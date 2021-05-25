Hyundai IONIQ 5 To Disrupt EV Market and Teams with Electrify America!

The start of anything is always a challenge, so it comes as no surprise that a company that has been disruptive from the start with extreme auto warranties decides to not hold back when it comes to the next technology change in the auto industry. Hyundai has released full details of their all-new IONIQ 5 BEV CUV with the goal of disrupting the industry from the start of what people expect from an electric auto.

Today many talk about re-charging times and range as the two biggest concerns with electrification of auto's. Hyundai has chosen to disrupt the EV market by not only ensuring that there is plenty of range in their first EV auto but also ensuring you have ultra-fast charging and vehicle-to-load power capability to name a few. Let's look at the list of features the IONIQ 5 will have as it goes on sale later this year for 2021 starting in a total of 15 states California, Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, (10 ZEV states), plus Texas, Florida, Illinois, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Arizona, with a broad national rollout for sale in 2022.

Ioniq 5 details list:

Ultra-fast 800-volt multi-charging (10 to 80 percent in 18 minutes)

Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function can power small appliances, devices and even charge other EVs

Driving range target of 300 miles

New E-GMP platform improves performance, enhances driving dynamics and optimizes interior volume (spaciousness of a large car in a compact CUV)

Eco-friendly materials and nature-inspired colors at many touchpoints

In-car payment system puts your wallet on wheels

IONIQ 5 customers will receive unlimited 30-minute charging sessions for two years on Electrify America’s growing network of chargers

IONIQ 5 is the first model in Hyundai’s new family of IONIQ electric vehicles

Extended 118.1-inch wheelbase - IONIQ 5 has the longest wheelbase in Hyundai’s U.S. product lineup

Cutting-edge Parametic Pixel LED lighting elements

Eye-catching V-shaped front bumper incorporates distinctive daytime running lamps (DRLs)

Flush door handles provide clean surface styling and enhanced aerodynamics

Front and rear forms merge together at the doors, another example of Hyundai’s ‘Parametric Dynamics’ design

Strong C-pillar shape, inspired by the ‘45’ EV concept, gives IONIQ 5 a commanding presence

Large 20-inch areo-optimized wheels echo the Parametric Pixel design theme and complete IONIQ 5’s perfected proportions, optimized for Hyundai’s E-GMP platform

In auto payment system Find and pay for EV charging Order and pay for food / coffee to go Find, reserve and pay for parking

Hyundai Bluelink Remote Profile Management stores selected vehicle settings in the Bluelink cloud, with the ability to remotely update and push back to the vehicle, personalized to driver preferences.

Remote Start Enhancements offer remote seat heating and ventilation functions as well as preloads of individual driver settings for seating position.

Vehicle Status Notifications inform customers if the vehicle is left with doors unlocked or windows open.

POI Send to Car Now with Waypoints is an ability to add up to three-way points to be delivered to the vehicle together and automatically set order of destinations.

Maintenance Alert Enhancement tracks maintenance intervals in the multimedia system, with ability to reset.



Hyundai Motor Groups plan is to introduce 23 BEV models, selling 1 million BEV units worldwide by 2025. IONIQ 5 has been introduced with a pre-reservation program for early purchase with special benefits for this BEV that goes on sale fall of 2021.

Hyundai president and CEO of Hyundai America states the following: “Once behind the steering wheel, they are going to be shocked by the range, power, comfort, interior space and advanced technology. Owning one is going to be a new experience and lifestyle that only the IONIQ brand can provide.”

Hyundai believes that the IONIQ 5 while being sleek and sophisticated is their first auto that connects the past, present and future. From the flush door handles and clean flowing surface of the outside of the auto to the ease of use and open interior. Merging form and function together is part of the Hyundai's Parametric Dynamic design.

At launch customers will have six exterior colors to choose from, this includes five nature-inspired hues exclusive to the Ioniq 5. Color choices are Phantom Black Pearl, Cyber Gray Metallic, Atlas White, Digital Teal (Green Pearl), Lucid Blue Pearl, Shooting Star (Grey Matte). Interior will have three color options, Obsidian Black Monotone, Dark Pebble Gray/Dove Gray, and Dark Teal / Dove Gray.

Choice is an important part of the Ioniq 5 launch and while North America will have the single standard 77.4 kWh battery pack, this will be mated to either the AWD setup that combines a 74 kW front motor with a 165 kW rear motor for a total of 320 hp and 446 ft-lbs of torque. In RWD configuration you will have 225 HP and 258 lb-ft of torque.

