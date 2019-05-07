Android Auto Getting Big Revamp

Just days after a similar Android Auto and Apple CarPlay announcement from Chevrolet, Opel has announced it will be releasing the two smart phone integration systems across it's small and mid-size car lineup.



Starting with the next generation Opel Astra, which will be shown in September at the Frankfurt Auto Show, the integration will debut on Opel's R 4.0 IntelliLink system while the Touch R 700 and Navi 900 systems gaining the functions later in 2016. The first systems will be available starting in September 2015.



Regardless of which system being used, a Projection icon will be available on the Intellilink screen which will change to an Apply CarPlay or Android Auto icon when the respective phone is connected. Android Auto requires a phone running at least Android 5.0 Lollipop or higher and Apple CarPlay requires an iPhone 5 or higher.



To those of us in the U.S, this gives us hope that a Apple CarPlay and Android Auto announcement for Buick, GMC, and Cadillac is not far away.



Source: GM Media



Opel Press Release on Page 2







Opel is Leader for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay



· Next-generation Opel Astra will be first in class to offer compatibility with both solutions

· Phone integration in other Opel models to be announced soon





Rüsselsheim. As of this summer, Opel will begin offering phone integration featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto across its model range.



Starting with the next-generation Astra, which will make its world premiere at the Frankfurt International Motor Show (September 17 to 27), Opel will roll-out Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in its mini, small, compact and midsize models during model year 2016.



“Phone integration is a smart and simple way to use your smartphone in your car,” says Opel CEO Dr. Karl-Thomas Neumann. “We are offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone integration across the range, at the most attractive prices on the market. These applications, in addition to Opel OnStar, our personal connectivity and service assistant, show again how we are playing a leading role in enabling customers to connect with their cars.”



Opel’s new generation IntelliLink infotainment concept gives owners a smart and simple way to access both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. R 4.0 IntelliLink will be compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone integration at the beginning of the 2016 model year, with Android Auto compatibility on Touch R 700 and Navi 900 IntelliLink systems scheduled to arrive in the course of 2016.



Each system builds off of the features smartphone users rely on most. Android Auto is built around Google Maps, Google Now and the ability to talk to Google, as well as a growing audio and messaging app ecosystem that includes WhatsApp, Skype, Google Play Music, Spotify, and podcast players. A full list of supported apps is available at Android.com/auto.



Apple CarPlay takes the iPhone features you’d want to access while driving and puts them on the vehicle’s display in a smart, simple manner. That allows drivers to make calls, send and receive messages and listen to music right from the touchscreen or by voice via Siri. Apple CarPlay supported apps include Phone, Messages, Maps, Music and compatible third party apps. A full list of those apps can be found at Apple.com/ios/carplay.



Using either application in a compatible Opel is simple. A “Projection” icon on the infotainment touch-screen is visible when a phone is not connected, then changes to indicate either Apple CarPlay or Android Auto (whichever is applicable) when a compatible phone is connected via USB. Android Auto requires a phone running Android Lollipop 5.0 operating system or above, while Apple CarPlay requires an iPhone 5 or later.



Compatible apps need to be downloaded to a phone before using. Apple and Google’s privacy statements and terms of use apply. Data plan rates may also apply.



As of the 2016 model year, the Meriva, Mokka, current Astra GTC, current Astra sedan, Zafira Tourer and Cascada with Navi 650 or CD600/Navi 950 IntelliLink infotainment systems will offer an embedded app for AUPEO! Personal Radio.



View full article

