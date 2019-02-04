Jump to content
    William Maley

    Rumorpile: Hyundai Tucson N May Pack 340 Horsepower

    We've been hearing for some time that Hyundai is planning an N version of the Tucson crossover. Some new details have come to light via a new report from Auto Express.

    According to sources, Hyundai is planning to launch a Tucson N as a swan song for the current model within the next couple of years. The model will be aimed at the likes of the Audi SQ5 and produce around 340 horsepower. 0-60 mph is said to take under six seconds. No mention of what engine will be used, or the various changes to the suspension and braking.

    Source: Auto Express

    smk4565

    Good for them to put some excitement and performance into a crossover.  340 would be more horsepower than any Acura, Cadillac or Infiniti crossover I believe, since those 3 brands feel like a 310 hp V6 is MAX power for a crossover.

    ocnblu

    So tired of countering the insanity of every single post that gushes about EVs.  Every single thread. 

    The Kona is an interesting little CUV in Limited and Ultimate guise... too bad the dual clutch transmission overheats under the stress of moderately deep snow.  Automatic disqualification for an AWD car, I'd think.

    Tucson had some recent, surgical updates that will keep it fresh for a year or so and they had the good sense to drop the DCT.  I like it in Sport trim.  I see them up close every day at work.  An N version could be sweet if it is backed by a non-DCT transmission.

    dfelt
    31 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    So tired of countering the insanity of every single post that gushes about EVs.  Every single thread. 

    The Kona is an interesting little CUV in Limited and Ultimate guise... too bad the dual clutch transmission overheats under the stress of moderately deep snow.  Automatic disqualification for an AWD car, I'd think.

    Tucson had some recent, surgical updates that will keep it fresh for a year or so and they had the good sense to drop the DCT.  I like it in Sport trim.  I see them up close every day at work.  An N version could be sweet if it is backed by a non-DCT transmission.

    Then maybe you should wake up to the future that is coming. Oil Companies have as Shell will have their stations outfitted with Chargers for pay just like in Europe starting this year as they go about installing all across North America.

    Read the future here:

     

    dfelt
    4 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    Problem is they will go unused.  Hello?

    That is not what I am seeing or hearing and OEM EV options as they become more common will take off as more and more people will be happy to drop the maintenance and trips to the gas station unless on a road trip.

