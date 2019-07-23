Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Lawsuit Accuses Ford of Spiking Fuel Economy Ratings

      ...seeking $1.2 billion in damages...

    In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, Ford is accused of falsifying fuel economy numbers in the Ford F-150 and Ford Ranger. The suit is seeking class-action status and aims to collect $1.2 Billion in damages.  The law firm, Hagens Berman, says that consumers are spending up to $2,000 more in fuel over the lifetime of the truck due to misleading EPA numbers.

    Back in February of this year, Ford launched an investigation into its own EPA emissions and fuel economy certification process after an anonymous tip line at Ford received concerns that there were issues with the test. The concern surrounds Road Load, a vehicle-specific resistance level used in dynamometer testing. Too much or too little resistance will alter the results of the emissions and fuel economy. Road load is determined through engineering estimates that are then validated on the track.

    Ford already hired an outside firm to investigate their testing, with the Ranger the first to go through re-testing.   The suit alleges that the F-150, by far Ford's best selling vehicle, is also subject to the same issue as the Ranger.

    Ford is declining to comment on the lawsuit at this time. 

    2019-F-150-Limited.gif

    Source: Detroit Free Press via The Truth About Cars
    Image: Ford

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    OUCH, if this proves true, Ford is gonna hurt big time on this. Electric cannot get here soon enough.

    balthazar

    LOL electrics are subject to FAR greater 'MPG' variances than IC vehicles in cold/ heat/ AC on/ loaded. You don't think class action suits are in store for EV vehicles (once the payday gets high enough - notice the article mentions the Ranger is cause for retesting but immediately pivots to the best-selling model line)??

    Gen X & Y love to sue. ;)

    Drew Dowdell
    6 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    LOL electrics are subject to FAR greater 'MPG' variances than IC vehicles in cold/ heat/ AC on/ loaded. You don't think class action suits are in store for EV vehicles (once the payday gets high enough - notice the article mentions the Ranger is cause for retesting but immediately pivots to the best-selling model line)??

    Gen X & Y love to sue. ;)

    Speaking of... I wonder why the Expedition and Navigator aren't listed. They have the same powertrains as the F-150s. 

    balthazar

    balthazar 6,630

    ^ Yet they would have been independently tested/rated. Were their respective MPG ratings much different than the F-150, spec-to-spec?

    Or…….. did Ford sell a LOT less Navigators than F-150s? ;)

     

  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      Ford News: Ford Tows Off Tesla
      By Drew Dowdell
      Elon Musk has been pretty vocal about the coming Tesla Pickup, making claims that it will be better than an F-150 and be able to tow 300,000 lbs.  So far, however, Tesla's pickup truck is vaporware that can't even be seen yet.
      Ford meanwhile, has been working hard on an EV version of their F-150, and unlike the Tesla truck, it can be seen.  Rather than talk smack, Ford made its actions louder than words.  They linked up 10 double-decker rail cars filled with 42 2019 F-150s weighing in at more than one million pounds, that's more than 1000 ft of train and trucks,  and then tied that to the back of the F-150 EV prototype.  And the all electric F-150 did the pull twice. Naturally, there is a disclaimer at the bottom saying that the truck is towing way more than any production truck's capacity.  But if you're ever wondering if the "Built Ford Tough" slogan is true, here's your video proof of it.
      Ford Plans on introducing seven electric vehicles by 2022, including an all-new EV "performance utility" with styling inspired by the Mustang for 2020 with a rumored 370 mile range.  Ford has also invested $500 million into startup truck and SUV maker Rivian to gain access to Rivian's skateboard platform. 

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Ford Tows Off Tesla
      By Drew Dowdell
      Elon Musk has been pretty vocal about the coming Tesla Pickup, making claims that it will be better than an F-150 and be able to tow 300,000 lbs.  So far, however, Tesla's pickup truck is vaporware that can't even be seen yet.
      Ford meanwhile, has been working hard on an EV version of their F-150, and unlike the Tesla truck, it can be seen.  Rather than talk smack, Ford made its actions louder than words.  They linked up 10 double-decker rail cars filled with 42 2019 F-150s weighing in at more than one million pounds, that's more than 1000 ft of train and trucks,  and then tied that to the back of the F-150 EV prototype.  And the all electric F-150 did the pull twice. Naturally, there is a disclaimer at the bottom saying that the truck is towing way more than any production truck's capacity.  But if you're ever wondering if the "Built Ford Tough" slogan is true, here's your video proof of it.
      Ford Plans on introducing seven electric vehicles by 2022, including an all-new EV "performance utility" with styling inspired by the Mustang for 2020 with a rumored 370 mile range.  Ford has also invested $500 million into startup truck and SUV maker Rivian to gain access to Rivian's skateboard platform. 
    • William Maley
      Ford News: Rumorpile: Ford Plans On A New Lifted Wagon to Replace Three European Models
      By William Maley
      Ford is planning a dramatic change to their European lineup. Autocar reported yesterday that the automaker will be replacing the Mondeo (Fusion to us), Galaxy, and S-Max with a new "single crossover-style estate model" - think Subaru Outback.
      Not many details are known about this new model. It is expected to use Ford's C2 platform which underpins the new Fiesta and Focus. A range of gas and diesel engines will be available, along with 48V mild-hybrid system. The new wagon is expected to arrive in early 2021 in Europe. Autocar notes that this model is expected to be sold in other markets such as North America.
      While this model is quite different from three it will replace (a midsize sedan/hatchback/wagon and two vans), it is expected to outsell all of them. Last year, Ford only moved 50,000 Mondeos, 24,000 S-Maxs, and 12,000 Galaxy. Numbers according to Autocar that are too small to make any profit.
      As for the U.S., the reason is likely due to Ford to possibly keep sedan buyers in the showroom. Last July, we reported that Ford was considering doing an "Outback competitor" with the Fusion name. 
      Source: Autocar

      View full article

