Rumorpile: Reddit Poster Shines A Light on Ranger and Bronco

Possibly one of the biggest stories to come out from the Detroit Auto Show was Ford's announcement that the Bronco and Ranger are coming back. There weren't many details aside from release timeframes (2019 for Ranger, 2020 for Bronco), along with the Bronco being based on the bones of the Ranger. Now, an anonymous Ford employee has spilled some more details on the two models.

A poster who claims to be a designer at Ford's Development Center in Dearborn (and has been verified by the moderators of the Ford Ranger Reddit) says the Ranger that will be arriving in 2019 will be the same model sold around the world. There will be alterations to the exterior and interior. Couple of interesting bits is that U.S. will only get crew cab variant and there is the possibility of a diesel engine for the truck. The poster said the company is keeping a close on the sales of GM's midsize diesel trucks and the fallout of the Volkswagen diesel emission scandal.

As for the Bronco, the poster says it will be nearly identical to the Ford Everest. Yep, those who were hoping for a small, two-door SUV might have to make due with a midsize, four-door SUV. Like the Ranger, expect some changes to the exterior and powertrains.

Road and Track which first brought this to light says this information seems to line with comments made by Joe Hinrichs, Ford’s president of The Americas. We're not quite so sure ourselves, but we'll have to wait and see if this information is the real deal or not.

Source: Reddit, Road and Track

Pic Credit: Newspress