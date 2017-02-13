  • Sign in to follow this  
    Spying: 2019 Ford Focus Comes Into, Well Focus

    By William Maley

      • Come on, you could have seen this one coming

    The current Ford Focus has been with us since 2012 and it is getting somewhat long in the tooth when compared with the likes of the Chevrolet Cruze, Honda Civic, and refreshed Mazda3. But Ford is on the case as we have gotten our first look at the next-generation Focus caught by a spy photographer.

    It looks like Ford is planning to do some evolutionary changes in terms of the Focus' exterior to keep it in line with other Ford models. The interior looks to be taking some ideas from the new Fiesta and refreshed EcoSport with a similar center stack design. Reports say Ford will go with an all turbocharged engine lineup with the 1.0L three-cylinder EcoBoost being the base engine. ST and RS variants are expected down the road.

    We expect to see the next-generation Focus sometime next year.

    Source: Car and Driver, Left Lane News

    ocnblu

    All the compacts are nice now.  The Focus does have a vintage aura about it.  I am sure they will more than catch up with the competition with this new one.

    Stew

    Two things.  it needs to be much roomier inside and I think it would be a good idea to ditch the DCT, maybe for the GM co-developed 9 speed. 

    ocnblu

    Current car does not feel airy, but I like the Euro-ness of its character.  I have driven this car with DCT and am shocked they kept it this long.  Very jumpy, it feels like riding with someone who can't drive a stick.

    Frisky Dingo

    What was once arguably at the top of this segment has certainly been beat up a bit by the latest players. While still a solid offering, it's lacking in rear seat space, suffers from a cluttered/cheap center stack, and needs a better trans option than the current DCT.

