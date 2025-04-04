"Pure Flow, Refined" IONIQ 6 and IONIQ 6 N Line Unveiled at 2025 SEOUL Mobility Show

Hyundai set a new benchmark in EV design with captivating curves and enhanced proportions with the reveal of the IONIQ 6 and IONIQ 6 N Line at the SEOUL Mobility Show.
The IONIQ 6 N Line is inspired by the RN22e Rolling Lab concept featuring sculptured bumpers, dynamic stance, and an aggressive emphasized DNA styling language. This reveal of the N Line for the IONIQ 6 shows the exciting high performance electric streamliner that Hyundai has coming.
To highlight the N Line model’s dynamic and aggressive design, the front and rear wing-shaped bumpers feature enhanced details and a more sculptural form. This wing-inspired bumper design, along with a side sill emphasized by a single line, gives the electrified streamliner a visually lower stance.
Additionally, the extensive use of black color at the rear, drawn from the RN22e’s design, contributes to the IONIQ 6 N Line’s sporty proportions. The two-dimensional Parametric Pixel lamp design further emphasizes a digital aesthetic.
Both the IONIQ 6 and IONIQ 6 N Line features an enhanced interior providing a comfortable, intuitive experience that includes a redesigned steering wheel, upgraded martials, refined center console, and enlarged climate control display. The "Mindful Cocoon" style with a greater focus on comfort and intuitive driver experience. The redesigned with premium feel drivers experience starts with a redesigned steering wheel, enhanced door, dash and seat materials for a premium feel while delivering improved functionality.
The IONIQ 6 emphasizes the electrified streamliners modern take on a connecting body flow of precision and nature based on their update "Pure Flow, Refined" Style.
The new vehicle’s elevated hood and extended shape, combined with a shark-nose design, create a sleek profile that appears to slice through the air. The black garnish on the lower body extends to the doors, emphasizing the IONIQ 6’s streamlined body. The previous-generation vehicle’s prominent spoiler has been removed, with the new IONIQ 6 featuring an extended ducktail spoiler to maintain aerodynamic performance while achieving a smoother, more refined silhouette.
The car’s front and rear design details have been refined for a modern and high-tech appearance, featuring separate slim daytime-running lights and main lamps. Horizontal design elements create a wider stance, while the rear bumper design complements the front with modern chrome garnish.
*Specifications mentioned above are based on the Korean-market model. Features, technology and claimed figures may differ depending on the market.
Recommended Comments
Join the conversation
You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.