  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Ford To Follow In GM's Footsteps By Reporting Sales Quarterly

      Will begin in April

    Ford will soon be joining General Motors in reporting sales every quarter. Automotive News is reporting that Ford will transition to a quarterly call and release of sales numbers beginning in April. The company will still be proving monthly sales numbers to various data agencies.

    "We feel it's kind of transitioning to more of an industry standard. We think the intense focus on month-to-month numbers is just not how we want to run the business. We believe quarterly will provide great transparency," said Mark LaNeve, Ford's vice president of U.S. marketing, sales and service during a call with analysts and the media.

    Various analysts have cautioned that moving to quarterly reporting may lead "less transparency and more speculation and errors," especially if some automakers still report monthly.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)


    A Horse With No Name
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Boo. This move to quarterly is a bad thing

    I agree. 

    58 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    I assume the move to quarterly reporting is to try and hide bad short term sales. 

    Better all the pain at once 4 times a year, i suppose. 

    dfelt
    2 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Boo. This move to quarterly is a bad thing

    I actually have to disagree with you my friend as I think too much speculation by the rich using robot trading is hurting businesses who need to change over product lines and make long term changes for survival.

    4 times a year I think is more than enough info for people to research and decide if they want to invest in the company and how long they want to hold onto it.

    I welcome this as long as they do continue to grant the transparency of how the business is being run to the investment community.

    smk4565

    I think they want to report sales declines 4 times a year rather than 12.  Because we know they are going to have a lot of declines the next 2 years when you take away all the sedans some of the SUVs are dropping already.  Bad combo to kill 4 product lines and have Escape and Explorer in decline at the same time.

    I remember when they named the Furniture guy CEO thinking this can't go well, and it seems like Ford is starting to struggle now.

    Edited by smk4565
    Suaviloquent

    The thinking here is that Ford will lose some revenue and profits, but it will be selling more profitable products, so their margins will improve. The problem I see is that they boast how they increase ATP, when a good chunk of it is attributable to is getting rid of your most affordable products.

     

    A Horse With No Name
    51 minutes ago, Suaviloquent said:

    The thinking here is that Ford will lose some revenue and profits, but it will be selling more profitable products, so their margins will improve. The problem I see is that they boast how they increase ATP, when a good chunk of it is attributable to is getting rid of your most affordable products.

     

    Selling fewer products at a higher price point worked out great for Saturn with the Astra, really turned things around for GM. 

    one might see similar results across town for Ford. Yes, I know the F series sells a ton at high Volume, but the pickup market is getting increasingly competitive. If nothing else, I would love to get rid of the chicken tax, so other companies could compete in the light truck market. 

    Suaviloquent

    Oh the Detroit 3 (or 2 and FCA) would never allow it unless it allows them to offshore pickup production too. And the Tacoma should be made in San Antonio, Toyota is printing money with that thing riding on super old underpinnings and weak frames.

    Toyota actually touts the C channel rear of the cab as a feature for off-roading - it allows the frame to flex... 

    dfelt
    5 minutes ago, Suaviloquent said:

    Oh the Detroit 3 (or 2 and FCA) would never allow it unless it allows them to offshore pickup production too. And the Tacoma should be made in San Antonio, Toyota is printing money with that thing riding on super old underpinnings and weak frames.

    Toyota actually touts the C channel rear of the cab as a feature for off-roading - it allows the frame to flex... 

    :confused0071:😕:confused0071:😕:confused0071:😕:confused0071:😕

    How a company could say a C frame that flex's is an off road feature is beyond me.

    :confused0071:😕:confused0071:😕:confused0071:😕:confused0071:😕

    regfootball

    Going quarterly has an effect on incentive offerings.

    when you report monthly, your monthly sales are live or die.  You have to dive into the incentive basket each month.  Your corporate financials depend on it, one bad month, boom. 

    When its quarterly, the GM's get desperate on December 30th or whatever because they leave month one and two without much for incentives, and then they panic and discount the shit out of their product in month 3 to make quarterly numbers.  You have to break out the huge incentives in the last week or two of the third month now.  I think they can sit on their marketing plans longer but then panic at the end of the quarter.  Its only panic 4 times a year instead of 12.  And only 4 bad reports to the press and investors instead of 12.  Come to think of it, when we got the Malibu with all the huge discounts it was a June 30, last day of Q2.

    This doesn't even reflect any additional possible 'private offer' nor my GM card.

