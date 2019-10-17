Jump to content


      As part of General Motors' tentative agreement with the United Auto Workers, there is a planned $3 billion investment into the Detroit-Hamtramck plant to make electric trucks, SUVs, and vans. The program, called BT1 is part of a larger $7.7 billion investment in GM's plants over the next four years. 
      The BT1 program includes an electric truck for GMC and an electric SUV for Cadillac for the 2023 model year. But before that happens, in 2021 a low volume BT1 pickup will start production under a different brand while a performance truck follows in 2022, and then an electric SUV in 2023.  Rumor has it that these low volume BT1 vehicles could be sold under the Hummer brand, not used since 2010, but that decision has not been finalized.
      If GM did bring the Hummer brand back as an EV brand, it would have instant name brand recognition and a leg up on rival startup Rivian who has a truck due out in 2020. GM would not need to spend as much money to market the brand.
      The vehicles on the new BT1 platform would use a "skateboard" architecture that bundles the batteries and electric motor together. The architecture is highly flexible allowing GM to build vehicles in front, rear, or all-wheel drive configurations. 

      QUARTER 3 (CALENDAR YEAR-TO-DATE) JANUARY - SEPTEMBER   2019 2018 %Change Volume   2019 2018 %Change Volume   Cascada 400 1,101 -63.7   2,458 3,393 -27.6   Enclave 13,274 12,807 3.6   41,013 35,227 16.4   Encore 25,008 21,112 18.5   73,905 69,747 6.0   Envision 8,088 5,803 39.4   24,849 22,617 9.9   LaCrosse 1,389 2,290 -39.3   6,778 13,409 -49.5   Regal 2,456 2,793 -12.1   8,849 11,008 -19.6   Buick Total 50,615 45,911 10.2   157,855 155,606 1.4   ATS 158 2,281 -93.1   1,051 10,028 -89.5   CT6 1,625 2,376 -31.6   5,675 7,270 -21.9   CTS 1,128 3,695 -69.5   5,999 8,777 -31.7   Escalade 10,284 9,533 7.9   26,535 27,299 -2.8   XT4 8,986 212 ***.*   23,092 212 ***.*   XT5 12,315 15,093 -18.4   38,711 46,983 -17.6   XT6 4,316 0 ***.*   4,390 0 ***.*   XTS 1,149 4,101 -72.0   10,242 12,664 -19.1   Cadillac Total 39,961 37,291 7.2   115,695 113,240 2.2   Blazer 20,312 0 ***.*   35,107 0 ***.*   Bolt EV 4,830 3,949 22.3   13,111 11,807 11.0   Camaro 12,275 14,448 -15.0   36,791 39,828 -7.6   Colorado 31,657 34,963 -9.5   96,820 104,838 -7.6   Corvette 4,766 4,639 2.7   14,497 14,881 -2.6   Cruze 5,799 31,971 -81.9   45,276 109,662 -58.7   Equinox 79,799 78,014 2.3   253,956 234,379 8.4   Express 22,062 17,509 26.0   60,805 58,696 3.6   Impala 9,638 16,290 -40.8   35,433 43,952 -19.4   LCF 1,358 584 132.5   3,222 1,870 72.3   Malibu 32,432 31,041 4.5   97,603 107,458 -9.2   Silverado HD 34,212 31,939 7.1   95,249 108,410 -12.1   Silverado LD 119,641 101,390 18.0   314,067 315,993 -0.6   Silverado MD 1,629 0 ***.*   2,943 0 ***.*   Sonic 2,148 7,283 -70.5   10,632 17,848 -40.4   Spark 6,616 7,029 -5.9   20,265 18,428 10.0   Suburban 12,391 15,572 -20.4   41,686 45,433 -8.2   Tahoe 26,308 28,951 -9.1   80,103 79,474 0.8   Traverse 41,116 32,908 24.9   113,491 106,998 6.1   Trax 37,407 20,549 82.0   83,777 67,538 24.0   Volt 874 5,429 -83.9   4,540 13,243 -65.7   Chevrolet Total 507,273 485,019 4.6   1,459,521 1,504,038 -3.0   Acadia 20,338 13,485 50.8   79,958 63,493 25.9   Canyon 7,437 8,425 -11.7   26,300 25,273 4.1   Savana 5,021 4,815 4.3   21,090 16,779 25.7   Sierra HD 18,455 16,817 9.7   41,643 43,839 -5.0   Sierra LD 47,743 34,551 38.2   121,958 108,403 12.5   Terrain 23,058 27,428 -15.9   73,410 82,719 -11.3   Yukon 18,737 20,896 -10.3   53,707 55,418 -3.1   GMC Total 140,789 126,417 11.4   418,066 395,924 5.6   GM Vehicle Total* 738,638 694,638 6.3   2,151,137 2,168,808 -0.8                     76 selling days for the third quarter this year and 76 for same quarter last year.    

