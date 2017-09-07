The Ford Ranger Raptor Is A Thing

For some, the announcement made by Ford's Asia Pacific is a dream come true. In a teaser video, a prototype Ranger is seen being put through its paces while undergoing testing in the Australian Outback. Towards the end of the video, the name Ranger Raptor is revealed and will be arriving in Asia Pacific markets next year.

There isn't much to go on in terms of concrete details. It appears the Ranger Raptor will only come in the Double Cab configuration and feature a new grille - possibly the same one as seen on the F-150 Raptor. We're expecting some of the ideas from the F-150 Raptor's suspension will be applied for the smaller Ranger.

Of course, some are asking the question whether or not the Ranger Raptor will come to the U.S. We know that Ford is readying a new Ranger that will debut sometime in the 2019 model year. If Ford was planning on sending Raptor version here, we would expect it to launch a year or two after.

