Honda Planning A New Dedicated Hybrid For 2018

While the big story for Honda at the Detroit Auto show was the 2018 Odyssey minivan, there was another announcement that was left as a footnote. For 2018, Honda will introduce a new dedicated hybrid model.
This is part of Honda’s overall electrification strategy, where it plans half of its new vehicle reveals within the next years will have some sort of electric-drive technology. By 2030, the automaker hopes two-thirds of their vehicle sales from electrified vehicles.
Not many details were released on the new hybrid model except that it would be “two-motor hybrid system.”
Honda also announced that the two-motor hybrid system would appear on its light-truck lineup. Possible candidates include the CR-V, Odyssey, and Pilot.
Source: Honda
Honda Adds All-New Dedicated Hybrid Model to Growing Electrified Lineup
Jan 9, 2017 - DETROIT
- New hybrid model will be made in America and launch in 2018
- Two-motor hybrid system to be applied to light truck lineup
- More than half of all new models launching in next two years will be electrified vehicles
Honda today announced a new dedicated hybrid model that will be made in America and launch nationwide in 2018, as part of the Honda Electrification Initiative, which will expand the company's portfolio of electrified vehicles. Honda also announced it will expand the use of its innovative two-motor hybrid powertrain from passenger cars to its light truck lineup in the future.
"Half of the all-new models Honda will launch in the United States in the coming two years will be electrified vehicles," said Takahiro Hachigo, President & CEO of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. "In the long term, electrified vehicles are key to the future of carbon-free mobility."
Honda set a global target for two-thirds of all sales to come from electrified models by 2030 and to halve its total company CO2 emissions from 2000 levels by 2050.
The new, dedicated hybrid vehicle will utilize Honda's innovative two-motor hybrid system, which is currently deployed in the 49 mpg Accord Hybrid, the most fuel-efficient midsize sedan in America. The new model will be produced at an existing plant in the United States. Additional details on the vehicle and its manufacturing will be announced closer to launch.
In December 2016, Honda began the launch of its new Clarity series of electrified vehicles, starting with the Clarity Fuel Cell. The Clarity Fuel Cell is available through select California Honda dealers and boasts the highest range of any zero-emissions vehicle in America with its 366-mile EPA range rating.1 This year, Honda will launch the Clarity Electric and the Clarity Plug-In Hybrid, as the two remaining models in its Clarity series of premium midsize electrified vehicles.
