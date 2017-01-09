Everyone Take A Breath, Next Ford Bronco Will Not Be A Reworked Everest

It was an exciting day when Ford announced that the Ranger and Bronco would be coming back. But then disappointment arrived as an alleged Ford employee said on Reddit that the Bronco would be a slightly re-worked Everest SUV (cue sad trombone). A Ford executive has cleared the air somewhat on the Bronco, and it is good news.

Ford's Chief Technical Officer Raj Nair told Autoline in an interview that while the Bronco would be based on the Ranger/Everest platform, it would be its own vehicle.

“No, it’s a separate vehicle. It will be an incremental vehicle from the Everest. The Everest kind of serves a lot of off-road capability; maybe the space of the Explorer serves here in the U.S., but with a body-on-frame construction with a lot more off-road capability for the rest of the world. This Bronco is completely unique from that Everest. It is body-on-frame and so again, focusing on that off-road capability.”

Nair also revealed that the Bronco would be somewhere in between the small Bronco (1966-1977) and big Bronco (1992-1996).

“This new Bronco will be based off the Ranger platform and so it’s going to be a similarly sized vehicle to what you see in the Ranger. Now, for our American customers who have never seen that global Ranger, it’s a bit bigger than the Ranger we used to have here in the U.S., so I would say it’s kind of in-between in what you saw with that really big Bronco and then the smaller Bronco,” said Nair.

So everyone, take a deep breath. It seems that it is going to be ok.

Source: Autoline