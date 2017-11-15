Jump to content
    By William Maley

    Hyundai Plans On Launching 8 New or Redesigned Crossovers By 2020

      Begins with the Kona

    Hyundai was caught off guard by the rise of crossovers with their car heavy lineup. This has caused their sales to fall down. But the Korean automaker is hoping to change that with the announcement of eight new or redesigned crossover models by 2020.

    The plan will begin with the launch of the Kona crossover in March and will include a wide range of models from a small A-segment model to 8-seat midsize model taking the place of the Santa Fe. There are also plans for an electric, hydrogen, and diesel powered models. The electric one is likely the Kona.

    “The Kona is only the beginning of our product revolution for Hyundai. These vehicles are aimed squarely at the sales leaders in each segment and will emphasize Hyundai’s continued focus on sustainability and efficiency without compromising performance,”  said Mike O’Brien, Hyundai Motor America vice president for Product Planning.

    Source: Hyundai
    Press Release is on Page 2

    Hyundai Motor America to Release Eight New Crossover Utility Vehicles by the Year 2020

    • Vehicles will be powered by Gasoline, Diesel, Hydrogen and Electricity 

    SUPERIOR TWP., Mich., Nov. 15, 2017 – Hyundai Motor America today announced its commitment to debut eight new or re-engineered crossover utility vehicles (CUVs) in the United States by the year 2020 during a press conference at the Hyundai America Technical Center. Beginning with the launch of the Kona small CUV in March, this new lineup will encompass models from the A-segment (entry level) size class all the way up to the eight-passenger midsize class. Hyundai also will showcase its latest gasoline engine, diesel engine, hydrogen fuel cell and battery electric technologies in these vehicles.

    “Very soon we are going to have the most diverse CUV powertrain lineup in the industry,” said Mike O’Brien, vice president, product, corporate and digital planning, Hyundai Motor America. “These vehicles will show the engineering prowess of the more than 13,000 engineers Hyundai Motor Company has working on current and future models every single day. Our customers are going to have a lot of great CUV choices in our dealerships.”  

    Debuting at major auto shows including those in Detroit, New York and Los Angeles, this new fleet of CUVs will maintain Hyundai’s promise to make customer’s lives and driving experiences better. Further, Hyundai will be the only manufacturer offering CUV customers four different fuel choices.

    “The Kona is only the beginning of our product revolution for Hyundai,” O’Brien, added. “These vehicles are aimed squarely at the sales leaders in each segment and will emphasize Hyundai’s continued focus on sustainability and efficiency without compromising performance.”


    Hyundai

    User Feedback


    dfelt

    Very exciting, we are in a renewal that will pull in the Millennials I believe into the auto ownership world and driving around as many start families and have a life altering experiences.

