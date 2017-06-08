  • Sign in to follow this  
    Australia Becomes Mustang's Top Market Outside of U.S.

    By William Maley

      • Australia has fallen in love with America's pony car

    Even though it has only been on sale for a year and a half, the Ford Mustang has garnered a huge following in Australia. Last month, Ford moved 1,351 Mustangs in the country - a massive 372 percent increase from last May. Year-to-date sales stand at 3,772 models, an increase of 78 percent. This puts the Mustang as Ford's second best-selling model behind the Ranger - 4,069 units sold last month.

    While the sales numbers are impressive, it also makes Australia the second-largest market for the Mustang.

    “We’ve worked incredibly hard to secure more Mustangs for those who want to realize their dream, and we’ve achieved that for 1351 customers in May,” said Ford Australia sales director Greg Davidson to Wheels.

    “It’s far exceeded our expectations, and we have Australian enthusiast and sports car lovers to thank for this.”

    Ford has increased the number of Mustangs being sent to Australia to help keep up with the huge stack of orders being placed by customers.

    Source: Wheels

    A Horse With No Name
    25 minutes ago, ykX said:

    More videos of Mustang crashes exiting Australian cars and coffee to follow ... :D

    But since they drive on the other side of the road, the Mustangs will take out different pedestrians...

    dfelt

    Some In Australia do not think the Mustang is that great of an auto.

    Aussie testing gives the Mustang a SHITBOX rating! Call it a Death Trap! Export A Grade BS.

    :o 

    OUCH

     

    A Horse With No Name
    29 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Guess Down under has just as many idiot drivers as we do. Amazing the amount of accidents caught on Video.

    https://www.youtube.com/results?q=Australia+Mustang+Crashes&sp=SADqAwA%3D

    Thankfully we have salvage auctions here in the USA where you can even buy a Mustang pre crashed so you can sleep in on Saturday morning and don't even have to bother driving down to cars and Coffee in the first place. WHAT A COUNTRY!

