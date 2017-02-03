  • Sign in to follow this  
    FCA Expects EPA Will Certify 2017 MY Diesels Soon

    By William Maley

      • FCA and the EPA are currently discussing the possible violations involving the EcoDiesel

    A few weeks after the EPA accused Fiat Chrysler Automobiles of violating the Clean Air Act with the 3.0L EcoDiesel V6, CEO Sergio Marchionne said they hope to resolve this issue very soon.

    The Detroit Free Press reports FCA has been in discussions with the EPA and California Air Resources Board over this issue. Part of those discussions includes a possible fix - reflash the EcoDiesel's ECU to make them legal.

    “I think discussions are proceeding well, and I think they are a confirmation of the, certainly the goodwill that’s been established with the regulatory agencies now for a number of years, and it's something I expect that will continue," said Marchionne.

    Marchionne also said the Justice Department is assisting the EPA in their investigation, something we first reported in the rumorpile last month .

    Source: Detroit Free Press

    dfelt
    1 hour ago, FordCosworth said:

    That would bankrupt FCA and speed up dying company's approaching death

    Agree, at this point in time, kill off FCA, Let a well backed investment team scoop up the company, killing off the stupid products and clean house to those that should be kept.

    At this point in time, not sure if it is worth keeping Fiat/Alfa alive in the US. Also Chrysler with only 1 product a minivan, might as well be killed off. Put the Minivan into Dodge and focus the new company as DJR. A car company, a SUV company and a Truck company all in one dealership. Close down the excessive dealerships and clean up.

