    Everyone Take A Breath, Next Ford Bronco Will Not Be A Reworked Everest

    By William Maley

      • Good News: The next Bronco will not be a slightly re-worked Everest

    It was an exciting day when Ford announced that the Ranger and Bronco would be coming back. But then disappointment arrived as an alleged Ford employee said on Reddit that the Bronco would be a slightly re-worked Everest SUV (cue sad trombone). A Ford executive has cleared the air somewhat on the Bronco, and it is good news.

    Ford's Chief Technical Officer Raj Nair told Autoline in an interview that while the Bronco would be based on the Ranger/Everest platform, it would be its own vehicle.

    “No, it’s a separate vehicle. It will be an incremental vehicle from the Everest. The Everest kind of serves a lot of off-road capability; maybe the space of the Explorer serves here in the U.S., but with a body-on-frame construction with a lot more off-road capability for the rest of the world. This Bronco is completely unique from that Everest. It is body-on-frame and so again, focusing on that off-road capability.”

    Nair also revealed that the Bronco would be somewhere in between the small Bronco (1966-1977) and big Bronco (1992-1996).

    “This new Bronco will be based off the Ranger platform and so it’s going to be a similarly sized vehicle to what you see in the Ranger. Now, for our American customers who have never seen that global Ranger, it’s a bit bigger than the Ranger we used to have here in the U.S., so I would say it’s kind of in-between in what you saw with that really big Bronco and then the smaller Bronco,” said Nair.

    So everyone, take a deep breath. It seems that it is going to be ok.

    Source: Autoline

     

    Drew Dowdell

    Just the fact that it is body on frame is good enough for me.  And actually, a drastically updated Everest to current Ford US standards wouldn't be a bad thing. 

    I recently had a Toyota 4Runner as a rental and that vehicle really surprised me for how great it rides on the road, I would consider it the gold standard for this particular niche. 

    Drew Dowdell
    2 minutes ago, Stew said:

    I can't wait to see it.  I am guessing it will be 4 door only?

    I think we're down to a single 2-door crossover these days?  The Range Rover Evoq is it I think. 

    I doubt that number will increase at all. 

    Stew
    3 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I think we're down to a single 2-door crossover these days?  The Range Rover Evoq is it I think. 

    I doubt that number will increase at all. 

    What I am thinking.  Would be cool if they at least found a way to hide the rear doors. 

    Drew Dowdell
    4 minutes ago, Stew said:

    What I am thinking.  Would be cool if they at least found a way to hide the rear doors. 

    4027f02795cece55b4e7218d05ad93aa.jpg.bd9

     

    FJ Cruiser style.... Not bad... would drive.

    4 minutes ago, Stew said:

    What I am thinking.  Would be cool if they at least found a way to hide the rear doors. 

    Doh!  I forgot about the Wrangler.... but that is much smaller than what the Bronco will be. 

    Stew

    True, the 2 door Wrangler is relatively tiny.  I also wonder if the Bronco will get something to make it Raptor-esque. 

    daves87rs
    5 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Just the fact that it is body on frame is good enough for me.  And actually, a drastically updated Everest to current Ford US standards wouldn't be a bad thing. 

    I recently had a Toyota 4Runner as a rental and that vehicle really surprised me for how great it rides on the road, I would consider it the gold standard for this particular niche. 

    Truth there....and a good point. Hope they can spice it up a bit too....

