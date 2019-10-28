Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Chinese Buick Enclave Previews U.S. Version

      ...Could these styling updates be coming to a dealer near you?...

    China is by far Buick's most important market. More than three quarters of all Buicks sold are sold in China.  To that end, it should be no surprise that China gets updated models before the U.S. and also get variants that never will see our shores. Even models that are dead in the US, like the Lacrosse and Verano, continue on selling well in China.

    The Buick Enclave is one example.  In the U.S. it is a full-size model, but in China it is downsized to a mid-size model approximately the size of the current GMC Acadia. Buick just debuted the new Enclave in China and while it is unlikely we'll see it over here, the U.S. model could get many of the same updates when it bows for 2021.

    Outside we see a revised front fascia with a new grill. The running lights have the familiar boomerang shape while the headlamps have moved lower into the bumper area.  A new grille insert is there with a wider horizontal slat that gives the Enclave more visual width.


    2020-Buick-Enclave China-interior.jpgThe inside is where the real story is at. Greatly updated, the infotainment system is seamlessly integrated into the dash and a new set of buttons takes the place of the Precision Control shifter. The console is the floating type with storage underneath. (Click image to enlarge)

    The Chinese Enclave is powered by GM's 2.0-liter turbocharged LSY engine making around 230 horsepower and coupled to a 9-speed automatic transmission. 

    What do you think of the Chinese Buick Enclave and would you like to see these updates in the U.S. version?  Let us know in the comments below.

     

    Edited by Drew Dowdell

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    ocnblu

    Needs a waterfall grille mesh.  Needs some sort of ventiports.  And an Estate version would be a nice option, with woodgrain exterior trim.

    smk4565

    These GM SUVs need an overhaul, I just read a Car and Driver comparison where the Telluride scored 215 points, the Pallisade 213 and the Enclave 187.  The Kia/Hyundai really set the standard in the segment, then you get to the Mazda, Pilot and Highlander, then the lower half of the segment with Explorer, the Subaru, VW and GM SUVs.

    As far as this Enclave goes, I think the front end looks good except for the headlights, and I am not a fan of "floating roof" on any vehicle, reminds me of a Nissan and doesn't look expensive.  

    riviera74

    It is true that the larger crossovers (such as the Enclave) could use a significant remodel.  But that leaves me with one question: How many Enclaves sell here in the USA vs. China?

    ocnblu
    9 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    Kia/Hyundai really set the standard in the segment

    The vehicles are not manufactured to an enduring standard.

    Drew Dowdell
    12 hours ago, riviera74 said:

    It is true that the larger crossovers (such as the Enclave) could use a significant remodel.  But that leaves me with one question: How many Enclaves sell here in the USA vs. China?

    I'm not sure we can compare them directly since they are different vehicles. 

