Hyundai is already selling the i30 N in Europe and has introduced the Veloster N for North America. What's next for Hyundai's sub-performance brand. Speaking with Car and Driver, Hyundai’s head of high-performance development Albert Biermann revealed that next up are models known as N Sport. This will slot between the mainstream and N models that will offer tuning “for a more sporty driving experience.” The changes will also include visual changes inside and out, along with “a different tire than what’s in the normal range.”

Biermann also revealed that N Sport could appear on any Hyundai model, regardless whether or not they have an N model.

Along with the N Sport models, N is planning a range of as yet unspecified accessories and more involvement in motorsports - something we may hear more about at the Chicago Auto Show later this week.

But is N planning any more N-ifed models? Biermann wouldn't say if there are any plans.

“First, we have to see how the marketplace reacts,” he said.

Source: Car and Driver

Pic Credit: William Maley for Cheers & Gears