Since last year, we've been hearing various rumors of Ford cutting a number of passenger cars. In October, Ford CEO Jim Hackett said various cuts were incoming, including ones for the vehicle lineup. This would be part of a $7 billion shift of development funds from passenger cars to SUVs/Trucks. At the time, Ford wouldn't say what vehicles would be cut.

During Ford's fourth-quarter and 2017 earnings call, Hackett said details about which models would be cut would finally be revealed later this year. Analysts hoping to get an answer were frustrated by this news.

Ford has already ended production of the C-Max Energi late last year and is planning to end production of the C-Max Hybrid sometime later this year. Other models that have been rumored to be cut include the Fiesta, Taurus, and recently the Fusion.

Source: Automotive News Europe (Subscription Required)