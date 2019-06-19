Jump to content
    760 Horsepower For 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500

      ...World's most power-dense supercharged production engine...

    Ford confirmed today that the all-new 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 will boast a 5.2 liter supercharged V8 producing 760 horsepower and 625 lb.-ft of torque making it the most power-dense and torque-dense production supercharged production engine in the world.  It is also the most powerful street legal Ford ever built.

    gt500-full.jpg

     

    The engine is a hand built aluminum V8 that features a lower center of gravity by inverting the intercooler into the valley of the engine. The oil pan is structural and has active baffles to keep oil in the right place during hard maneuvering.   Power is fed to the rear wheels via a 7-Speed TREMEC dual-clutch transmission that can change gears in under 100 milliseconds. Rotational weight is further reduced by the use of a carbon fiber driveshaft. 

    You can read more about the Mustang Shelby GT500 below:

     

    Source and Images: Ford Media

    Drew Dowdell

    I'm curious, what engine that isn't supercharged is more power-dense than this?  It'd have to be something turbo because there is no way a N/A engine would do it. 

    dfelt

    Nice car, great specifications, but just does not have the same WOW, Must have as a Challenger Demon does! 

    Plus the Demon spec is awesome: 

    Horsepower 840 hp
    Torque 717 lb-ft
    Top speed 199 mph
    Displacement 6.2 L
    Fuel tank capacity 18.5 gal

    ccap41
    38 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Nice car, great specifications, but just does not have the same WOW, Must have as a Challenger Demon does! 

    Plus the Demon spec is awesome: 

    Horsepower 840 hp
    Torque 717 lb-ft
    Top speed 199 mph
    Displacement 6.2 L
    Fuel tank capacity 18.5 gal

    1 trick pony vs.. not a 1 trick pony. 

    ykX

    ykX 658

    Posted (edited)

    43 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Nice car, great specifications, but just does not have the same WOW, Must have as a Challenger Demon does! 

    Plus the Demon spec is awesome: 

    Horsepower 840 hp
    Torque 717 lb-ft
    Top speed 199 mph
    Displacement 6.2 L
    Fuel tank capacity 18.5 gal

    Not sure if you saw The Grand Tour Season 3 on Amazon, but they had in the first episode Mustang RTR, Hennesy Camaro and the Demon.  It took Hammond more than one hour of work to prepare Demon for the drag race to get the full potential of the power.  It included mounting new front tires, plugging new ECU, putting high octane gas into tank.

    I think GT500 will be way more user friendly, not sure if faster on quarter mile but definitely faster on a track.

    Still, personally, if I had the money I would go for GT350.

    Edited by ykX
    dfelt
    36 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    The Demon is a demon to drive though.

    That is called arm workout! :P 

    I do not have that problem. :D 💪

    Robert Hall

    I wonder if it has an automatic crash mode for hitting curbs, pedestrians, etc when exiting car show parking lots.

    J/K,  it is a sharp looking beastie.  Of the current Mustangs, my favorite is the Bullitt edition for the dark green and toned-down looks.   Is the engine in this a variation of the Voodoo flat-plane crank engine in the GT-350? 

    Edited by Robert Hall
    dfelt

    :roflmao:

    #2 is OUCH, #4 is also in the one above, but WOW, the amount of people who buy powerful Mustangs and do not learn how to drive. :palm:

     

    smk4565
    3 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I'm curious, what engine that isn't supercharged is more power-dense than this?  It'd have to be something turbo because there is no way a N/A engine would do it. 

    AMG 2 liter turbo maybe.  Ferrari has a new 2.9 liter V6 that is supposed to make over 700 hp.  Not sure how they are measuring power dense.

    That is an awesome amount of power but it is still a Mustang.  Do people want to pay Corvette Z06 or Porsche 911 money for a Mustang?  And how well will this do in corners and how much trip is there, because you have a chassis that was designed for a 310 hp turbo 4 and now you have more than double that in it. 

    If you love Mustangs and horsepower then this is for you.  If you want to get around a track fast, I bet a 500 hp 911 is a faster way to do it.

    oldshurst442

    The horsepower numbers are awesome.

    The torque numbers are more or less awesome.   Not exactly Mopar  or Corvette LT5 torque numbers, but over 600 torques...pretty damn nice Id say non the less. 

