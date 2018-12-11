Jump to content
    Ford Ranger Gets Top Marks for Fuel Economy

      Bests all other gasoline-powered mid-size pickups in combined rating.

    When the Ford Ranger returns to the US market in a few weeks, the EPA window sticker will be a primary strong selling point.  The EPA estimates for the Ranger have been announced and it beats any other gasoline powered pickup on the market. The two-wheel drive Ranger will have a 21mpg city / 26 highway / 23 combined rating.  That combined rating ties the combined rating of the diesel-powered Chevy Colorado. The 4wd model gets a 20 city / 24 highway / 22 combined rating of which the city and combined rating are the highest in the class.  The Ranger starts around $25,395 and offers only one engine, a 2.3 liter 4-cylinder, that will tow and haul more than the V6 offerings from Nissan, Toyota, and Ford.

    The U.S. mid-size truck market is heating up with Ranger as just the newest entry in the mix.  The 2020 Jeep Gladiator will be arriving next year but has not yet been rated by the EPA. 

    Ford Media: Ranger Fuel Economy Final (PDF Warning)

    A Horse With No Name

    Was not impressed with the Escape from a fuel economy standpoint....but If I could get decent fuel economy out of a Ranger, I would actually be open to owning one.

    dfelt

    Have to see one in person as the front end is just not my cup of Beer!, Fuel economy is good, very impressive. 

    Drew Dowdell
    dfelt said:

    Have to see one in person as the front end is just not my cup of Beer!, Fuel economy is good, very impressive. 

    Indeed.. matching the combined rating of a diesel while having more HP than the diesel (but less towing capacity... can't have it all) is quite an achievement.

    Still, personally... I'd really rather have a V6.  And in the GMs, the V6 can run as a 4-cylinder.  At cruise, they get really good (better than EPA) highway mileage. 

    A Horse With No Name
    Drew Dowdell said:

    Indeed.. matching the combined rating of a diesel while having more HP than the diesel (but less towing capacity... can't have it all) is quite an achievement.

    Still, personally... I'd really rather have a V6.  And in the GMs, the V6 can run as a 4-cylinder.  At cruise, they get really good (better than EPA) highway mileage. 

    And from a personal standpoint, I do find the GM twins to be a bit better looking.

    Drew Dowdell
    A Horse With No Name said:

    And from a personal standpoint, I do find the GM twins to be a bit better looking.

    The GMC, yes. The Chevy, no. 

    Drew Dowdell

    I just did a build and price on the Ranger and the leasing options they look to be offering right now seem very attractive.  Of course, the one I'd want would be $38k.  GM's leasing sucks right now. No kidding $200 more a month for the same MSRP truck. 

    Robert Hall

    I was able to option a Lariat up to almost $47k...wowza.  And no sunroof available that I can see.   That's a lot for a 4cyl midsize truck.

    A Horse With No Name
    Robert Hall said:

    I was able to option a Lariat up to almost $47k...wowza.  And no sunroof available that I can see.   That's a lot for a 4cyl midsize truck.

    Suddenly 35 large for the WRX STI I lust after does not seem so expensive.

    Drew Dowdell said:

    Hmmm.... 

    Ranger config.png

    It actually looks good in that color Drew.

    Drew Dowdell
    Robert Hall said:

    I was able to option a Lariat up to almost $47k...wowza.  And no sunroof available that I can see.   That's a lot for a 4cyl midsize truck.

    Post how you'd configure it

    A Horse With No Name
    Drew Dowdell said:

    Post how you'd configure it

    I know this was directed at Robert. ..but XLT out the door in the extended cab version but not the crew cab is 30K roughly with a bed liner. With the money Ford will inevitably put on the hood for interest rates and a bit down...I could be at 450 a month real easy for a nice truck.

    Robert Hall
    Drew Dowdell said:

    Post how you'd configure it

    Super Crew 4x4 Lariat.  Saber (orange).  Re-did it and got it to $48,020 by adding all the available packages and options.  Though some packages seemed to cancel each other out or include others.  Ford's B&P configurator is a bit confusing, but my goal was to see how high I could get the price. 

     If I were doing one for real, I'd probably leave off the retractible bed cover and few other options.     

    • Model
      • $36,2102019 Ford Ranger LARIAT SuperCrew®, 5' Box, 4x4, 2.3L EcoBoost Engine with Auto Start-Stop Technology, Electronic Ten-Speed Automatic Transmission, 3.73 Electronic-Locking Axle Ratio
      PaintS4
      • $0Saber
      PackagesS4
      • $1,795501A  (includes:
      • Technology Package
      • Rain-Sensing Wipers
      • Remote Start
      • Windshield Wiper De-Icer)
      • $1,295FX4 Off-Road Package
      • $895Sport Appearance Package
      • $395Bed Utility Package
      • $495Trailer Tow Package
      • $0Technology Package – 501A
      ExteriorS4
      • $89518-inch Machined Aluminum Wheels with Magnetic Pockets
      • $130Front and Rear Splash Guards
      • $1,695Tonneau Pickup Box Cover – Retractable
      • $0Windshield Wiper De-icer
      • $0Manual-Sliding Rear-Window with Privacy Glass and Defrost
      • $635Running Boards – 5" Rectangular, Black
      • $0Rain-Sensing Wipers
      • $80Engine Block Heater
      • $0Remote Start
      • $95SecuriCode™ Keyless-Entry Keypad
      • $0Adaptive Cruise Control
      • $0Perimeter Anti-Theft Alarm
      • $0Electronic-Locking Rear Differential (3.73)
      • $018-Inch Off-Road Outline White Letter Tires
      InteriorS4
      • $0Ebony
      • $0Leather-Trimmed Seats with Heated Front Seats
      • $0Dual-Zone Electronic Climate Control (DEATC)
      • $135Floor Liners – Tray Style
      • $0Floor Covering – Carpeted with Floor Mats
      • $0Rearview Mirror – Auto-Dimming
      • $08-Way Power Driver and Passenger Heated Seats with Power Lumbar
      • $0Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel and Shifter
      • $0B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen
      • $0SYNC® 3
      • $0SiriusXM® Satellite Radio
     
     
    Robert Hall
    ocnblu said:

    The chili pepper red is an extra-cost option you missed.

    Well, going from blue to saber added $2295 (the saber color adds 501A, drops 500A).  Hot Pepper red only adds $395.

