All-New 2023 Chevrolet Colorado goes All Turbo

Since going on sale in 2014, the Chevrolet Colorado has only seen minor styling tweaks and updates. For eight years the 2.5 liter 4-cylinder and 3.6-liter V6 were the primary engines available with the interesting and fuel-efficient 4-cylinder turbo diesel. 2018 was the best year for this model's run, with Chevy selling 134,842 Colorados, but sales have dropped since then as new and updated entries in the form of the Ford Ranger, Toyota Tacoma, and Nissan Frontier have hit the market. In 2022, the Colorado and its Canyon brother were officially the oldest mid-size trucks on the market.

For 2023, Chevrolet has completely redesigned the Colorado with new looks, interior, and a simpler engine lineup. Gone is the 4-cylinder/6-cylinder/Diesel choice, replaced instead with the 2.7-liter 4-cylinder Turbo that has been doing duty in the Silverado and Sierra since 2019. The engine will be offered in three power options: the base 2.7-liter Turbo with 237 horsepower and 259 lb-ft of torque, the 2.7-liter Turbo Plus with 310 horsepower and 390 lb-ft of torque, and the 2.7-liter Turbo High-Output with 310 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque.

Output Variant Horsepower Torque (lb.-ft.) Max Trailering4 Availability 2.7L Turbo 237 259 3,500 lbs. Standard: WT & LT 2.7L Turbo Plus 310 390 7,700 lbs. Standard: Z71 & Trail Boss Available: WT & LT 2.7L Turbo High-Output 310 430 7,700 lbs. Standard: ZR2

The engines have received upgrades for 2023 including a stiffer engine block, 30% stiffer crankshaft, as well as diesel engine materials for increased durability. The new base engine offers 18% more horsepower and 36% more torque than the outgoing 2.5 liter 4-cylinder, while both of the higher output engines out power and out torque both the V6 and diesel predecessors. No matter which engine tune you choose, you get a 2nd generation of the previously offered 8-speed automatic with refinements for smoother shifting and quicker downshifts. Fuel economy ratings haven't been made available yet, but we expect the higher output engines will beat the outgoing V6, while the base engine will probably lose some efficiency in favor of the additional power.

The chassis is all new with a 3.1-inch longer wheelbase than the current Crew Cab model with a short box. The front overhang has been shortened to improve the approach angle. The Trail Boss trim gets a 2-inch factory lift and a 3-inch wider front track, while the ZR2 gets a 3-inch lift on Multimatic DSSV dampers and a 3-inch wider front track. Ground clearance on the ZR2 is up to 10.7 inches.

2023 Colorado Dimensions 2023 WT & LT 2023 Z71 2023 Trail Boss 2023 ZR2 Wheelbase: 131.4 in. 131.4 in. 131.4 in. 131.4 in. Length: 213 in. 213 in. 213.2 in. 212.7 in. Maximum Height: 78.8 in. 79.6 in. 79.9 in. 81.9 in. Track (front): 62.8 in. 62.6 in. 66.2 in. 66.3 in. Off-road Approach Angle: N/A 29.1 deg. 30.5 deg. 38.3 deg. Off-road Departure Angle: N/A 22.3 deg. 22.4 deg. 25.1 deg. Break-over Angle: N/A 19.5 deg. 21 deg. 24.6 deg. Ground Clearance: 7.9 in. 8.9 in. 9.5 in. 10.7 in.