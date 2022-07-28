Jump to content
    All-New 2023 Chevrolet Colorado goes All Turbo

      The same 2.7 liter turbo is offered in three performance levels

    Since going on sale in 2014, the Chevrolet Colorado has only seen minor styling tweaks and updates.  For eight years the 2.5 liter 4-cylinder and 3.6-liter V6 were the primary engines available with the interesting and fuel-efficient 4-cylinder turbo diesel. 2018 was the best year for this model's run, with Chevy selling 134,842 Colorados, but sales have dropped since then as new and updated entries in the form of the Ford Ranger, Toyota Tacoma, and Nissan Frontier have hit the market.  In 2022, the Colorado and its Canyon brother were officially the oldest mid-size trucks on the market.

    For 2023, Chevrolet has completely redesigned the Colorado with new looks, interior, and a simpler engine lineup.  Gone is the 4-cylinder/6-cylinder/Diesel choice, replaced instead with the 2.7-liter 4-cylinder Turbo that has been doing duty in the Silverado and Sierra since 2019.  The engine will be offered in three power options: the base 2.7-liter Turbo with 237 horsepower and 259 lb-ft of torque, the 2.7-liter Turbo Plus with 310 horsepower and 390 lb-ft of torque, and the 2.7-liter Turbo High-Output with 310 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque.

    Output Variant

    Horsepower

    Torque (lb.-ft.)

    Max Trailering4

    Availability

    2.7L Turbo

    237

    259

    3,500 lbs.

    Standard: WT & LT

    2.7L Turbo Plus

    310

    390

    7,700 lbs.

    Standard: Z71 & Trail Boss

    Available: WT & LT

    2.7L Turbo High-Output

    310

    430

    7,700 lbs.

    Standard: ZR2

    pack_shot.gif

     

    The engines have received upgrades for 2023 including a stiffer engine block, 30% stiffer crankshaft, as well as diesel engine materials for increased durability. The new base engine offers 18% more horsepower and 36% more torque than the outgoing 2.5 liter 4-cylinder, while both of the higher output engines out power and out torque both the V6 and diesel predecessors. No matter which engine tune you choose, you get a 2nd generation of the previously offered 8-speed automatic with refinements for smoother shifting and quicker downshifts.  Fuel economy ratings haven't been made available yet, but we expect the higher output engines will beat the outgoing V6, while the base engine will probably lose some efficiency in favor of the additional power.

    The chassis is all new with a 3.1-inch longer wheelbase than the current Crew Cab model with a short box.  The front overhang has been shortened to improve the approach angle. The Trail Boss trim gets a 2-inch factory lift and a 3-inch wider front track, while the ZR2 gets a 3-inch lift on Multimatic DSSV dampers and a 3-inch wider front track. Ground clearance on the ZR2 is up to 10.7 inches.

    2023 Colorado Dimensions

     

    2023 WT & LT

    2023 Z71

    2023 Trail Boss

    2023 ZR2

    Wheelbase:

    131.4 in.

    131.4 in.

    131.4 in.

    131.4 in.

    Length:

    213 in.

    213 in.

    213.2 in.

    212.7 in.

    Maximum Height:

    78.8 in.

    79.6 in.

    79.9 in.

    81.9 in.

    Track (front):

    62.8 in.

    62.6 in.

    66.2 in.

    66.3 in.

    Off-road Approach Angle:

    N/A

    29.1 deg.

    30.5 deg.

    38.3 deg.

    Off-road Departure Angle:

    N/A

    22.3 deg.

    22.4 deg.

    25.1 deg.

    Break-over Angle:

    N/A

    19.5 deg.

    21 deg.

    24.6 deg.

    Ground Clearance:

    7.9 in.

    8.9 in.

    9.5 in.

    10.7 in.

    Many of the driver safety technologies such as Forward Collision Alert and Land Departure Warning carryover, while for 2023, the Colorado gains Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist, and IntelliBeam automatic high-beams as standard.  Available for all models is Blind Zone Steering Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, HD Surround Vision, and Rear Pedestrian Alert.

    large.2023-chevrolet-colorado-z71-031.jpg

    The Infotainment system has been updated to the GM's latest edition and sports an 11.3-inch-diagonal touch screen with Google Built-In. The system is capable of displaying a readout for off-roading, including Overlanding (altitude and GPS guidance), Terrain (pitch, roll and tire pressure), and Baja (g-force, wheel slip indicator and transfer case status) driving situations.  Depending on trim, owners can select up to 10 camera views, including a segment-first under-body camera.  The cameras enable Chevy's Trailering App with Hitch Guidance and Hitch View.

    underbody_camera.gif

    What is a truck without its bed? The Colorado gets several nifty new features.  Standard on the ZR2 and available on other models is a segment-first built-in tailgate storage box. When the tailgate is down, the lid opens a 45-inch-wide and 4-inch deep compartment with a drain. The tailgate can be positioned midway between fully closed and fully open enabling storage of longer items.  Two motorcycle tire grooves are built into the front bed wall. Also available is a bed-mounted 110-volt power outlet.

    tailgate.gif

    The 2023 Chevrolet Colorado goes on sale in the first half of 2023 and is being assembled at their plant in Wentzville, Missouri.  Pricing is not yet available.

