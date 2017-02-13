Spying: 2019 Ford Focus Comes Into, Well Focus

The current Ford Focus has been with us since 2012 and it is getting somewhat long in the tooth when compared with the likes of the Chevrolet Cruze, Honda Civic, and refreshed Mazda3. But Ford is on the case as we have gotten our first look at the next-generation Focus caught by a spy photographer.

It looks like Ford is planning to do some evolutionary changes in terms of the Focus' exterior to keep it in line with other Ford models. The interior looks to be taking some ideas from the new Fiesta and refreshed EcoSport with a similar center stack design. Reports say Ford will go with an all turbocharged engine lineup with the 1.0L three-cylinder EcoBoost being the base engine. ST and RS variants are expected down the road.

We expect to see the next-generation Focus sometime next year.

Source: Car and Driver, Left Lane News