Hyundai's N Division Plans A Fast Crossover, Genesis Models Off the Table

Even though Hyundai's N performance division hasn't launched their first vehicle yet, the i30 N (what we will know as the Elantra GT), they are already planning future models.

Speaking with Australia's Drive, the Head of N Albert Biermann revealed there are plans for to build N variants of the next-generation Veloster, B-Segment car, and even a crossover.

We started with the [i30] C segment and the Fastback [coupe] will follow and we are already working on some other concepts for the B segment [Accent] and SUV also. Right now we are open," said Biermann.

"The fun-to-drive element is not limited to the size and segment of the car; you can create fun cars in every segment."

The SUV in question is the Tucson which makes kind of sense as it is the smallest one in Hyundai's lineup. Biermann also hinted that the upcoming Kona subcompact crossover could get an N version.

What will not happen is any N version of Genesis models according to Biermann. This is a surprising reversal from last year as Biermann said that Genesis vehicles were in the plans for N in the next five years. No reason was given as to why.

Source: Drive.com.au