  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    2019 GMC Sierra To Debut On March 1st

    Mark your calendars! 

    It won't be too long before GMC reveals its counterpart to the brand new 2019 Chevrolet Silverado. Automotive News reporting that GMC will be holding an event on March 1st in Detroit to reveal the 2019 Sierra. 

    Expectations are that the Sierra will be differentiated from its Silverado sibling. Previous spy shots seem to indicate this with a different front end treatment on the Sierra. There is talk that the Sierra will also get some changes for the interior.

    The 2019 Sierra specs will likely match up to the Silverado with a longer wheelbase, weighing up to 450 pounds less than the outgoing model, spacious cargo bed, and an available power tailgate. Six powertrain combinations, including a 3.0L Duramax turbodiesel inline-six, and 5.3 and 6.2L V8 engines.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)


    ccap41
    5 minutes ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    I also wonder..with the pickups new for '19, will the SUVs (Tahoe/Suburban/Yukon/Escalade) be new for '20?  Haven't seen anything about them yet...

    I did hear the Escalade will be new in 2020 so I guess they all will be. It would only make sense. 

    I'm curious how all of them will incorporate the front fender vents for improved aero efficiency. They can't all look the same for that make vehicles but if that's what it is, that's what it is. 

    I'm so damn curious about this 3.0 inline six diesel. I can't wait to read about that and the new Ford baby Powerstroke. 

    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    6 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    I did hear the Escalade will be new in 2020 so I guess they all will be. It would only make sense. 

    I'm curious how all of them will incorporate the front fender vents for improved aero efficiency. They can't all look the same for that make vehicles but if that's what it is, that's what it is. 

     

    I would assume they would be chrome with LEDs on the Escalade...

