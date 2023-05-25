Jump to content
    Ford EVs Gain Access to Tesla SuperChargers, Ford to Adopt Tesla NACS Charge Port

    Ford and Tesla jointly announced today that starting in the spring of 2024, Ford EV drivers will gain access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers in North America.  This move will more than double the number of chargers available to Ford EV drivers who currently have access to 10,000  DC fast-chargers in the BlueOval EV network.  Additionally, Ford dealers are adding 1,800 public-facing fast chargers across the continent.

    Existing EV models like the F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E, and E-Transit Vans will be able to use a Tesla developed adaptor to convert from the Tesla NACS Charger to the built-in CCS charge port, allowing access to Tesla V3 Superchargers.

    Moving forward, Ford will change from the CCS standard to the Tesla NACS standard on all EV models starting in 2025.  The addition of Tesla SuperChargers to the BlueOval Charge Network creates the largest integrated network of fast-charger in North America.

    Ford cites Tesla's charge network reliability and the smaller form factor of the NACS plug as reasons for the switch.

    ccap41

    Well this is pretty interesting. We've all heard how much better Tesla's charging network is than the rest of what's out there. 

    So, this means, starting in 2025, Fords will not be able to use the rest of the world's crappy chargers, right? They'll only be able to use Tesla's network? I don't think that's necessarily a bad thing but kind of an odd thing.

    Edited by ccap41
    smk4565

    Ford could offer an adapter for CCS chargers I assume.

    I imagine that eventually Tesla will open the charge network for every EV once it is big enough, for a price of course.  Tesla could have more charge stations than Exxon or Shell have gas stations and rake in money.

    David

    FORD is WRONG, NACS is too little too late and there network while being big is not all that great.

    Tesla sucks, Ford has now joined the SUCKS squad. Let them both die and go away.

    If Tesla wanted to be a true leader, then they should have given NACS to the world way before the CCS standard was developed.

