  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Android Auto Getting Big Revamp

      ...Major UI improvements coming...

    If you're the owner of an Android phone and an Android Auto enabled vehicle, this summer there will be a big upgrade coming to the interface of both. The new design will allow you to do more with fewer taps, while also showing more information on the screen at a time. 

    As soon as you start your car,  Android Auto will pick up where you left off with your media and automatically show your navigation app of choice. Navigation will show a suggested list of places or the user can say "Hey Google" to navigate to a new place.

    At the bottom will be a navigation bar that will allow users to control apps and see turn-by-turn navigation instructions even while on a Media or Phone screen. 

    The color pallet has changed to a darker theme which is easier on the eyes. The font has been changed to be easier to read.

    In vehicles with wider screens, Android Auto will now fill that extra space with additional information such as next-turn direction, playback controls, or ongoing call information.

    You can see the new animations and look at the video below.

    These changes will be available on all Android Auto capable devices this summer. 

    Source: Google Blog

