GMC Sierra Denali EV Truck is set to be revealed on October 20th, 2022, @ 5pm EST here in the U.S. and to wet our appetites, they gave us the following:

Meet The First-Ever GMC Sierra EV: Electric Truck

Will be interesting to see the truck and hopefully some actual details on everything from the Powertrain to mileage, options, etc.