Hyundai Plans On Launching 8 New or Redesigned Crossovers By 2020

Hyundai was caught off guard by the rise of crossovers with their car heavy lineup. This has caused their sales to fall down. But the Korean automaker is hoping to change that with the announcement of eight new or redesigned crossover models by 2020.
The plan will begin with the launch of the Kona crossover in March and will include a wide range of models from a small A-segment model to 8-seat midsize model taking the place of the Santa Fe. There are also plans for an electric, hydrogen, and diesel powered models. The electric one is likely the Kona.
“The Kona is only the beginning of our product revolution for Hyundai. These vehicles are aimed squarely at the sales leaders in each segment and will emphasize Hyundai’s continued focus on sustainability and efficiency without compromising performance,” said Mike O’Brien, Hyundai Motor America vice president for Product Planning.
