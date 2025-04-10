Jump to content
    Genesis 2025 Blank Canvas Campaign

      Freedom from "Legacy" thinking is the focus of the Genesis Blank Canvas campaign.

    5199-GENESISEMBRACESNEWBEGINNINGSWITHBLANKCANVASADVERTISINGCAMPAIGN.jpgRunning nationally across all streaming platforms and social media platforms, Genesis will be running a "Blank Canvas" campaign. This will reflect on the brand's unique position in the automotive industry as unrestrained by expectations and driven by new chapters. Genesis is pushing the "Blank Canvas" as the unbounded by tradition, allowing the designers and engineers to pursue the ultimate luxury ambitions without any limitations.

    Genesis customers have so far stated that they resonate with the brand based on the trailblazing passion for constantly evolving and cultivating new moments. Beauty and Details is what brings the Genesis concepts to life with philosophy, as they craft and reinvent the future of automotive passion.

    5195-GENESISEMBRACESNEWBEGINNINGSWITHBLANKCANVASADVERTISINGCAMPAIGN.jpg

    To quote Amy Marentic, chief marketing officer. 

    “The ability to be untethered from past legacy is one of Genesis’ biggest strengths as a disrupter in the market. Our ‘Blank Canvas’ campaign is a celebration of our brand’s fearless spirit in pursuing new adventures while continuously evolving to best fit the needs of our customers.”

    This campaign will feature television and social media streaming spots with visuals of the brands products such as the GV80 SUV and G90 Flagship sedan. It will also include the concepts of the Neolun SUV that is coming at the GV90 EV SUV and the x Gran Berlinetta.

    Watch for the latest on Genesis website as well as well as various platforms as Genesis rolls out their "Blank Canvas" marketing campaign.

     