Single motor will have the targeted 300 miles on a full charge and AWD is targeted at 269 miles for SE & SEL models with 244 miles for the top-of-th-line Limited edition. All configurations will have a top speed of 115 MPH with a towing capacity of 1,500 lbs.

Fast Charging

The IONIQ 5 holds nothing back as it will support both 400-V and 800-V charging infrastructures. The platform is a standard 800-V capable system that can also accommodate the 400-V chargers without a need for additional components / adapters. Hyundai is proud to have the worlds first patented multi-charging system that operates the motor and inverter to boost between 400-V and 800-V chargers.

IONIQ 5 using a 350-kW charger can charger the battery pack from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes. Even if the owner only has a few minutes to spare, the 350-kW 800-V chargers can quickly add 68 miles of range fast. The standard 10.9 kW on-board charger completes a full charge in 6hrs and 43 minutes using a home Level 2 charger.

With buying or leasing an IONIQ 5, each owner will get 2 years of unlimited charging at all Electrify America Charging stations.

Hyundai continues to lead innovation with the first V2L or Vehicle to Load ability that allows you to charge any electric device. Makes from tailgating to parties and even camping outside with a peak 1.9 kW 120V outlet using the available adapter. You also on the Limited trim have underneath the back seat a second outlet to be used inside the auto.

Passenger space and cargo space are always important items and with that in mind the Ioniq 5 shows just how big this little EV is. Measuring in at 182.5 inches in overall length makes it 14 inches shorter than the Hyndai Palisade midsize CUV and yet the wheelbase is 118.1 inches long which is 4 inches longer than the Palisade CUV. With a 74.4 inche width and 63 inch height, the IONIQ 5 offers large-car-like interior space in a compact CUV form. Allowing true relaxation in your auto.

Hyundai's E_GMP platform was developed with interior space in mind. A nearly flat floor allows for maximum passenger and cargo space. The IONIQ 5 has 106.5 cubic ft of space compared to the Ford Mach-e @ 101.1 cubic feet or the VW ID.4 @ 99.9 cubic feet.

IONIQ 5 provides 27.2 cubic feet of cargo space behind the 2nd row seat but increases to 59.3 cubic feet when you fold down flat the second row of seats.

The IONIQ 5 offers Hyundai's Premium Head-up display with Augmented Reality (AR) technology. Drivers have a choice of relevant information that they wish to display on the windshield.

This choice of display options expands to the dashboard allowing you to customize the various information to display. The wide, configurable dual cockpit features 12 inch, full touch infotainment screen and hoodless digital gauge that is customizable to meet the owners needs. Apple Carplay and Android Auto are standard and work via bluetooth multi-connection support so two devices can be paired at the same time for phone calls to streaming audio. The navigation system comes with 3 years of Bluelink infotainment / map updates.

Safety has never been better as the IONIQ 5 is equipped with the next level of Hyundai SmartSense, advanced driver assistance systems offering the highest levels of safety and convenience. IONIQ 5 is the first Hyundai model to offer Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA2). The HDA2 system maintains a set distance and speed from the vehicle ahead when driving on highways while keeping the IONIQ 5 centered in the lane, even around curves by controlling the steering wheel. The system actively responds to close-range low-speed cut-ins by other drivers and automatically assist lane changes. Smart Cruise Control (SCC) has machine learning to mimic the drivers unique tendencies for acceleration and spacing with vehicles ahead. There is also Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) which can detect other vehicles, pedestrians or cyclist to help avoid a collision.

IONIQ 5 also comes with other semi-autonomous driving features such as ISLA or Intelligent Speed LImit Assist which adjusted vehicle speed to match posted speed limits and HBA or High Beam Assist which automatically turns on and off high beams while driving for optimized visibility.

A slew of other driver attention related functions also will be standard such as BCA or Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist. BVM or Blind-spot View Monitor which during a driver indicated lane change will show you both left and right sides of the auto on the cluster screen.

Parking also is now enhanced with the RSPA or Remote Smart Parking Assist. RSPA allows the driver to remotely park or exit a parking spot from outside the vehicle. This feature works for both parallel and perpendicular parking and can be activated via a button on the vehicles smart key.

IONIQ 5 also has SVM or surround view monitoring using 360-degree viewing cameras on the auto to check everything before you move. PSA or Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist system helps you when backing up so as to not hit others. RCCA or Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist also works to help avoid accidents when an auto approaches from the right or left side of your IONIQ 5.

Over the Air wireless updates to the IONIQ 5 happen twice a year in April and October to ensure your are current and up to date at no additional charges.

For additional details and an extensive assortment of photo's and videos please visit the Hyundai Press Release web sites below.

