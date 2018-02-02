2019 GMC Sierra To Debut On March 1st

It won't be too long before GMC reveals its counterpart to the brand new 2019 Chevrolet Silverado. Automotive News reporting that GMC will be holding an event on March 1st in Detroit to reveal the 2019 Sierra.

Expectations are that the Sierra will be differentiated from its Silverado sibling. Previous spy shots seem to indicate this with a different front end treatment on the Sierra. There is talk that the Sierra will also get some changes for the interior.

The 2019 Sierra specs will likely match up to the Silverado with a longer wheelbase, weighing up to 450 pounds less than the outgoing model, spacious cargo bed, and an available power tailgate. Six powertrain combinations, including a 3.0L Duramax turbodiesel inline-six, and 5.3 and 6.2L V8 engines.

