It has developed a fan base worldwide and brought people into Chevrolet dealerships for generations. The sixth generation specifically represented athleticism and composure – exuding confidence on the road and dominance on the track."

Chevy had previously announced in March 2023 that the Camaro would retire after the 2024 model year. The final edition for the Camaro is a 350-unit Collector's Edition. ZL1 Camaros come with Panther Black Matte paint and the unit number. Lower trim levels receive a Panther Black Metallic paint with satin black stripes.

The current Camaro ran from 2010 to 2023. Throughout the years it had various inline-four, V6, and V8 engines. The Camaro ZL1 has a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 creating 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft. It came with either a six-speed manual or a ten-speed automatic. Currently, there are no confirmed plans for a replacement for the Camaro.