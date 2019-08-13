Honda Upgrades Odyssey to a 10-speed

The minivan is not quite dead yet and the Honda Odyssey, one of the five remaining minivans still in production, is entering its 25th year on the market. Since its launch in 1995, the Odyssey has sold more than 2.7 million units. Honda is quick to point out that most of these are retail sales and not fleet. The Odyssey has been the number one retail seller in the segment for 9 years running.

For 2020, all Odysseys will be upgraded to a new 10-speed automatic transmission. This is mated to the existing 280 horsepower 3.5 liter V6 driving the front wheels.

Also for 2020, Honda is offering a $1500 25th Anniversary package that includes a chrome roof rack, body side moldings, chrome rear bumper protector, extra 25th Anniversary badges, illuminated sill plates, and for an additional $1,300, special 19-inch wheels.

The Honda Odyssey is built in Honda's Lincoln Alabama manufacturing plant alongside the Pilot, Passport, and Ridgeline.