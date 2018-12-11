Ford Ranger Gets Top Marks for Fuel Economy

When the Ford Ranger returns to the US market in a few weeks, the EPA window sticker will be a primary strong selling point. The EPA estimates for the Ranger have been announced and it beats any other gasoline powered pickup on the market. The two-wheel drive Ranger will have a 21mpg city / 26 highway / 23 combined rating. That combined rating ties the combined rating of the diesel-powered Chevy Colorado. The 4wd model gets a 20 city / 24 highway / 22 combined rating of which the city and combined rating are the highest in the class. The Ranger starts around $25,395 and offers only one engine, a 2.3 liter 4-cylinder, that will tow and haul more than the V6 offerings from Nissan, Toyota, and Ford.

The U.S. mid-size truck market is heating up with Ranger as just the newest entry in the mix. The 2020 Jeep Gladiator will be arriving next year but has not yet been rated by the EPA.