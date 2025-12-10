Genesis G90 WINGBACK Concept Previews Magma Performance Wagon at LA Auto Show

In ten short years, Genesis has accomplished much in what has taken legacy brands decades, introducing diverse forms of the Genesis Magma performance line gives us the striking presence of the G90 WINGBACK Concept.

The G90 WINGBACK Concept is built on an unmodified G90 platform with its 126-inch wheelbase and 201-inch length, the Wingback Concept draws out new potential within a familiar platform. Signature Genesis design cues like the Crest Grille, Parabolic Line and the distinctive Two-Line headlamps are intensified, giving the concept an aggressive stance while maintaining an aristocratic demeanor.

According to Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke who drove the WINGBACK out for the reveal, he stated the following:



“At the moment there is, let’s say, a multiplication of SUVs. And this fast growth will create a saturation; this is when other typologies of cars are going to become attractive again. This is why I strongly believe in not having a typology monoculture.”

Donckerwolke went on to say the following about the G90 WINGBACK, the G90 WINGBACK features the Magma insignia on the front bumper, which is the start of a dynamic, wider body style with large lower air intakes and fender flares that house custom 22-inch wheels running low profile tires.

This continues as the WINGBACK carries the parabolic line front to back along the longer wheelbase, the G90 trunk replaced with a roofline that has been stretched to achieve a sleek grand tourer wagon silhouette. The rear tailgate hatch has dual spoilers which help with downward force on the rear wheels enhancing the performance-inspired functional look.

The G90 WINGBACK Concept is finished in a deep metallic green color, showing that Magma has gone outside of the Magma Orange color.

Donckerwolke stated: “Magma is much more than a color; it’s about showing what is possible when Korean innovation meets global ambition. It represents a distinct Korean vision of care, respect and balance. Magma does not shout; it invites, where most chase aggression and extremes, we seek balance. Magma is designed to be rewarding, not challenging; to complement the driver, not to intimidate them.”

The WINGBACK interior highlights the luxury with Magma DNA. A striking, green-colored Magma stitching and details throughout from seats to door trim all have complimenting touches reminding one of a luxury high performance auto. Power waiting to be unleashed as they stated much like Magma bubbling beneath the earths surface.

The duality of power and control wrapped in an elegant package is what the G90 WINGBACK shows in a concept auto. This concept embodies a decade's worth of innovation, acceleration for Genesis into the next chapter of their journey.

No further information has been given in regard to what type of engine is under the hood, some have speculated a tuned version of the existing twin turbo V6 engine. Others have stated that there appears to be enough room under the hood for a naturally aspirated or turbocharged V8.

The WINGBACK will travel the globe helping Genesis get customer input about the style and direction of the Magma lineup.