     

    B5F724D0-5500-4408-8E69-26797C0C3F7E.jpeg

    Edited by regfootball

    regfootball
    4 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    I think they want to report sales declines 4 times a year rather than 12.  Because we know they are going to have a lot of declines the next 2 years when you take away all the sedans some of the SUVs are dropping already.  Bad combo to kill 4 product lines and have Escape and Explorer in decline at the same time.

    I remember when they named the Furniture guy CEO thinking this can't go well, and it seems like Ford is starting to struggle now.

    ^^^^^YUP^^^^^^

    balthazar

    How many times have we all read 'February is a notoriously slow month' or 'There was that huge blizzard in the Northeast in Dec'? as a modifier for sales numbers? I am leaning toward quarterly reporting as a tool to average out the numbers as being a good thing. I expect more OEMs to follow suit, especially as everyone's sedans continue to crater.
    Look at Porsche- they don't publish % change numbers. Of course you can pull out a calculator, but IMO it (perceptually) minimizes declines.

    1 hour ago, Suaviloquent said:

    Toyota actually touts the C channel rear of the cab as a feature for off-roading - it allows the frame to flex... 

    Holy crap; what a load of crap.

    Edited by balthazar

    smk4565
    8 hours ago, Suaviloquent said:

    The thinking here is that Ford will lose some revenue and profits, but it will be selling more profitable products, so their margins will improve. The problem I see is that they boast how they increase ATP, when a good chunk of it is attributable to is getting rid of your most affordable products.

     

    The other problem is when you cut all these models our, aside from shrinking the number of people coming to your dealers, you drop revenue.  And Ford (or any car company) has massive overhead costs.   They have huge labor costs, pension and healthcare costs, that stuff doesn't go away, they have loads of factories unless they try to shutter some and sell off the real estate.  I know the F150 makes a ton of profit, but I would guess the F150's revenue isn't enough to keep the lights on at Ford.  According to their annual report they need to pay $500 million to the pension fund in 2018.  That is probably 100,000 F150's sales just to fund the pension plan.  Ford paid 73 cents per share dividends in 2018, they have 3.9 billion shares outstanding, so there is $2.5 billion dollars spent.    I think life gets rough if their revenue takes a big hit.

    Suaviloquent
    6 hours ago, dfelt said:

    :confused0071:😕:confused0071:😕:confused0071:😕:confused0071:😕

    How a company could say a C frame that flex's is an off road feature is beyond me.

    :confused0071:😕:confused0071:😕:confused0071:😕:confused0071:😕

    it means that they can ensure traction when the articulation of the rear suspension isn't quite enough to allow a wheel that would otherwise be off the ground. The frame flexes because of the unsupported weight pushing on it and bam you gain an inch, inch and 1/2 of effective wheel articulation...

     

    It's so stupid but I heard a birdie wearing a Toyota shirt and ID at an event say that with a straight face. I died laughing inside. Does anyone who considers a Taco ever think of how bad it is for towing? The frames man the frames, that's why it's a 5,000 limit. GVWR is piss poor too.

    ocnblu

    It wasn't that long ago that all pickups used full C-channel frames, and they were pretty darn good off-road, and at towing and hauling.  Fully boxed frames everyone uses today just mean a larger percentage of engineering time and money has to go into the suspension to achieve a functioning final product for sale.

    balthazar
    8 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    And Ford (or any car company) has massive overhead costs.   They have huge labor costs, pension and healthcare costs, that stuff doesn't go away...

    Ford had 364K employees 20 years ago, that's now about 200K, so labor costs have been reduced dramatically.

    William Maley
    16 hours ago, balthazar said:

    How many times have we all read 'February is a notoriously slow month' or 'There was that huge blizzard in the Northeast in Dec'? as a modifier for sales numbers? I am leaning toward quarterly reporting as a tool to average out the numbers as being a good thing. I expect more OEMs to follow suit, especially as everyone's sedans continue to crater.

    Look at Porsche- they don't publish % change numbers. Of course you can pull out a calculator, but IMO it (perceptually) minimizes declines.

    1

    Porsche isn't the only who does that. See Kia, Hyundai, Jaguar/Land Rover to name a few. Its slightly annoying for me when writing up the summary - but then I have sources like Automotive News and GoodCarBadCar.net to give me the percentages.

    (I know, first-world automotive writer problems).

    smk4565
    4 hours ago, balthazar said:

    Ford had 364K employees 20 years ago, that's now about 200K, so labor costs have been reduced dramatically.

    And they will cut more workers this year no doubt.  They still have to pay all those retirees though.  I feel like Ford is a shrinking company.  Wouldn't surprise me if in 10-15 years they say, "we can't make money on crossovers, and we are shift to trucks, and they just have commercial vehicles and F150s.

