Hyundai, Are they entering the U.S. Truck Market?

The year was 2015, the Santa Cruz concept pickup was shown off at the LA auto show sporting a turbo diesel with 190 hp and 300 lb-ft of torque. Excitement was strong for Hyundai to bring a mid-size pickup to market. Yet folks' excitement started to wane when no truck came out in the preceding few years. It took Hyundai till 2021 to finally bring out an all-new Santa Cruz pickup.

Now there are rumors of Hyundai bringing out an electric pickup. This has been confirmed based on two independent trademark filings.

First was a filing for IONIQ T10 on December 27th, 2023 and confirmed by the governments trademark office on February 1st, 2024.

Now we have discovered an additional filing that was also done on December 27th, 2023 for an IONIQ T7 that was confirmed on February 9th 2024.

In looking at these details, it appears that these have been filed as follows:

Automobiles; electric cars; parts and accessories for automobiles; hybrid cars; dump cars; buses; passenger cars; passenger cars for more than seven passengers; trucks; lorries; sports utility vehicles; motors for land vehicles; motorcycles

Hyundai has an all-new e-LCV or Light Commercial Vehicle electric platform that they just recently signed an agreement with European based IVECO Group for building 1/2 ton to one-ton electric delivery vans.

Hyundai has stated that the e-LCV platform could also be used for a large assortment of EVs including trucks.

Hyundai went on a registration spree in summer of 2020 for IONIQ 1 to IONIQ 10 registering these 10 numbers and having it all confirmed as registered names by August 2021. The filings for two T-numbered IONIQ would tend to imply that a mid-size and full-size pickup truck could be headed to the North American Market. Recently Hyundai also registered these same two trademark names in Australia, we would also not be surprised if they were also registered in the European Union.

So then could this be the future Hyundai Family of Trucks?

Based on Hyundai's current EV motors, having a RWD truck with 300 to 500 horsepower or AWD with 600 to 1,000 horsepower is not too farfetched.

What do you the reader think? Is Hyundai capable of entering the pickup truck market in both mid-size and full-size electrified trucks?