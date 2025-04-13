Debuts Expected at the 2025 New York International Auto Show

The New York Auto Show happens opens each year during the week prior to Easter. We'll be there on Wednesday the 18th to check out the new releases. Here's a list of what we expect to see.

Hyundai

Hyundai will be hosting the North American debut of the next-generation Palisade crossover. The 2026 Palisade was shown in South Korea back in December, but it is coming to New York to show off any changes that might be in place for the North American market. It adopts the Pixel theme already applied to the Hyundai Santa Fe and Ioniq 5. Powertrain changes are expected to include a turbo 4-cylinder to replace the V6 and the addition of a hybrid model.

KIA

Kia has three reveals planned which Kia says will include "two fully electric powertrains, and one offers a sporty and versatile approach in the compact car segment". That "versatile approach to a compact car" is likely the wagon version of the Kia K4. The EVs are expected to be the EV4 sedan and EV3 compact crossover that will bring more entries to the entry level EV market.

Genesis

Genesis has an off-site event where they may show the G90 Grand Coupe and Convertible concepts. However, while we've seen the refreshed Genesis GV60 in other markets, it hasn't officially made its North American debut, so we think there's a good chance we will see that too. The 2026 GV60 will sport a bigger battery, more range, faster charging speeds, and more power. The GV60 also upgrades the luxury with new shock-absorber designs and a new Active Sound Design with sound proofing to give occupants a smoother and quieter ride.

Subaru

Subaru has two press conferences scheduled. We're expect a new SUV version of the legendary Subaru Outback, replacing the original wagon silhouette. Wagon buyers are a dwindling but fervent breed, so we expect a lot of buzz and gnashing of teeth over this one. There could also be a new Wilderness trim, a higher spec package that Subaru offers on many models that increases off-road capabilities.

The second reveal will be an all-new model called the Trailseeker. All we know about the Subaru Trailseeker is that it will be an SUV and it will be fully battery powered. On the EV front, we may also see a freshened version of the Soltara. The Soltara's platform-mate, the Toyota bZ4x received some updated styling and a bigger battery a few months ago, so it may be time for the Subaru Sister to get hers.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen has a late-in-the-day press conference with very few details known just yet. Rumors are circulating that it could be the U.S. version of the Tayron X Coupe currently sold only in China, a fastback "Crossover-Coupe" version of the Volkswagen Tiguan. But with nothing at all coming from VW PR as of this writing, it is still anyone's guess.

Toyota and Maserati also have conferences scheduled, but they will only be discussing current product and business updates. None of the U.S. domestic brands or European brands other than Volkswagen have press conferences scheduled, but there could be some off-site surprises. We will have more for you as we cover the show on Wednesday.