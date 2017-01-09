EPA Accuses FCA (Fiat-Chrysler) of excess Diesel Emissions

WASHINGTON -- The EPA has accused FCA of using similar software as, already found guilty VW, that allowed excess diesel emissions in over 100,000 U.S. trucks and SUVs sold since 2014.

FCA has declined to comment, and Reuters cites sources that declare that FCA will contest the claims.

It is common practice for automakers to use secondary emission controls to protect engines from internal damage. When doing so the maker must proclaim and document it to the EPA.

Currently, Fiat-Chrysler’s 2017 diesels are not certified for sale in the United States, forcing Chrysler to continue selling 2016 models instead.

On Wednesday, January 11, 2017, Volkswagen was fined $4.3 Billion for criminal and civil violations in misleading regulators and selling vehicles that pollute.