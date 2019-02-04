Rumorpile: Hyundai Tucson N May Pack 340 Horsepower

We've been hearing for some time that Hyundai is planning an N version of the Tucson crossover. Some new details have come to light via a new report from Auto Express.

According to sources, Hyundai is planning to launch a Tucson N as a swan song for the current model within the next couple of years. The model will be aimed at the likes of the Audi SQ5 and produce around 340 horsepower. 0-60 mph is said to take under six seconds. No mention of what engine will be used, or the various changes to the suspension and braking.

Source: Auto Express