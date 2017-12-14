Jump to content

  • Welcome Guest!

    Founded in 2001, CheersandGears.com is one of the oldest continuously running automotive enthusiast communities on the net. 

    Sign up is free and easy, come join the fun!

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Rumorpile: Ford Plans to End Fusion Production in North America

    Mixed messages to say in the least

    A new report from Automotive News says that Ford is planning to end North American production of the Fusion sedan at the end of this decades. According to sources, the automaker has begun to notify suppliers that it will not produce the next-generation Fusion at their Hermosillo, Mexico plant. Suppliers have also been told that Ford will stop producing the Mondeo (Fusion in other markets) at their Valencia, Spain plant.

    This is further complicated by a report from Reuters saying the company is consolidating production to a plant in China. Ford has since denied this report.

    “We have no plans to export the next-generation Fusion/Mondeo from China to North America and Europe. Fusion/Mondeo are an important part of the Ford car lineup. We will have more information to share about the next Fusion/Mondeo at a later date,” the company said in a statement.

    A spokesman declined to comment when asked if Ford would stop selling Fusion in the U.S., replace it with another vehicle, or build it elsewhere.

    Previously, Ford executives have said that the shift from cars to crossovers/SUVs will be permanent. Back in October, the company announced that it would be cutting back on the number of car nameplate it offers, but wouldn't go into details. Ford has already ended production of the C-Max Energi and plans on ending the C-Max Hybrid sometime next year. The Fiesta and Taurus are reportedly on the chopping block as well.

    What does the future hold for the Fusion? At the moment, it is tough to say.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required), Reuters

    Edited by William Maley


    Go to articles Ford

    User Feedback


    dfelt

    Cars are a dead future product, like Drew said, Niche products moving forward as Hybrid and EV will allow us to move back to larger, roomier CUV/SUVs that give everyone what they want. Room, Comfort and still have performance. The day of the pure ICE car is coming to a close. RIP

    EV / Hybrid CUV/SUV is our future now.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We  Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×