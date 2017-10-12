  • Sign in to follow this  
    Whats In Store for Ford's Product Plans

    By William Maley

    Last week, Ford CEO Jim Hackett unveiled his plans for the company. One key part of his plan is moving $7 billion from the development of cars to trucks. What does this entail? Car and Driver have done a bit of digging and has brought forth some answers.

    Jim Farley, Ford’s president of global markets tells the magazine the company will focus on its regional strengths for future products. For the U.S., this means developing “authentic, off-road capable” vehicles according to him. That includes the upcoming EcoSport crossover, Ranger pickup, and Bronco SUV.

    Ford is planning to focus on utility vehicles in other markets as well as they have found success with “styled, on-road performance" crossovers. Europe will begin seeing models that are “urban-utility products.” For Asia (in particular China), Ford will focus on the "C-plus" larger midsize segment and three-row SUVs.

    As for cars, Farley said Ford will be repositioning products in certain markets to "lower-volume, higher-revenue sub-segments." For example, the Fiesta and Focus will become more upmarket.

    Source: Car and Driver


    dfelt

    The growth of off-road trucks and SUV/CUV's makes one think America is giving up on having nice roads and just letting it go backwards with broken dirt roads like Russia.

    smk4565

    Moving Fiesta or Focus upmarket is a terrible idea.  No one wants a $30,000 Fiesta, they buy the Fiesta or Focus because they can't afford a Fusion or can't afford a premium small car like a Mini or Audi A3, etc.  There are entry level buyers out there.

    Drew Dowdell

    I could see making a nicer trimmed Focus or Fiesta for the upper end of the market, but I can't see abandoning the low end of the market, particularly when they'll still need to build them low end for lower income markets. 

    smk4565
    8 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I could see making a nicer trimmed Focus or Fiesta for the upper end of the market, but I can't see abandoning the low end of the market, particularly when they'll still need to build them low end for lower income markets. 

    But who wants a $35,000 Focus Titanium?  They can go buy an Acura ILX, Volvo S40, CLA, A3, 1-series, etc.  And get a nicer car, from a better brand at the same money.  This is why the Taurus SHO didn't sell, the Fusion Sport I never see either, because at $45k, no one wants a Ford Taurus when they can get an Acura or Lexus.

    Drew Dowdell
    Just now, smk4565 said:

    But who wants a $35,000 Focus Titanium?  They can go buy an Acura ILX, Volvo S40, CLA, A3, 1-series, etc.  And get a nicer car, from a better brand at the same money.  This is why the Taurus SHO didn't sell, the Fusion Sport I never see either, because at $45k, no one wants a Ford Taurus when they can get an Acura or Lexus.

    I agree with you.... I'm just saying, if Ford wants to go that route, they shouldn't abandon the lower end also. 

