760 Horsepower For 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500

Ford confirmed today that the all-new 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 will boast a 5.2 liter supercharged V8 producing 760 horsepower and 625 lb.-ft of torque making it the most power-dense and torque-dense production supercharged production engine in the world. It is also the most powerful street legal Ford ever built.
The engine is a hand built aluminum V8 that features a lower center of gravity by inverting the intercooler into the valley of the engine. The oil pan is structural and has active baffles to keep oil in the right place during hard maneuvering. Power is fed to the rear wheels via a 7-Speed TREMEC dual-clutch transmission that can change gears in under 100 milliseconds. Rotational weight is further reduced by the use of a carbon fiber driveshaft.
You can read more about the Mustang Shelby GT500 below:
