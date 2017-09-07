  • Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0

    The Ford Ranger Raptor Is A Thing

    By William Maley

      • Someone's dream has come true

    For some, the announcement made by Ford's Asia Pacific is a dream come true. In a teaser video, a prototype Ranger is seen being put through its paces while undergoing testing in the Australian Outback. Towards the end of the video, the name Ranger Raptor is revealed and will be arriving in Asia Pacific markets next year.

    There isn't much to go on in terms of concrete details. It appears the Ranger Raptor will only come in the Double Cab configuration and feature a new grille - possibly the same one as seen on the F-150 Raptor. We're expecting some of the ideas from the F-150 Raptor's suspension will be applied for the smaller Ranger.

    Of course, some are asking the question whether or not the Ranger Raptor will come to the U.S. We know that Ford is readying a new Ranger that will debut sometime in the 2019 model year. If Ford was planning on sending Raptor version here, we would expect it to launch a year or two after.

    Source: Ford Australia

     


      Report Article
    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0
    Go to articles Ford

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    ccap41

    it just doesn't have the engine the truck should have gotten. All of the off road goodies are top notch though. That DSSV suspension has got nothing but great reviews. 

    • Thanks 1
    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Stew

    The ZR2 is a great truck and with the 3.6 V6 it has plenty of power.  I wish they would like Jeep is though and give it a Turbo 3.0 V6 diesel.   This is interesting.  They could the TT 2.7 in and really have something here.  With the success of the F-150 Raptor and ZR2s flying off lots, there is like 0 chance we will not get a Ramger Raptor.  I expect the Scrambler (Rubicon?  Trailhawk?) to be like a smaller power wagon, unbeatable in the rocks and trails with with dual solid axles, front and rear lockers, swaybars disconnects, and a super low range. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442

    Im not into pick-up trucks...

    But lifted (especially from the factory) small (or fullsized) pick-up trucks bring out the inner beast in me.

    I love!

    1986 Nissan Hardbody 4x4

    1986-nissan-hardbody-4x4-hutchison-02.jp1986-Nissan-Hardbody-4x4--Hutchison-01.j

    Nissan 720 Sport Truck King Cab Pickup 2-Door 4x4

    9dfdc7521616e01a7da6decec92f9f84.jpg

    And of course a Hilux from the same time period

    7f2a878590d65ae89f98a9d8b76ab996.jpg

    Back to the Future

    i003742.jpg

     

     

     

     

     

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt

    One wonders if a Hybrid powertrain not if but when it will show up. Having a powertrain with a generator on board opens up so many possibilities for off roading.

    Just imagen getting to your favorite place and turning the lights on for the campsite via your generator in your Hybrid Raptor! :metal: 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41

    lol exactly what I said about bringing EVs(and hybrids) into every thread. This is a Raptor thread! They're not going to hybridize this anytime soon. They don't even have their hybrid F150 out yet and Ford is yet to make a performance variant of a hybrid powertrain which is the only kind of hybrid a Raptor would get.  

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    3 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    lol exactly what I said about bringing EVs(and hybrids) into every thread. This is a Raptor thread! They're not going to hybridize this anytime soon. They don't even have their hybrid F150 out yet and Ford is yet to make a performance variant of a hybrid powertrain which is the only kind of hybrid a Raptor would get.  

    What would you expect from the Forum administrator and writer for all things alternative to ICE? <_<

    Still love ya FanBoy! :P:roflmao: 

    With Jeep moving forward with their Hybrid Wagoneer, I will expand all discussions especially the Truck / SUV kind to include Hybrid / EV as the future it there.

    Check out the latest story I just put up about Magna. Torque Vectoring can be so beneficial to the Off Road 4x4 world.

     

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt

    Further thought on my EV / Hybrid comments is that people love the Quattro AWD systems. If Audi can do this, no reason for FORD to not be working on this too. Hybrid system with a whisper quiet generator makes a perfect off road experience for all.

    So then one has to wonder the type of suspension system. Do they do the dual shock with reservoir system or a system more like Magneride?

    I think this new bad ass ranger will have a knock off system from the raptor for now. Hopefully long flow suspension system with a decent set of BF Goodrich all terrain tires.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×