  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Honda Will Upgrade your 2018-2022 Accord to Wireless CarPlay / Android Auto

      Honda is offering an update to prior year Accords to add wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as part of a sustainability effort.

    Honda has announced that it will offer a software update to 2018 - 2022 Honda Accords to enable wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to vehicles originally equipped with the wired-only version of the mirroring softwares. This is part of a company-wide initiative to add value to prior model-year Hondas and extend the lifetime of their vehicles.

    2018 Honda Accord Sport 2.0T

    The upgrade must be performed at a dealership and costs $112 plus dealership labor charges.  Owners who purchased their car through Honda's certified pre-owned program are eligible for the upgrade at no additional charge.

    Roughly 631,000 Honda Accords in the U.S. are eligible for this upgrade.

    David

    This is awesome and will drive Honda Loyalty as that cost is cheap in comparison to a new head unit. Smart of Honda to do this. I hope more OEMs offer this type of upgrade.

