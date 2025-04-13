Jump to content
News
Reviews
Discussons
Activity
Create New...
Close
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Debuts Expected at the 2025 New York International Auto Show

      South Korea and Japan dominate the New York Auto Show with debuts this year.

    The New York Auto Show happens opens each year during the week prior to Easter. We'll be there on Wednesday the 18th to check out the new releases. Here's a list of what we expect to see.

    Hyundai

    large.2026HyundaiPalisade-3.jpgHyundai will be hosting the North American debut of the next-generation Palisade crossover. The 2026 Palisade was shown in South Korea back in December, but it is coming to New York to show off any changes that might be in place for the North American market. It adopts the Pixel theme already applied to the Hyundai Santa Fe and Ioniq 5.  Powertrain changes are expected to include a turbo 4-cylinder to replace the V6 and the addition of a hybrid model.

     

     

    KIA

    Kia EV4.jpgKia has three reveals planned which Kia says will include "two fully electric powertrains, and one offers a sporty and versatile approach in the compact car segment".  That "versatile approach to a compact car" is likely the wagon version of the Kia K4.  The EVs are expected to be the EV4 sedan and EV3 compact crossover that will bring more entries to the entry level EV market.

     

     

     

     

     

    Genesis

    Genesis-GV60-redesignGenesis has an off-site event where they may show the G90 Grand Coupe and Convertible concepts. However, while we've seen the refreshed Genesis GV60 in other markets, it hasn't officially made its North American debut, so we think there's a good chance we will see that too. The 2026 GV60 will sport a bigger battery, more range, faster charging speeds, and more power. The GV60 also upgrades the luxury with new shock-absorber designs and a new Active Sound Design with sound proofing to give occupants a smoother and quieter ride.

     

    Subaru

    a1e1f97e-851f-4033-8868-910c971b09e3.pngSubaru has two press conferences scheduled. We're expect a new SUV version of the legendary Subaru Outback, replacing the original wagon silhouette. Wagon buyers are a dwindling but fervent breed, so we expect a lot of buzz and gnashing of teeth over this one.  There could also be a new Wilderness trim, a higher spec package that Subaru offers on many models that increases off-road capabilities.

    The second reveal will be an all-new model called the Trailseeker. All we know about the Subaru Trailseeker is that it will be an SUV and it will be fully battery powered. On the EV front, we may also see a freshened version of the Soltara. The Soltara's platform-mate, the Toyota bZ4x received some updated styling and a bigger battery a few months ago, so it may be time for the Subaru Sister to get hers.

     

    Volkswagen

    https://imgr1.auto-motor-und-sport.de/VW-Tayron-X-SUV-China-169FullWidth-c18488de-1687764.jpgVolkswagen has a late-in-the-day press conference with very few details known just yet.  Rumors are circulating that it could be the U.S. version of the Tayron X Coupe currently sold only in China, a fastback "Crossover-Coupe" version of the Volkswagen Tiguan.  But with nothing at all coming from VW PR as of this writing, it is still anyone's guess.

     

     

     

     

    Toyota and Maserati also have conferences scheduled, but they will only be discussing current product and business updates. None of the U.S. domestic brands or European brands other than Volkswagen have press conferences scheduled, but there could be some off-site surprises. We will have more for you as we cover the show on Wednesday.

     

     

     

     

    • Agree 1
    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    G. David Felt

    Excited to see all the Korean options. I wonder if they could shock everyone with a Reveal of the Kia EV Pickup? 

    Supposedly based on their EV day held in Spain they did say that they will have a midsize EV pickup and are expecting to sell 90,000 a year.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    18 minutes ago, G. David Felt said:

    Excited to see all the Korean options. I wonder if they could shock everyone with a Reveal of the Kia EV Pickup? 

    Supposedly based on their EV day held in Spain they did say that they will have a midsize EV pickup and are expecting to sell 90,000 a year.

    Pretty sure no pickup for this show, but there’s several other shows this year

    • Agree 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    16 hours ago, G. David Felt said:

    Excited to see all the Korean options. I wonder if they could shock everyone with a Reveal of the Kia EV Pickup? 

    Supposedly based on their EV day held in Spain they did say that they will have a midsize EV pickup and are expecting to sell 90,000 a year.

    I can't imagine them moving 90k units in the US. That's roughly Chevy Colorado numbers. 

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    G. David Felt
    1 minute ago, ccap41 said:

    I can't imagine them moving 90k units in the US. That's roughly Chevy Colorado numbers. 

    I was surprised by it also, but Kia has stated that is the number they believe they will be able to sell here.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    Ford is selling about 150k Mavericks a year, or on pace maybe to get there this year.  If Kia comes out with a sub $30k pickup they will sell 90k of them easily.

     

    Also if VW would do a crossover coupe version of the Taos, and a crossover coupe Tiguan, sales would go up 11,000,000%.   Because if you have 5 crossovers that struggle to sell, don't make them better, just make a coupe version of the same piece of crap.

    • Haha 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    G. David Felt
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    Also if VW would do a crossover coupe version of the Taos, and a crossover coupe Tiguan, sales would go up 11,000,000%.   Because if you have 5 crossovers that struggle to sell, don't make them better, just make a coupe version of the same piece of crap.

    I disagree with the whole coupe thing. Coupe SUVs will not drive sales, right now they are dying on the vine and I am surprised even Genesis brought out a coupe and it is not selling.

    I back up that Coupes sell very little in that no one breaks out there sales, not even Genesis.

    https://carfigures.com/us-market-brand/genesis/gv80

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    18 hours ago, G. David Felt said:

    I was surprised by it also, but Kia has stated that is the number they believe they will be able to sell here.

    Wishful thinking.

    I'll have an update later, but Toyota announced two new GR models for NY.

    • Thanks 1
    • Agree 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×

  • google-news-icon.png



×
×
  • Create New...

Hey there, we noticed you're using an ad-blocker. We're a small site that is supported by ads or subscriptions. We rely on these to pay for server costs and vehicle reviews.  Please consider whitelisting us in your ad-blocker, or if you really like what you see, you can pick up one of our subscriptions for just $1.75 a month or $15 a year. It may not seem like a lot, but it goes a long way to help support real, honest content, that isn't generated by an AI bot.

See you out there.

Drew
Editor-in-Chief

I've whitelisted
Continue without support

Write what you are looking for and press enter or click the search icon to begin your search