     

    ccap41

    This looks SOOOOOO much better than the outgoing model! 

    Also, the 2.7 should have been in this the second the Silverado got it. I think any of those output levels will suffice no problem here. 

    Drew Dowdell
    56 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    This looks SOOOOOO much better than the outgoing model! 

    Also, the 2.7 should have been in this the second the Silverado got it. I think any of those output levels will suffice no problem here. 

    I could see myself in a nice Z71. I don't need the ZR2, I'm not under any illusion that I'll ever go off-road.

    Remember that the previous one actually dates back further than what we got here in the US.  It probably wasn't compatible with the new engine without some major changes, so they held it back until the replacement.

    smk4565

    Looks like good improvements over the prior model.  Turbo 4 is a good idea as well.

    Not sure why they don't just go with 2 tune levels on the engine, two versions of the engine, both making 310 hp seems a bit meaningless.

    surreal1272
    19 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Looks like good improvements over the prior model.  Turbo 4 is a good idea as well.

    Not sure why they don't just go with 2 tune levels on the engine, two versions of the engine, both making 310 hp seems a bit meaningless.

    Not meaningless at all when one has 40 more in torque. 
     

    Overall, this is a major upgrade even thigh the current Colorados are still decent mid-size trucks. The interior is night and day better. 

    Edited by surreal1272
    smk4565
    46 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    Not meaningless at all when one has 40 more in torque. 
     

    Overall, this is a major upgrade even thigh the current Colorados are still decent mid-size trucks. The interior is night and day better. 

    So just make the high output version.

    A hybrid would be a better 3rd option since Ford has the Maverick and F150 hybrids and I assume will do a Ranger hybrid.

    riviera74
    18 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    So just make the high output version.

    A hybrid would be a better 3rd option since Ford has the Maverick and F150 hybrids and I assume will do a Ranger hybrid.

    Who would actually BUY a hybrid pickup truck, midsize or full size?  I do hope that the Colorado/Canyon see a real sales increase thanks to those changes.  (Is this an MCE or an all-new truck?)

    surreal1272
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    So just make the high output version.

    A hybrid would be a better 3rd option since Ford has the Maverick and F150 hybrids and I assume will do a Ranger hybrid.

    It's called "options" which is commonplace with domestic trucks. There is also really no need for a hybrid either when an EV is probably right behind this (especially given that an EV Silverado is due in in a year (as a '24 model). The Colorado will probably be a a year or three behind it. If there were no EVs, then a hybrid option would suit but I just don't see that here given GMs obvious long term plans.

    1 hour ago, riviera74 said:

    Who would actually BUY a hybrid pickup truck, midsize or full size?  I do hope that the Colorado/Canyon see a real sales increase thanks to those changes.  (Is this an MCE or an all-new truck?)

    This too. The Maverick gets the expedition here since it is a smaller pick up and also FWD so just a different beach altogether. Hybrid RWD trucks just don't gain much on the MPG front for whatever reason. 

    smk4565
    15 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    It's called "options" which is commonplace with domestic trucks. There is also really no need for a hybrid either when an EV is probably right behind this (especially given that an EV Silverado is due in in a year (as a '24 model). The Colorado will probably be a a year or three behind it. If there were no EVs, then a hybrid option would suit but I just don't see that here given GMs obvious long term plans.

    This too. The Maverick gets the expedition here since it is a smaller pick up and also FWD so just a different beach altogether. Hybrid RWD trucks just don't gain much on the MPG front for whatever reason. 

    "options" would be offering a hybrid too, could be a plug-in.

    The thing EV trucks are bad at are towing, because it zaps the range.  So something like a hybrid F150 could tow long distance, and still have their pro-power onboard thing that lets you power a job site or camp site or whatever electric tools or camping stuff you want to plug in.  

    surreal1272
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    "options" would be offering a hybrid too, could be a plug-in.

    Your "option" requires a heavier re-investment since the last plug-in Chevy was killed off two years ago (Volt). Again, their EV plan kills any need for a hybrid of any kind here considering the minimal gains I just discussed above. I am not going to go back and forth on this.

     

    And yes, EVs lose range when towing. Last time I checked, gas powered trucks lose a bunch of energy too when towing. That is mostly made up hype, short of extreme towing.

    Edited by surreal1272
    smk4565

    963092772_ScreenShot2022-07-28at10_54_34PM.thumb.png.546160d983a847b1f364729480dd55f9.png

    The Silverado makes 310 hp and 420 lb-ft,  the F150 430 hp and 570 lb-ft.   + 120 hp, +150 lb-ft, + 5 mpg for the hybrid.  Seems like more than a minimal gain, but I get GM doesn't want to spend money on anything ICE related, and just get the switch to EV as fast as possible, which is fine if they do the switch fast.  If they plan on another 10-15 years of ICE, then might as well hybrid it.

