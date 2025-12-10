Jump to content
  • G. David Felt
    G. David Felt

    By G. David Felt

    Genesis G90 WINGBACK Concept Previews Magma Performance Wagon at LA Auto Show

      Genesis transforms the G90 into a sleek shooting brake concept with Magma performance DNA, 22-inch wheels, and mysterious powertrain. Customer feedback tour begins soon.

    In ten short years, Genesis has accomplished much in what has taken legacy brands decades, introducing diverse forms of the Genesis Magma performance line gives us the striking presence of the G90 WINGBACK Concept.G90 WINGBACK side profile

    The G90 WINGBACK Concept is built on an unmodified G90 platform with its 126-inch wheelbase and 201-inch length, the Wingback Concept draws out new potential within a familiar platform. Signature Genesis design cues like the Crest Grille, Parabolic Line and the distinctive Two-Line headlamps are intensified, giving the concept an aggressive stance while maintaining an aristocratic demeanor.

    According to Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke who drove the WINGBACK out for the reveal, he stated the following:

    “At the moment there is, let’s say, a multiplication of SUVs. And this fast growth will create a saturation; this is when other typologies of cars are going to become attractive again. This is why I strongly believe in not having a typology monoculture.”

    Donckerwolke went on to say the following about the G90 WINGBACK, the G90 WINGBACK features the Magma insignia on the front bumper, which is the start of a dynamic, wider body style with large lower air intakes and fender flares that house custom 22-inch wheels running low profile tires.

    This continues as the WINGBACK carries the parabolic line front to back along the longer wheelbase, the G90 trunk replaced with a roofline that has been stretched to achieve a sleek grand tourer wagon silhouette. The rear tailgate hatch has dual spoilers which help with downward force on the rear wheels enhancing the performance-inspired functional look.

    The G90 WINGBACK Concept is finished in a deep metallic green color, showing that Magma has gone outside of the Magma Orange color.

    Donckerwolke stated: “Magma is much more than a color; it’s about showing what is possible when Korean innovation meets global ambition. It represents a distinct Korean vision of care, respect and balance. Magma does not shout; it invites, where most chase aggression and extremes, we seek balance. Magma is designed to be rewarding, not challenging; to complement the driver, not to intimidate them.”

    G90 WINGBACK Driver Steering wheelThe WINGBACK interior highlights the luxury with Magma DNA. A striking, green-colored Magma stitching and details throughout from seats to door trim all have complimenting touches reminding one of a luxury high performance auto. Power waiting to be unleashed as they stated much like Magma bubbling beneath the earths surface.

    The duality of power and control wrapped in an elegant package is what the G90 WINGBACK shows in a concept auto. This concept embodies a decade's worth of innovation, acceleration for Genesis into the next chapter of their journey.

    No further information has been given in regard to what type of engine is under the hood, some have speculated a tuned version of the existing twin turbo V6 engine. Others have stated that there appears to be enough room under the hood for a naturally aspirated or turbocharged V8.

    The WINGBACK will travel the globe helping Genesis get customer input about the style and direction of the Magma lineup.

     

    oldshurst442

    I like this one even more than the CTS V  wagon

    With that colour scheme of this year 2025. 

    2025 Audi RS 6 Avant GT builds off racing heritage - Automotive News

    Instantly collectible: 2025 Audi RS 6 Avant GT, a 621-horsepower tribute to an IMSA racing legend - Audi Newsroom

    Tested: 2025 Audi RS6 GT - Full review, price & features | Autocar

     

    Audi RS6 Avant GT Pricing Is Ludicrous | The Truth About Cars

     

    The 2026 I believe has a refreshed face.  Keeps its V8.   But is a hybrid?  Anyway, I love this wagon and I will probably love it still for 2026. 

    G. David Felt
    oldshurst442 said:

    I like this one even more than the CTS V  wagon

    With that colour scheme of this year 2025. 

