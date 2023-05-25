Ford EVs Gain Access to Tesla SuperChargers, Ford to Adopt Tesla NACS Charge Port

Ford and Tesla jointly announced today that starting in the spring of 2024, Ford EV drivers will gain access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers in North America. This move will more than double the number of chargers available to Ford EV drivers who currently have access to 10,000 DC fast-chargers in the BlueOval EV network. Additionally, Ford dealers are adding 1,800 public-facing fast chargers across the continent.

Existing EV models like the F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E, and E-Transit Vans will be able to use a Tesla developed adaptor to convert from the Tesla NACS Charger to the built-in CCS charge port, allowing access to Tesla V3 Superchargers.

Moving forward, Ford will change from the CCS standard to the Tesla NACS standard on all EV models starting in 2025. The addition of Tesla SuperChargers to the BlueOval Charge Network creates the largest integrated network of fast-charger in North America.

Ford cites Tesla's charge network reliability and the smaller form factor of the NACS plug as reasons for the switch.