  • G. David Felt
    G. David Felt

    By G. David Felt

    "Pure Flow, Refined" IONIQ 6 and IONIQ 6 N Line Unveiled at 2025 SEOUL Mobility Show

      Hyundai's "Electric Streamliner" Ioniq 6 sedan gets a new look for 2025.

    Hyundai Ioniq 6 N-Line FrontHyundai set a new benchmark in EV design with captivating curves and enhanced proportions with the reveal of the IONIQ 6 and IONIQ 6 N Line at the SEOUL Mobility Show.

    The IONIQ 6 N Line is inspired by the RN22e Rolling Lab concept featuring sculptured bumpers, dynamic stance, and an aggressive emphasized DNA styling language. This reveal of the N Line for the IONIQ 6 shows the exciting high performance electric streamliner that Hyundai has coming.

    To highlight the N Line model’s dynamic and aggressive design, the front and rear wing-shaped bumpers feature enhanced details and a more sculptural form. This wing-inspired bumper design, along with a side sill emphasized by a single line, gives the electrified streamliner a visually lower stance.

    Hyundai Ioniq 6 InteriorAdditionally, the extensive use of black color at the rear, drawn from the RN22e’s design, contributes to the IONIQ 6 N Line’s sporty proportions. The two-dimensional Parametric Pixel lamp design further emphasizes a digital aesthetic.

    Both the IONIQ 6 and IONIQ 6 N Line features an enhanced interior providing a comfortable, intuitive experience that includes a redesigned steering wheel, upgraded martials, refined center console, and enlarged climate control display. The "Mindful Cocoon" style with a greater focus on comfort and intuitive driver experience. The redesigned with premium feel drivers experience starts with a redesigned steering wheel, enhanced door, dash and seat materials for a premium feel while delivering improved functionality.

    The IONIQ 6 emphasizes the electrified streamliners modern take on a connecting body flow of precision and nature based on their update "Pure Flow, Refined" Style.

    The new vehicle’s elevated hood and extended shape, combined with a shark-nose design, create a sleek profile that Hyundai Ioniq 6 Front with Rear view in the distanceappears to slice through the air. The black garnish on the lower body extends to the doors, emphasizing the IONIQ 6’s streamlined body. The previous-generation vehicle’s prominent spoiler has been removed, with the new IONIQ 6 featuring an extended ducktail spoiler to maintain aerodynamic performance while achieving a smoother, more refined silhouette.

    The car’s front and rear design details have been refined for a modern and high-tech appearance, featuring separate slim daytime-running lights and main lamps. Horizontal design elements create a wider stance, while the rear bumper design complements the front with modern chrome garnish.

    *Specifications mentioned above are based on the Korean-market model. Features, technology and claimed figures may differ depending on the market.

     

     

     

    Drew Dowdell

    My main question is if they improved the center console.  I really like the Ioniq 6, but the center console of the interior was such a huge miss in terms of material quality and construction that it killed the car for me. It was odd that given the level of quality in the rest of the interior that one of the most touched items in the car outside of the steering wheel was an obvious afterthought to the design team.

    G. David Felt
    5 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    My main question is if they improved the center console.  I really like the Ioniq 6, but the center console of the interior was such a huge miss in terms of material quality and construction that it killed the car for me. It was odd that given the level of quality in the rest of the interior that one of the most touched items in the car outside of the steering wheel was an obvious afterthought to the design team.

    Based on the pictures, it would appear what went into the EV9 has been pushed out to the other EVs in Hyundai and Genesis based on the pictures. If so, then a decent set of physical switches for the most common features and a very user-friendly thought-out interface imho.

    I like this new updated design much better than generation 1.

    I am very excited to see what comes of the next 18 months. Seems to be a weird assortment of some companies are investing in the U.S. to ensure market share gain and production with minimal tariff affect like the 21 billion Kia/Hyundai/Genesis are investing and then others are cancelling plants like Ford and GM. Then you have the Europeans that have come out and stated they will have a Tariff line cost on each auto now with no changes in production as I think they are figuring 47 could be gone soon based on recent video of him and his leg dragging, slurring of speech and freezing in talking and someone else will have common sense to set fair trade negotiations and balance the craziness out.