    2025 Audi RS 6 Avant GT builds off racing heritage - Automotive News

    Instantly collectible: 2025 Audi RS 6 Avant GT, a 621-horsepower tribute to an IMSA racing legend - Audi Newsroom

    Tested: 2025 Audi RS6 GT - Full review, price & features | Autocar

     

    Audi RS6 Avant GT Pricing Is Ludicrous | The Truth About Cars

     

    The 2026 I believe has a refreshed face.  Keeps its V8.   But is a hybrid?  Anyway, I love this wagon and I will probably love it still for 2026. 

    Nice, but the Genesis has more Style and a serious performance look that trumps both the Cadillac and the Audi wagons imho.

    oldshurst442
    G. David Felt said:

    Nice, but the Genesis has more Style and a serious performance look that trumps both the Cadillac and the Audi wagons imho.

    I like the fact that the G90 Wingback has a loooooong ass wheelbase.   

    And this is why it has that loooooong ass wheelbase:

    All-New 2022 Genesis G90 | First Look, Exterior & Interior | Korean S-Class

     

    Which is fantastic.  But Im not ready to be chauffeured just yet. Maybe when I hit my 60s.  But...looooooong ass wheelbase cars do ride much smoother though. And I like that too.  But my heart belongs to the German...for now. 

    G. David Felt
    oldshurst442 said:

    I like the fact that the G90 Wingback has a loooooong ass wheelbase.   

    And this is why it has that loooooong ass wheelbase:

    All-New 2022 Genesis G90 | First Look, Exterior & Interior | Korean S-Class

     

    Which is fantastic.  But Im not ready to be chauffeured just yet. Maybe when I hit my 60s.  But...looooooong ass wheelbase cars do ride much smoother though. And I like that too.  But my heart belongs to the German...for now. 

    Long Ass Wheelbase is what I love about my Escalade and the EV9, smooth ride.

    Drew Dowdell
    oldshurst442 said:

    I like this one even more than the CTS V  wagon

    With that colour scheme of this year 2025. 

    2025 Audi RS 6 Avant GT builds off racing heritage - Automotive News

    Instantly collectible: 2025 Audi RS 6 Avant GT, a 621-horsepower tribute to an IMSA racing legend - Audi Newsroom

    Tested: 2025 Audi RS6 GT - Full review, price & features | Autocar

     

    Audi RS6 Avant GT Pricing Is Ludicrous | The Truth About Cars

     

    The 2026 I believe has a refreshed face.  Keeps its V8.   But is a hybrid?  Anyway, I love this wagon and I will probably love it still for 2026. 

    Call me old fashioned, but as much as I like two-tone exteriors, I don't like all those colors and stripes.  Looks like a basketball shoe.

    oldshurst442
    Drew Dowdell said:

    Call me old fashioned, but as much as I like two-tone exteriors, I don't like all those colors and stripes.  Looks like a basketball shoe.

    Yeah...it has funky designs on it. 

    I like the designs on it because I like muscle cars. Classic or modern muscle cars have got all kinds of boy racer features on them.  Racing stripes.  Decals in forms of hockey sticks or stripes going alongside the sides of the car.  Fender flares. Wings and/or spoilers and 'aerodynamic' extended body panels...

    An Audi A6 is kinda like a muscle car.   This particular one plays the part with the  V8 engine under the hood of its mid-sized body.  And...its a homologation trimmed car. With the aforementioned spoilers and wings and its homologation racing stripes and colours schemes on its lower body panel 'aerodynamic' bits.  

    Its childish and immature and I LOVE it!!!  

    Its kinda spiritual torch bearer to these:

    1969 Oldsmobile Hurst Olds | Orlando Classic Cars

    Pristine 1969 Oldsmobile Hurst 442 Heads To Auction - GM Authority

     

    Obviously the Audi is a wagon... but you get the idea. 

    Drew Dowdell
    oldshurst442 said:

    Yeah...it has funky designs on it. 

    I like the designs on it because I like muscle cars. Classic or modern muscle cars have got all kinds of boy racer features on them.  Racing stripes.  Decals in forms of hockey sticks or stripes going alongside the sides of the car.  Fender flares. Wings and/or spoilers and 'aerodynamic' extended body panels...

    An Audi A6 is kinda like a muscle car.   This particular one plays the part with the  V8 engine under the hood of its mid-sized body.  And...its a homologation trimmed car. With the aforementioned spoilers and wings and its homologation racing stripes and colours schemes on its lower body panel 'aerodynamic' bits.  

