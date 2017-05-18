Rumorpile: U.S. Justice Department Readies A Lawsuit Against FCA Over Diesel Emissions

As if Fiat Chrysler Automobiles didn't have enough things on its plate, there is talk about the U.S. Justice Department readying a lawsuit over alleged violations of U.S. clean-air rules with their diesel vehicles

Bloomberg learned from two sources that the Justice Department is preparing a lawsuit against FCA alleging the company used illegal defeat devices on models equipped with the 3.0L EcoDiesel V6. The defeat devices in question disable emission controls to improve performance. Sources go on to say the lawsuit could be filed this week if negotiations between FCA and the U.S. Government fail to resolve the differences.

Back in January, the EPA accused FCA of violating diesel emission standards on 104,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 models equipped with the 3.0L EcoDiesel from 2014 to 2016 model years. The company did not disclose eight different software programs on install on the 3.0L EcoDiesel, which is a violation of the Clean Air Act.

Since then, the two have been in negotiations to try and resolve these issues according to a source.

“In the case of any litigation, FCA US will defend itself vigorously, particularly against any claims that the company deliberately installed defeat devices to cheat U.S. emissions tests. The company believes that any litigation would be counterproductive to ongoing discussions with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board,” FCA said in a emailed statement.

Spokespeople for the EPA and Justice Department declined to comment.

Source: Bloomberg