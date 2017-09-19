No N Treatment for Genesis Models

The head of Genesis, Manfred Fitzgerald reiterated that the brand would not be getting N performance models.

“I don’t think so right now,” he said to Motoring at the unveiling of the G70.

We first reported that Genesis wasn't going to get any N models back in May.

Fitzgerald's reasoning as to why Genesis will not see any N models is interesting, to say the least. He sees electrification as the equalizer on performance, making high-performance variants kind of moot as they might not be faster than the standard models.

“Performance will not be on the same forefront of differentiator as it is today for ICEs [internal combustion engines]. Everybody is capable of doing an electric motor and putting it in a car, so the performance values will almost be the same. Nobody’s going to be interested in ‘A’ or ‘B’, so I think that will come down to a level playing field," said Fitzgerald.

“If you look at the performance value of an electric vehicle today, there are a lot of ICEs that really struggle to keep up with that.”

The countless videos of Model S sedans smoking performance vehicles on the dragstrip attest to this train of thought.

But many will argue that outright performance is only one part of high-performance models. There is also the character, handling, and heritage these models have. Fitzgerald acknowledges this, but he sees a change incoming. One where tech and environmental concerns take the spotlight.

“I grew up in that era… that was all right at the that time. I’m just looking forward to the future and I just don’t believe that that will still have the same power and same meaning as it did back then.”

Genesis is working on two dedicated platforms for electric vehicles that are expected to debut in 2021 or 2022.

Source: Motoring