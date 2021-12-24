GM's All-Electric Future Begins with Off-Road SuperTruck, Commercial Delivery EV, Strategic Collaboration and Broad Application of Electric Connect and Cruise eCrate packages Powered by Ultium Platform Components!

Ultium Platform is the dedicated EV architecture and propulsion system at the foundation of GM's all-electric future, giving the company the capability to not only build retail and commercial portfolio of products, but leverage the technology to expand into non-automotive applications business.

GM has planned 30 all-new EVs to be released globally through 2025, two-thirds of which will be available in the North America Market. Ultium will be the key driver of GM's expansion and next phase of growth. This era begins today as General Motors moves forward with deliveries just before Xmas of GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 Pickups and BrightDrop EV600 Vehicles which both run on the Ultium Platform.

FedEx took delivery of the first shipment of a 500-unit purchase for use in North America.

The Ultium Platform will:

Enable GM to make nearly every type of vehicle – across its different brands and up and down the portfolio – by building everything from affordable, high-volume crossovers and passenger cars to full-size pickups and SUVs, performance, and commercial vehicles.

Feature competitive range, performance and overall customer-friendly integration of components compared to designs that retrofit electric propulsion systems to existing internal combustion vehicle frameworks.

Greatly reduce proliferation of parts combinations used in today’s internal combustion lineups, helping enhance EV profitability.

Enable mobility beyond GM’s own portfolio through third-party licensing of its EV technology, co-development agreements and partnerships.

Per GM's press release:

Ultium Ship-To-Commerce

Factory ZERO in Detroit and Hamtramck, Michigan, will assemble multiple Ultium-based vehicles, including the fully autonomous Cruise Origin1 purpose-built for driverless ride hail and delivery, the GMC HUMMER EV Pickup and SUV2, the Chevrolet Silverado EV3 and the recently announced GMC electric Sierra Denali4.

GM continues to expand and reimagine its manufacturing and development footprint, bringing together high-scale vehicle production expertise established over more than a century and passion to become a leading technology company.

More than $4 billion has been invested specifically in EV production and another nearly $5 billion has been spent on battery cell manufacturing targeting at least 140 gigawatt hours of cell-making capacity in the U.S.

GM’s next Ultium-based vehicle, the Cadillac LYRIQ, is expected to launch as scheduled in the first half of 2022 and will be assembled in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

GM is guided by a vision of a world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion. Electrification components applied to EV conversion projects, commercial equipment, marine applications, trains and more allowing GM's technology platform to expand beyond its core portfolio of autos and drive growth in new business models.

GM in collaboration with Textron Ground Support, using the Ultium Platform has built a new emission free line of baggage tractors, cargo tractors and belt loaders for use globally.

GM has release the following info in regards to their initial EV components business use:

Chevy Performance and Aftermarket: The upcoming Electric Connect and Cruise eCrate Package represents an exciting opportunity for GM to extend EV technology to the aftermarket, enabling customers to work with qualified installers through GM’s electric specialty vehicle modifier (eSVM) program who have been properly trained to replace a vehicle’s traditional internal combustion engine with a fully electric propulsion system. GM’s demonstrated proof-of-concept electric conversion vehicles include the E-10 pickup, K-5 Blazer-E, eCOPO Camaro, and Project X built in collaboration with Cagnazzi Racing’s eCrate Solutions Group. Now, an electrified 1972 El Camino SS, developed with Lingenfelter Performance Engineering in Brighton, Michigan, represents the first independent installation of the concept eCrate package, and boldly ushers in the next generation of EV components from Chevrolet Performance as the program prepares to launch in 2022.

GM Powered Solutions: GM Powered Solutions will begin introducing tailored electric component sets and will leverage the resources of GM’s Powered Solutions team to actively identify opportunities that could benefit from electrification and will work to strategically integrate the latest EV technology into custom applications. This effort will extend the company’s commitment to an all-electric future through its current GM Marine, On-Highway, Off-Highway and Industrial segments and help enable additional enterprises to reach their own emissions targets utilizing GM EV components and systems. Additional information about GM Powered Solutions is available here.

Ground Support Equipment: In a strategic collaboration with Textron Ground Support Equipment Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, GM will provide EV components to electrify Textron GSE's TUG™ line of baggage tractors, cargo tractors and belt loaders. GM will provide technology to Powertrain Control Solutions, which will integrate the components into lithium-ion electric powertrains for TUG equipment, assisting in the electrification of ground support equipment for use in airports globally.

Marine Propulsion: In addition to supporting existing GM Marine customers, GM's strategic investment in Seattle-based electric watercraft company Pure Watercraft represents an opportunity to bring EV technology to the marine industry and help preserve enjoyment of the outdoors for future generations. Together, the two companies will develop and commercialize battery electric watercraft to accelerate the transition to electric mobility.

Electrification components are part of GM’s effort to extend the performance and benefits of zero-emissions technology to new industries and serve as a natural extension of GM’s growth strategy.

Additional extensions include:

GM’s HYDROTEC fuel cell commitments and co-development agreements

Ultium Platform applications and co-development agreements

Ultium Charge 360

BrightDrop

Ultifi software platform

Leveraging over 100 years of engineering and manufacturing expertise, GM intends to apply the learnings from one component set to the development of others, resulting in a larger portfolio of product offerings across a far-reaching set of applications.

