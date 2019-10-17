The UAW has been striking against General Motors for 31 days, the longest work stoppage since the 1970s. Now news comes that GM and the Union have reached a tentative agreement and the union council will vote today on whether to end the walkout of 46,000 workers or wait until the agreement is ratified by union members. The Union and GM plan to discuss the deal after the vote has taken place.
We will update this article as more news comes.
Update 1:20 pm:
- Healthcare remains as-is.
- Temporary employees have a path to full employment
- All current hourly workers will receive raises to at least $32.32 by the end of the contract term
- Wages subject to increases of 3% a year
- New hires reach full pay in 4-years instead of the current 8-years
- $11,000 signing bonus for full-time hourly workers
- Detroit-Hamtramck (Cadillac CT6, Chevrolet Impala) remains open.
- Lordstown and two transmission plants in Maryland and Michigan remain closed.
- Employees from closed plants can retire early or opt for a $75,000 buyout.
- Workers who retire early will receive a $60,000 bonus and start collecting pension in January or February.
