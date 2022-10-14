GMC Sierra Denali EV Truck is set to be revealed on October 20th, 2022, @ 5pm EST here in the U.S. and to wet our appetites, they gave us the following:
They also have it on their Instagram account:
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CjtCpdgDPKb/
GMC - GMC (@gmc) • Instagram photos and videos
Meet The First-Ever GMC Sierra EV: Electric Truck
Will be interesting to see the truck and hopefully some actual details on everything from the Powertrain to mileage, options, etc.
