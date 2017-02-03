FCA Expects EPA Will Certify 2017 MY Diesels Soon

A few weeks after the EPA accused Fiat Chrysler Automobiles of violating the Clean Air Act with the 3.0L EcoDiesel V6, CEO Sergio Marchionne said they hope to resolve this issue very soon.

The Detroit Free Press reports FCA has been in discussions with the EPA and California Air Resources Board over this issue. Part of those discussions includes a possible fix - reflash the EcoDiesel's ECU to make them legal.

“I think discussions are proceeding well, and I think they are a confirmation of the, certainly the goodwill that’s been established with the regulatory agencies now for a number of years, and it's something I expect that will continue," said Marchionne.

Marchionne also said the Justice Department is assisting the EPA in their investigation, something we first reported in the rumorpile last month .

Source: Detroit Free Press