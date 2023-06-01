The New Chevrolet Colorado gets a New Bison ZR2

The performance off-road mid-size pickup truck war has turned into a hot war in 2023. Ford has recently released their 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor, and Toyota introduced an all-new 2024 Tacoma with an incredibly capable Tacoma TRD Off Road. Back in 2018, Chevrolet teamed up with American Expedition Vehicles to the 2019 Chevy Colorado Bison ZR2 to the Colorado lineup.

About a year ago, the all-new 2023 Colorado was released, and while there was a ZR2, the Bison was not part of the announcement. Today, Chevy remedied that by announcing a new Chevrolet Colorado Bison ZR2 for 2024.

The Bison starts with the ZR2's longer wheelbase and high-output 2.7L turbo producing 310 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque and added new segment exclusive Multimatic front and rear jounce control dampers, 17-inch bead-lock capable wheels with 35-inch outer diameter mud/terrain tires, and boron steel skid plates. All of these add-ons combined with a best-in-class approach angle (38.2 deg.), departure angle (26 deg.), and breakover angle (26.9 deg.) combine to make the Bison ZR2 a true off-road king of the class.

The 2024 Colorado ZR2 Bison joins the 2024 Silverado HD ZR2 Bison in dealerships later this year.