    Its childish and immature and I LOVE it!!!  

    Its kinda spiritual torch bearer to these:

    1969 Oldsmobile Hurst Olds | Orlando Classic Cars

    Pristine 1969 Oldsmobile Hurst 442 Heads To Auction - GM Authority

     

    Obviously the Audi is a wagon... but you get the idea. 

    yeah, but I could totally get into one of those as a wagon.

     

    1969-Oldsmobile-Vista-Cruiser-custom-OldsHurst-inspired.jpg

    (minus the silly wing and hood scoops)

    Robert Hall
    Drew Dowdell said:

    Call me old fashioned, but as much as I like two-tone exteriors, I don't like all those colors and stripes.  Looks like a basketball shoe.

    It's too garish visually, IMO.  The RS6 in a solid blue looks much better to me..

     

    2022_audi_rs6-avant_005_audi-rs6avant_exterior_20250625-52453.jpg.webp

    oldshurst442
    Drew Dowdell said:

    (minus the silly wing and hood scoops)

    The wing is just dumb.  The hood scoops are functional. Ram air.  

     

    Robert Hall said:

    It's too garish visually, IMO.  The RS6 in a solid blue looks much better to me..

    Yes. The normal RS6 is a better choice. I sometimes prefer the more 'look at me' versions when it comes to muscle cars.  

    The Volvo you posted is another great looker!!!  If there was an optional visual enhancing package/trim on it, Id probably prefer that. 

    Like this one

    i want a volvo 850r wagon as my first car but people on forums told me that it's not good as a first car and i'll spend way too much on fixing

    No Reserve: 1996 Volvo 850R Wagon for sale on BaT Auctions - sold for $26,250 on March 26, 2024 (Lot #141,081) | Bring a Trailer

    over the standard Volvo 850 station wagon. (just talking about exterior looks. Not engine choices. Obviously the more powerful engines are preferred for me) 

    G. David Felt said:

    1970 Oldsmobile 442 Vista Cruiser Station Wagon

    1970 Oldsmobile 442 Vista Cruiser Station Wagon Stock Photo - Download Image Now - Oldsmobile ...

     Functional hood scoops!!! 

     

    G. David Felt

    deepimg gave me this modern update on the 442 wagon.

    442_Vista_Cruiser.png

    Then I asked it to create 442 version based on the 1992 olds vista cruiser wagon and I got this.

    deepimg-1765488758073.png

    Then I asked it to create an Electric vehicle version based on the 442 Vista Cruiser wagon and got this which I really like.

    deepimg-1765488927664.png

    oldshurst442
    Drew Dowdell said:

    They may be functional, but they still look silly. The ones on the one @G. David Felt posted look better.

    Sure.

    if I remember correctly with the story of those  scoops is that when the Hurst/Oldsmobile collaboration was made and the decision to utilise the 455 for the Hurst editions (the regular 1969 442 had a 400 c.u.), Hurst wanted to change it up and use Ram Air ducts from on top and was a quick job to those scoops.  The 1969 442 ram air set up  draws air from the bottom. 

    Pick of the Day: 1969 Oldsmobile 4-4-2 W30 | ClassicCars.com Journal

     

    When 1970 came around, Oldsmobile wanted to use that 455 outright and not weasel it through Hurst collabs and also had the time to finesse elegant hood scoops.

    3 Oldsmobiles from the brand's youthful, exuberant heyday - Hagerty Media

     

    The 1969 hood scoops are fibreglass if I remember correctly but the entirety of the 1970 hood is fibreglass. 

    But yeah...goofy looking.  I dont mind them either way. 

    And becomes a bigger part of the muscle car appeal for me. 

    surreal1272
    G. David Felt said:

    Nice, but the Genesis has more Style and a serious performance look that trumps both the Cadillac and the Audi wagons imho.

    Good grief. Being that the CTS wagon was last made in 2014, this Genesis had better trump it lol. "Style" is a relative term anyway.

     

    That aside, I want it. I still want the CTS-V Wagon as well.

