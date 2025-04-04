"Pure Flow, Refined" IONIQ 6 and IONIQ 6 N Line Unveiled at 2025 SEOUL Mobility Show

Hyundai set a new benchmark in EV design with captivating curves and enhanced proportions with the reveal of the IONIQ 6 and IONIQ 6 N Line at the SEOUL Mobility Show.

The IONIQ 6 N Line is inspired by the RN22e Rolling Lab concept featuring sculptured bumpers, dynamic stance, and an aggressive emphasized DNA styling language. This reveal of the N Line for the IONIQ 6 shows the exciting high performance electric streamliner that Hyundai has coming.

To highlight the N Line model’s dynamic and aggressive design, the front and rear wing-shaped bumpers feature enhanced details and a more sculptural form. This wing-inspired bumper design, along with a side sill emphasized by a single line, gives the electrified streamliner a visually lower stance.

Additionally, the extensive use of black color at the rear, drawn from the RN22e’s design, contributes to the IONIQ 6 N Line’s sporty proportions. The two-dimensional Parametric Pixel lamp design further emphasizes a digital aesthetic.

Both the IONIQ 6 and IONIQ 6 N Line features an enhanced interior providing a comfortable, intuitive experience that includes a redesigned steering wheel, upgraded martials, refined center console, and enlarged climate control display. The "Mindful Cocoon" style with a greater focus on comfort and intuitive driver experience. The redesigned with premium feel drivers experience starts with a redesigned steering wheel, enhanced door, dash and seat materials for a premium feel while delivering improved functionality.

The IONIQ 6 emphasizes the electrified streamliners modern take on a connecting body flow of precision and nature based on their update "Pure Flow, Refined" Style.

The new vehicle’s elevated hood and extended shape, combined with a shark-nose design, create a sleek profile that appears to slice through the air. The black garnish on the lower body extends to the doors, emphasizing the IONIQ 6’s streamlined body. The previous-generation vehicle’s prominent spoiler has been removed, with the new IONIQ 6 featuring an extended ducktail spoiler to maintain aerodynamic performance while achieving a smoother, more refined silhouette.

The car’s front and rear design details have been refined for a modern and high-tech appearance, featuring separate slim daytime-running lights and main lamps. Horizontal design elements create a wider stance, while the rear bumper design complements the front with modern chrome garnish.

*Specifications mentioned above are based on the Korean-market model. Features, technology and claimed figures may differ depending on the market.