    2 hours ago, ykX said:

    Still, personally, if I had the money I would go for GT350.

    but...this is my sentiment too.  (Over the GT 500)

    The Hellcat or Red Eye is what I lust over. (Not the Demon).  The 392 Scat Pack is realistically what I should be driving on public roads and then the Mustang in ANY trim (minus the GT500-I dont like the way the GT500 looks) rounds off my pony car romance. 

     

     

     

    Edited by oldshurst442
    dfelt
    40 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    AMG 2 liter turbo maybe.  Ferrari has a new 2.9 liter V6 that is supposed to make over 700 hp.  Not sure how they are measuring power dense.

    That is an awesome amount of power but it is still a Mustang.  Do people want to pay Corvette Z06 or Porsche 911 money for a Mustang?  And how well will this do in corners and how much trip is there, because you have a chassis that was designed for a 310 hp turbo 4 and now you have more than double that in it. 

    If you love Mustangs and horsepower then this is for you.  If you want to get around a track fast, I bet a 500 hp 911 is a faster way to do it.

    What your attacking the Ford on is what AMG has been doing for years to MB cars. Take a car designed for a 300hp 4 banger, tweak it and put in a big motor and charge stupid crazy prices.

    Why is Ford not able to do the same thing. There is more than just a big motor here and if the Frame can handle it, then tune away.

    oldshurst442
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    That is an awesome amount of power but it is still a Mustang.  Do people want to pay Corvette Z06 or Porsche 911 money for a Mustang?

    Yes they do.

    @dfelt mentioned Porsche for doing that, but 'twas Ford that did that before Porsche. And Ford cant build them fast enough...like all the time, Ford has produced a special edition Mustang...and that special edition Mustang is a sales success!!!

    You know...the Mustang has a feverish following all over the world...not too bad for a model that was only sold in North America all its life since 1964 save for this generation...

    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    And how well will this do in corners and how much trip is there, because you have a chassis that was designed for a 310 hp turbo 4 and now you have more than double that in it. 

    So much wrong here.

    Although the Alpha platform Camaro is better, this Mustang is no slouch in the corners...  

    And...NO!!!

    This generation Mustang, like most Mustangs,  was engineered for a V8...the turbo 4 is the after thought, so to speak...

    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    If you love﻿ Mustangs and horsepower then this is for you.

    yeah...The Mustang has been sold since 1964....has outsold ALL of its domestic and foreign competition through out its lifetime SINCE 1964.   The Mustang has NEVER stopped selling. Its been continuous since 1964...

    It was once thought to be cancelled, but Mustang fans FORCED Ford to CONTINUE building it...

    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    If you want to get around a track fast, I bet a 500 hp 911 is a faster way to do it.

    Or...you could buy a used C5 Corvette (yeah...late 1990s early 2000s), build it to be purpose specific for track use and spank the BRAND NEW 911's ass...

    What is your point?

    Porsche has its followers and the Mustang has its own... 

    Edited by oldshurst442
    Robert Hall
    1 hour ago, oldshurst442 said:

    The horsepower numbers are awesome.

    The torque numbers are more or less awesome.   Not exactly Mopar  or Corvette LT5 torque numbers, but over 600 torques...pretty damn nice Id say non the less. 

    but...this is my sentiment too.  (Over the GT 500)

    The Hellcat or Red Eye is what I lust over. (Not the Demon).  The 392 Scat Pack is realistically what I should be driving on public roads and then the Mustang in ANY trim (minus the GT500-I dont like the way the GT500 looks) rounds off my pony car romance. 

     

    If I had the budget and garage space I'd get a Challenger 392 Scat Pack and a Mustang Bullitt.  Or a Mustang GT convertible.  Still want a performance convertible sooner or later. 

    surreal1272
    2 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    AMG 2 liter turbo maybe.  Ferrari has a new 2.9 liter V6 that is supposed to make over 700 hp.  Not sure how they are measuring power dense.

    That is an awesome amount of power but it is still a Mustang.  Do people want to pay Corvette Z06 or Porsche 911 money for a Mustang?  And how well will this do in corners and how much trip is there, because you have a chassis that was designed for a 310 hp turbo 4 and now you have more than double that in it. 

    If you love Mustangs and horsepower then this is for you.  If you want to get around a track fast, I bet a 500 hp 911 is a faster way to do it.

