Australia Becomes Mustang's Top Market Outside of U.S.

Even though it has only been on sale for a year and a half, the Ford Mustang has garnered a huge following in Australia. Last month, Ford moved 1,351 Mustangs in the country - a massive 372 percent increase from last May. Year-to-date sales stand at 3,772 models, an increase of 78 percent. This puts the Mustang as Ford's second best-selling model behind the Ranger - 4,069 units sold last month.

While the sales numbers are impressive, it also makes Australia the second-largest market for the Mustang.

“We’ve worked incredibly hard to secure more Mustangs for those who want to realize their dream, and we’ve achieved that for 1351 customers in May,” said Ford Australia sales director Greg Davidson to Wheels.

“It’s far exceeded our expectations, and we have Australian enthusiast and sports car lovers to thank for this.”

Ford has increased the number of Mustangs being sent to Australia to help keep up with the huge stack of orders being placed by customers.

Source: Wheels