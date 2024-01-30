Honda Will Upgrade your 2018-2022 Accord to Wireless CarPlay / Android Auto

Honda has announced that it will offer a software update to 2018 - 2022 Honda Accords to enable wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to vehicles originally equipped with the wired-only version of the mirroring softwares. This is part of a company-wide initiative to add value to prior model-year Hondas and extend the lifetime of their vehicles.

The upgrade must be performed at a dealership and costs $112 plus dealership labor charges. Owners who purchased their car through Honda's certified pre-owned program are eligible for the upgrade at no additional charge.

Roughly 631,000 Honda Accords in the U.S. are eligible for this upgrade.