    Why wouldn’t they pay that kind of money? They pay stupid money for what’s a basically a German Jeep so wouldn’t they buy a limited edition Stang? Oh that’s right. It’s missing that little tri-star hood ornament. 

     

    Nevermind. 

    oldshurst442
    55 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    If I had the budget and garage space I'd get a Challenger 392 Scat Pack and a Mustang Bullitt.  Or a Mustang GT convertible.  Still want a performance convertible sooner or later. 

    Exactly that for me too!  But I wouldnt mind the Turbo 4 convertible. 

    Robert Hall
    Just now, oldshurst442 said:

    Exactly that for me too!  But I wouldnt mind the Turbo 4 convertible. 

    If I get another Mustang, I’d want the 5.0.  

    smk4565
    2 hours ago, dfelt said:

    What your attacking the Ford on is what AMG has been doing for years to MB cars. Take a car designed for a 300hp 4 banger, tweak it and put in a big motor and charge stupid crazy prices.

    Why is Ford not able to do the same thing. There is more than just a big motor here and if the Frame can handle it, then tune away.

    Well Mercedes isn't putting 750 hp in a C-class.  

    But I always say, if people will pay money for it, then build it.  If they can find people to pay $100k for a Mustang then Ford would be fools not to take their money. 

    6 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    🙄 I am still waiting for an Escalade ESV V Edition and an Escalade EV :D 

    That is easy money for GM, I don't know why they haven't done it yet.  Easily could charge $150k for an Escalade with a ZR1 engine in it.

    surreal1272
    47 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Well Mercedes isn't putting 750 hp in a C-class.  

    But I always say, if people will pay money for it, then build it.  If they can find people to pay $100k for a Mustang then Ford would be fools not to take their money. 

    That is easy money for GM, I don't know why they haven't done it yet.  Easily could charge $150k for an Escalade with a ZR1 engine in it.

    The C Class is just one example of what he was talking about. Nice backtrack on your earlier comment though. Condescension doesn’t age well. 

    smk4565

    About 250 of that horsepower will be useless because it won't be able to put it on the ground without all wheel drive.  The Corvette can't put the power down on a Z06, let alone on a ZR1, and I imagine a Corvette has a better chassis and downforce set up than a Mustang.  Should have made it all wheel drive.  

    • Downvote 1

    balthazar
    13 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    The Corvette can't put the power down on a Z06...  Should have made it all wheel drive.  

    0-60 : 2.9 sec

    1/4 mile : 10.9

    What again?

    smk4565
    15 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    0-60 : 2.9 sec

    1/4 mile : 10.9

    What again?

    An M5 or E63 do that and they are big sedans.    And the Corvette loses around the Nurburgring to cars will 200 less hp, which is the whole reason the C8 is mid-engine, can't put the power down in the current model.    The Z06 is 17 seconds slower around the Nurburgring than a 911 GT3 RS that has 500 hp and 350 lb-ft. 

    And the Corvette is a better sports car than a Mustang, so how is the GT500 going to manage it getting that power on the ground?  

    I wonder what the performance numbers on the GT500 will be, and how repeatable is that 0-60 time because these high power rear drive cars need a perfect launch to make it happen.

    Edited by smk4565

    balthazar

    How many M5s sold do Nurburing again?
    The lap times certainly are over-emphasized.
    Point being, RWD Corvette is still among the quickest cars out there. That 1/4- mile time almost matches the best-ever, modified Model S P100D Ludicrous AWD 1/4-mile time (10.4).

    Edited by balthazar
    surreal1272
    1 hour ago, balthazar said:

    0-60 : 2.9 sec

    1/4 mile : 10.9

    What again?

    He will ignore the fact that cars like the Benz SL65 was similar to the Vette (by his logic anyway). My old boss had an ‘08 SL65 AMG and while he loved the car he always told me that he could not keep the ass end planted on it whenever he wanted to get on the gas. It was common problem according to him as far as those models went. The Z06 can be a beast but it is not as far to keep planted as he wants to make it out to be. The right driver always help as well. Just more domestic bashing by the Daimler troll. He hasn’t even driven a car that hasn’t been released yet (the GT500) but assumes it can’t handle just because well, who the hell cares quite honestly. There’s always an excuse. 

    Edited by surreal1272

    daves87rs

    Seen one floating around here as a tester...

     

    All I know is that it sounds great, and I’d take one in a heartbeat.....

