Jump to content

  • Welcome Guest!

    Founded in 2001, CheersandGears.com is one of the oldest continuously running automotive enthusiast communities on the net. 

    Sign up is free and easy, come join the fun!

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Ford Sees Hybrid Powertrains Being Better For Commercial Autonomous Vehicles

    Electric autonomous vehicles for commercial applications? No way according to Ford.

    Ford and General Motors have differing views on autonomous vehicles. GM is planning on launching a number of Chevrolet Bolt EVs in various urban markets in 2019 for a ride-hailing service. Ford, on the other hand, is taking a different approach in terms of powertrain and use.

    Ford's top sales executive, Jim Farley said their autonomous vehicle - due in 2021 - will be a hybrid vehicle with a focus on commercial applications. Farley explained that going with a hybrid powertrain would allow their vehicles to stay on the road longer thanks to a longer range when compared to EVs. The company expects their autonomous vehicles to be on the road for roughly 20 hours a day. Using an electric vehicle for this type of task doesn't make business sense as they would need to recharge constantly.

    "Anytime you're not carrying goods and people, you're losing money. The most important thing is uptime and profitability. What we see is the [hybrid] is a much better cost-of-ownership model," said Farley.

    The constant recharging also brings up another negative for electric vehicles, frequent replacement of the batteries due to increased degradation.

    Ford has already announced a pilot program with Domino's pizza to do deliveries in a self-driving plan. Next year, Ford will this commercial idea to the test by putting a fleet of vehicles in a "yet-to-be-named test city" with a number of partners.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)

    Edited by William Maley


    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0
    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0
    Go to articles Ford

    User Feedback


    dfelt

    I understand both sides of this coin and I wonder what the thought is on how long an autonomous auto should be allowed to drive around before being checked on. I can see this more for commercial transportation than inner city ridesharing or taxi service.

    I also wonder just how much added maintenance a Hybrid will have compared to a full EV especially as we grow the battery density, no reason you could not have a local in city autonomous taxi that can last 20hrs between recharges.

    This is going to be interesting to see who ends up right.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We  Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×