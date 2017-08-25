The relationship between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Volkswagen has been frosty, to say the least when it comes to a possible merger - Volkswagen has said no to this idea. But it appears the two have been talking about possible alliance when it comes to certain light utility vehicles.

The Wall Street Journal has learned from a source that the two companies held discussions on producing some light-duty vehicles such as the Caddy van (Transit Connect and ProMaster City sized) and Amarok pickup. The source said the talks are still at an early stage.

"It's still very vague, we have to see if this will be pursued," said the source.

If these discussions do go somewhere, it might give Ram something it badly needs in the U.S.; a midsize pickup.

Also, sources tell the paper that Volkswagen "isn’t currently eyeing the Jeep unit itself, or considering a takeover bid for Fiat Chrysler." They're still dealing with the fallout from the diesel emission scandal.

Source: The Wall Street Journal (Subscription Required)